2017 FISU Summer Universiade: Canada sends delegation of 393 to Taipei City

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS announced Tuesday 393 Canadians will be heading to the 2017 Summer Universiade, Aug. 19-30 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
Team Canada Website: http://en.usports.ca/universiade/summer/2017/index
Taipei 2017 Website: https://www.taipei2017.com.tw/home
As previously announced, the Canadian delegation includes five teams selected and managed exclusively in-house by U SPORTS, while all remaining teams are managed by their respective National Sport Organizations (NSOs). The 393-member delegation includes 276 athletes, 114 mission and support staff, and three referees in 16 sports.
“We are extremely proud of all of our Canadian university student-athletes and staff representing Team Canada at the 2017 Summer Universiade,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer at U SPORTS. “The FISU Games are the second-largest multi-sport event in the world next to the Summer Olympics, providing a natural high-performance international pathway. At the Rio 2016 Games, 56 former Universiade participants competed, bringing home nine medals. One year later, we are looking forward to the next generation of Olympic stars making their mark in Taipei - the experience and memories they will take away will be life-changing.”
Canada won eight medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea – two gold (Kylie Masse, Swimming; Carol-Ann Ware and Celina Toth, Diving) four silver (women’s water polo; women’s basketball; Benjamin Thorne and Gabriela Stafford, Athletics) and two bronze (Cameron Mclean and Celina Toth, Diving; Brittany Crew, Athletics).
Complete rosters for each team are available below, with the Canadian women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams to be announced at a later date.
The Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Summer Universiade will be held on Aug. 19 at Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).
2017 SUMMER UNIVERSIADE TEAM CANADA DELEGATION
Note: Rosters are subject to change prior to the Universiade due to injury
*Indicates roster Change
By the Numbers
|
|
Competitors
|
Staff
|
Medical
|
Referees
|
|
Sport
|
Men
|
Women
|
Men
|
Women
|
Men
|
Women
|
Men
|
Women
|
Total
|
Artistic Gymnastics
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
17
|
Athletics
|
25
|
27
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
|
|
65
|
Badminton
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Basketball
|
12
|
12
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
34
|
Diving
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
8
|
Fencing
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Golf
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Rhythmic Gymnastics
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Soccer
|
20
|
20
|
7
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
49
|
Swimming
|
10
|
13
|
6
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
30
|
Table Tennis
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Taekwondo
|
9
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
27
|
Volleyball
|
12
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
32
|
Water Polo
|
13
|
13
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
35
|
Weightlifting
|
8
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Wushu
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mission Staff
|
|
|
9
|
6
|
5
|
12
|
|
|
32
|
Total
|
132
|
144
|
61
|
19
|
17
|
17
|
1
|
2
|
393
|
Total by Category
|
276
|
80
|
34
|
3
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Elsabeth
|
Black
|
Halifax, N.S.
|
Dalhousie University
|
Brittany
|
Rogers
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of Georgia
|
Denelle
|
Pedrick
|
Wilcox, Sask.
|
Central Michigan University
|
Briannah
|
Tsang
|
Burnaby, B.C.
|
Pennsylvania State University
|
Jessica
|
Dowling
|
Dundas, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
René
|
Cournoyer
|
Repentigny, Que.
|
Cégep régional de Lanaudière
|
Joel
|
Gagnon
|
Regina, Sask.
|
University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
|
Justin
|
Karstadt
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
|
Aaron
|
Mah
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Samuel
|
Zakutney
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Pennsylvania State University
Head Coach (men): Tony Smith
Head Coach (women): David Kikuchi
Coach: Dorina Stan
Coach: Michael Burns
Coach: Jerry Reighard
Medical: Martha Purdy
Coach: Gord McMorland
ATHLETICS
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Jellisa
|
Westney
|
Cambridge, Ont.
|
Michigan State University
|
Leah
|
Walkeden
|
Ardrossan, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Nyoka
|
Maxwell
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Algonquin College
|
Aiyanna
|
Stiverne
|
Laval, Que.
|
University of Miami
|
Rachel
|
Aubry
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
Jenna
|
Westaway
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Sarah
|
MacPherson
|
Keswick Ridge, N.B.
|
University of Victoria
|
Regan
|
Yee
|
South Hazelton, B.C.
|
Trinity Western University
|
Jessica
|
O’Connell
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Claire
|
Sumner
|
Kingston, Ont.
|
Queen’s University
|
Maria
|
Bernard
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Genevieve
|
Lalonde
|
Moncton, N.B.
|
University of Guelph
|
Karelle
|
Edwards
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Yorkville University
|
Tia
|
Thevenin
|
Pickering, Ont.
|
Syracuse University
|
Kelsey
|
Balkwill
|
Essex, Ont.
|
University of Windsor
|
Sandy
|
Latrace
|
Lethbridge, Ont.
|
University of Lethbridge
|
Angela
|
Mercurio
|
Kitchener, Ont.
|
University of Nebraska - Lincoln
|
Robin
|
Bone
|
London, Ont.
|
Western University
|
Paige
|
Ridout
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Agnes
|
Esser
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of Minnesota
|
Ashley
|
Pryke
|
Peterborough, Ont.
|
University of Memphis
|
Jaimee
|
Springer
|
Lloydminster, Alta.
|
University of Denver
|
Brittany
|
Crew
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
York University
|
Sarah
|
Mitton
|
Brooklyn, N.S.
|
University of Windsor
|
Dallyssa
|
Huggins
|
Markham, Ont.
|
University of Maryland
|
Nicole
|
Oudenaarden
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Micha
|
Powell*
|
Montreal, Que.
|
University of Maryland
|
James
|
Linde
|
Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Trinity Western University
|
Oluwasegun
|
Makinde
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Algonquin College
|
Lucanus
|
Robinson
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Dawson College
|
Benjamin
|
Ayesu-Attah
|
Coquitlam, B.C.
|
University of Idaho
|
Nathan
|
George
|
Pitt Meadows, B.C.
|
Trinity Western University
|
Tyler
|
Smith
|
Wetaskiwin, Alta.
|
University of Victoria
|
Cole
|
Peterson
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Victoria
|
Corey
|
Bellemore
|
Tecumseh, Ont.
|
University of Windsor
|
Ross
|
Proudfoot
|
Sudbury, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
Evan
|
Esselink
|
Guelph, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
Kevin
|
Tree
|
Thunder Bay, Ont.
|
Lakehead University
|
John
|
Gay
|
Kelowna, B.C.
|
University of British Colombia
|
Sekou
|
Kaba
|
Ottawa, Ont
|
University of Ottawa
|
Ingvar
|
Moseley
|
Pickering, Ont.
|
California State University
|
Gregory
|
MacNeill
|
Brampton, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
Blair
|
Morgan
|
Yarker, Ont.
|
McMaster University
|
Sean
|
Cate
|
Georgetown, Ont.
|
University of Guelph
|
Stevens
|
Dorcelus
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Centre Daniel-Jonhson
|
Deryk
|
Theodore
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
|
Spencer
|
Allen
|
Kamloops, B.C.
|
University of Alberta
|
Evan
|
Karakolis
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
John
|
Kryszkowski
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
Marquette University
|
Sullivan
|
Parker
|
Tofino, B.C.
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Peter
|
Millman
|
Truro, N.S.
|
University of Lethbridge
|
James
|
Turner
|
Kelowna, B.C.
|
University of Toronto
Head Coach: Claude Bérubé, University of Manitoba
Team Manager: Kristine Deacon
Coach: Jason Kerr, University of Guelph
Coach: Jason Reindl, University of Saskatchewan
Coach: Sean Baynton, University of Alberta
Coach: Sheldan Gmitroski
Coach: Mingpu Wu, University of Manitoba
Coach: Richard Parkinson
Physiotherapist: Edison Au
Chiropractor: Dr. Jeffrey Cubos, University of Alberta
Massage Therapist: Carolyn Daubeny
Massage Therapist: Yi-Man Cheng
BADMINTON
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Anne-Julie
|
Beaulieu
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Stéphanie
|
Pakenham
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Rimouski
|
Brittney
|
Tam
|
Markham, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Michelle
|
Tong
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Ontario College of Art and Design University
|
Takeisha
|
Wang
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
Concordia University of Edmonton
|
Josephine
|
Wu
|
Edmonton, Alta
|
University of Alberta
|
Austin
|
Bauer
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Philippe
|
Giguère
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Jason
|
Ho-Shue
|
Markham, Ont.
|
York University
|
Jonathan
|
Lai
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Ty
|
Lindeman
|
St. Albert, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
Head Coach: Andrew Dabeka
MEN’S BASKETBALL
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Justus
|
Alleyn
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
University of Manitoba
|
Mambi
|
Diawara
|
Montréal , Que.
|
University of Calgary
|
Kaza
|
Kajami-Keane
|
Ajax, Ont.
|
Carleton University
|
Kevin
|
Bercy
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
StFX University
|
Erik
|
Nissen
|
Quispamsis, N.B.
|
Acadia University
|
Jean Emmanuel
|
Pierre-Charles
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
University of Ottawa
|
Alexandre
|
Leclerc
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Connor
|
Wood
|
Guelph, Ont.
|
Carleton University
|
Javon
|
Masters
|
Kitchener, Ont.
|
University of New Brunswick
|
David
|
Kapinga
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Jordan
|
Jensen-Whyte
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University Of British Columbia
|
Conor
|
Morgan
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
Head Coach: Kevin Hanson, University of British Columbia
Assistant Coach: Daniel Vanhooren, University of Calgary
Assistant Coach: Team Leader: Jacques Paiement Jr., Université Laval
Medical: Kevin Valcke, University of British Columbia
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Roster to be announced at a later date
Head Coach: Fabian McKenzie, Cape Breton University
Assistant Coach: Chantal Vallée, University of Windsor
Assistant Coach: Nathan McKibbon, Mount Royal University
Performance Analyst: Ryan Nguyen
Team Leader: Elaine Sun
Medical: Patrice Pepin
DIVING
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Elaena
|
Dick
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Toronto
|
Ashley
|
MCcool
|
Cochrane, Alta.
|
Arizona State University
|
Celina
|
Toth
|
St. Thomas, Ont.
|
University of Victoria
|
Tyler
|
Henschel
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
Texas A&M University
|
Peter
|
Mai
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Collège Ahuntsic
Head Coach/Team Leader: Thomas McLeod
Coach: Junhui (Charlie) Tu
Referee: Helene Morneau
FENCING
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Angela
|
Li
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Princeton University
|
Marilyne
|
Plante
|
Sherbrooke, Que.
|
Université Laval
Team Leader: Alice Lu, Ryerson University
GOLF
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Avril
|
Li
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Sharon
|
Park
|
Surrey, B.C.
|
University of the Fraser Valley
|
Laura
|
Upenieks
|
Etobicoke, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Eric
|
Flockhart
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
Wilfrid Laurier University
|
Austin
|
Ryan
|
Owen Sound, Ont.
|
Wilfrid Laurier University
|
Truman
|
Tai
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
Team Leader/ Head Coach (men): Robin Stewart, University of Alberta
Head Coach (women): Chris Bertram, University of the Fraser Valley
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Cindy
|
Huh
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of Toronto
|
Kaedyn
|
Lashley
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
University of Manitoba
Head Coach: Shari Hebert
MEN’S SOCCER
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Evan
|
Barker
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
University of New Brunswick
|
Marcus
|
Lees
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of New Brunswick
|
Marc-Olivier
|
Kouo Dibongue
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Sandro
|
Rajkovic
|
Hamilton, Ont.
|
Cape Breton University
|
Lukas
|
MacNaughton
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
University of Toronto
|
Kalen
|
Park
|
Calgary, Alta
|
University of New Brunswick
|
Connor
|
MacMillan
|
Chilliwack, B.C,
|
University of the Fraser Valley
|
Yunus
|
Mollayev*
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
McMaster University
|
Simon-Pierre
|
Kougnima
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Montréal
|
Tristan
|
Nkoghe
|
Sherbrooke, Que.
|
University of New Brunswick
|
Matthew
|
Catalano
|
London, Ont.
|
Fanshawe College
|
Carl
|
De Abreu
|
Scarborough, Ont.
|
Trent University
|
Koosha
|
Nazemi
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
James
|
Louis-Jeune
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Montréal
|
Jayden
|
Doyle
|
Whitby, Ont.
|
Trent University
|
Dena
|
Iezady
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
York University
|
Raheem
|
Rose
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Ryerson University
|
Aaron
|
Schneebeli
|
Kitchener, Ont.
|
Western University
|
Aaron
|
Chia*
|
Courtice, Ont.
|
Trent University
Team Leader: George Lucas, University of New Brunswick
Head Coach: Miles Pinsent, University of New Brunswick
Assistant Coach: Barry Morrison, University of New Brunswick
Medical: Gillian Gilmore
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Marie-Yasmine
|
Alidou-D'anjou
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Montréal
|
Kylie
|
Bordeleau
|
Cambridge, Ont.
|
University of Ontario Institute of Technology
|
Jessie
|
Brown
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Laura
|
Callender
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Queen's University
|
Kayla
|
Da Costa-Pacheco
|
Gatineau, Que.
|
University of Ottawa
|
Sarah
|
Dilling
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Roxanne
|
Dionne
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Joëlle
|
Gosselin
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Natasha
|
Klasios
|
Markham, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Katherine
|
Koehler-Grassau
|
Greely, Ont.
|
University of Ontario Institute of Technology
|
Joanie
|
L'Abbé
|
Laval, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Eve
|
L’Abbé*
|
Laval, Que.
|
Université de Sherbrooke
|
Audrey
|
Lagarde
|
Laval, Que.
|
Université de Sherbrooke
|
Julia
|
Liguori
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Montréal
|
Maxine
|
Murchie
|
Kitchener, Ont.
|
Wilfrid Laurier University
|
Mélissa
|
Roy
|
Lévis, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Arielle
|
Roy-Petitclerc
|
Lévis,Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Anna
|
Schellenberg
|
Spruce Grove, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Jordan
|
Smith
|
Calgary, Alta
|
University of Calgary
|
Marie-Joëlle
|
Vandal
|
Québec City, Que.
|
Université Laval
Head Coach: Peyvand Mossavat, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Assistant Coach: Jose Valdes, McGill University
Assistant Coach: Raz El-Asmar
Sports Scientist/Conditioning: Farzad Yousefian, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Medical: Charlotte Vallières Villeneuve, Université Laval
SWIMMING
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Bailey
|
Andison
|
Smiths Falls, Ont.
|
University of Denver
|
Sarah
|
Darcel
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Jade
|
Dusablon
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Sarah
|
Fournier
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Cégep de Ste-Foy
|
Mackenzie
|
Glover
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
North Carolina State University
|
Kennedy
|
Goss
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Indiana University
|
Danielle
|
Hanus
|
Newmarket, Ont.
|
University of Victoria
|
Jacqueline
|
Keire
|
London, Ont.
|
University of Cincinnati
|
Danica
|
Ludlow
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of Calgary
|
Katerine
|
Savard
|
Quebec City, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Lauren
|
Teghtsoonian
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
University of Calgary
|
Kelsey
|
Wog
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
University of Manitoba
|
Alexia
|
Zevnik
|
Montreal, Que.
|
North Carolina State University
|
Jeremy
|
Bagshaw
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of Victoria
|
Josiah
|
Binnema
|
Prince George, B.C.
|
University of Alberta
|
Tristan
|
Cote
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
University of Calgary
|
Philippe
|
Guertin
|
Saint-Hubert, Que.
|
Université du Québec à Montréal
|
Eric
|
Hedlin
|
Victoria, B.C.
|
University of Victoria
|
Robert
|
Hill
|
North Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of Calgary
|
Alex
|
Loginov
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Luke
|
Reilly
|
Richmond, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Markus
|
Thormeyer
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Elijah
|
Wall
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
Team Leader: Iain McDonald
Team Manager: Sureen Gosal
Head Coach: Vlastimil Cerny, University of Manitoba
Head Coach (Open Water): Mark Perry
Assistant Coach: Marc-André Pelletier
Assistant Coach: Claude St-Jean
Medical: Nathan Skirrow
TABLE TENNIS
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Betty
|
Guo
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Waterloo
|
Hollie
|
Lau
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
York University
|
Michelle
|
Liaw
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Anqi
|
Luo
|
Mississauga, Ont.
|
University of Toronto Mississauga
|
Jane
|
Yan
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Bryan
|
Ho
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Lester
|
Lee
|
Vancouver, B.C,
|
University of Michigan
|
Yen-Chun
|
Lu
|
Waterloo, Ont.
|
University of Waterloo
|
James
|
Pintea
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Carleton University
|
Klement Chun-Ming
|
Yeung
|
North York, Ont.
|
McMaster University
Head Coach: James Lu
TAEKWONDO
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Ashlyn
|
Arnold
|
Port Moody, B.C
|
Douglas College
|
Emmanuelle
|
Boudreau
|
Dalhousie Jonction, N.B.
|
University of Ottawa
|
Crystal
|
Chan
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Rachel
|
Cuma
|
Uxbridge, Ont.
|
York University
|
Andrea
|
Jerom
|
Vaughan, Ont.
|
University of Toronto Mississauga
|
Chloe
|
Lee
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Maria-Inez
|
Philip
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
York University
|
Ruxandra
|
Rodgers
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Gabrielle
|
Rousseau
|
Lac-Beauport, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Angela
|
Sinilaite
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Waterloo
|
Viviane
|
Tranquille
|
Champlain, Que.
|
Collège Laflèche
|
Kaitlyn
|
Wiens
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
York University - Glendon
|
Hayk
|
Amirbekyan
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Abbas
|
Assadian Jr.
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Ryerson University
|
Shane
|
Britton
|
Surrey, B.C.
|
Kwantlen Polytechnic University
|
Ethienne
|
Brunet
|
Ste-Catherine, Que.
|
Cégep de St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu
|
Jackson
|
Carroll
|
Halifax
|
Saint Mary's University
|
Hunter
|
Carroll
|
Halifax
|
Saint Mary's University
|
Éloi
|
Paradis-Deschênes
|
Québec, Qc
|
Université Laval
|
Anas
|
Sghir
|
Montreal
|
Cégep Ahuntsic
|
Adam
|
Tomlinson
|
Oshawa, Ontario
|
University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Coach: Patrick Soucy
Coach: Kathy Pyke
Coach: Hyuan-Seok Seo
Coach: William Rodgers (University of Toronto)
Coach: Daniel Thornton
Medical: Rick Lau
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Warren
|
Taylor
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
Nipissing University
|
Cameron
|
Branch
|
Kingsville, Ont.
|
Nipissing University
|
Godefroy
|
Veyron-Trudel
|
Beaconsfield, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Irvan
|
Brar
|
Surrey, B.C.
|
University of British Columbia
|
Gabriel
|
Chancy
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Pierce
|
Johnson
|
Chatham, Ont.
|
University of Windsor
|
Jeremy
|
Davies
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
Brandon University
|
Johnathan
|
Moate
|
Oakville, Ont.
|
University of Windsor
|
Steve
|
Wood
|
Newscastle, Ont.
|
Nipissing University
|
Lucas
|
Coleman
|
Brooklin, Ont.
|
Ryerson University
|
Mason
|
Metcalf
|
Carman, Man.
|
Brandon University
|
Sebastian
|
Lethbridge
|
London, Ont.
|
Fanshawe College
Head Coach: James Gravelle, University of Windsor
Assistant Coach: Eric Yung, Nipissing University
Assistant Coach: William Alexander, University of Windsor
Medical: Melissa Deonaraine
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Roster to be announced at a later date
Team Leader: Laurie Eisler, University of Alberta
Head Coach: Daniel Huzar, University of British Columbia
Assistant Coach: Michelle Wood, Acadia University
Medical: Morgan Sangster
MEN’S WATER POLO
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Michael
|
Chapman
|
North Vancouver, B.C.
|
University of Toronto
|
Colin
|
Colterjohn
|
Hamilton, Ont.
|
McMaster University
|
Reuel
|
D'Souza
|
Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
University of Calgary
|
Eric
|
Graham
|
Regina, Sask.
|
University of Regina
|
Stefan
|
Mitic
|
Markham, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
|
Alexandar
|
Nikolic
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Nikita
|
Prokhin
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
St. Francis College
|
Vukasin
|
Radosavljevic
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
MacEwan University
|
David
|
Rapoport
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
George Brown College
|
Paul
|
Spooner
|
Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
University of Toronto
|
Aleksa
|
Stanic
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Devon
|
Thumwood
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of the Pacific
|
Andrei
|
Velasevic
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
University of Toronto
Team Leader: George Gross Jr., University of Toronto
Head Coach: Brian Parillo
Assistant Coach: Nishant Damani
Referee: Jean-Francois Morriseau
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Michelle
|
Caron
|
Montreal, Quebec
|
McGill University
|
Kyra
|
Christmas
|
High River, Alta.
|
University of the Pacific
|
Axelle
|
Crevier
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Cégep Saint-Laurent
|
Shae
|
Fournier
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
Concordia University
|
Ymane
|
Hage
|
Laval , Que.
|
University of Hawaii at Manoa
|
Elyse
|
Lemay-Lavoie
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Kelly
|
Matthews
|
Roxboro, Que.
|
Indiana University
|
Hayley
|
McKelvey
|
North Delta, B.C.
|
University of Southern California
|
Donia
|
Momen
|
North Vancouver, B.C.
|
San Jose State University
|
Kindred
|
Paul
|
Edmonton, Alta
|
University of California, Berkeley
|
Gurpreet
|
Sohi
|
Delta, B.C.
|
Stanford University
|
Clara
|
Vulpisi
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Marianopolis College
|
Emma
|
Wright
|
Lindsay, Ont.
|
University of California, Berkeley
Team Leader: Angela Linardic
Head Coach: David Paradelo, McGill University
Assistant Coach: Cora Campbell
Medical: Felix Croteau
Referee: Marie-Claude Deslieres
WEIGHTLIFTING
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Ann-Maxime
|
Bouffard
|
Île Bizard, Que.
|
Cégep Ahuntsic
|
Maude
|
Charron
|
Rimouski, Que.
|
Cégep de Rimouski
|
Tali
|
Darsigny
|
Saint-Simon-de-Bagot, Que.
|
Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe
|
Caroline
|
Lamarche-McClure
|
St-Edmond-de-Grantham, Que.
|
Université Laval
|
Andréanne
|
Messier
|
La Présentation, Que.
|
Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe
|
Kristel
|
Ngarlem
|
Montreal, Que.
|
Université de Montréal
|
Magalie
|
Roux
|
Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
|
Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe
|
Alex
|
Bellemarre
|
Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
|
Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|
Jérôme
|
Boisclair
|
Sherbrooke, Que.
|
Teluq
|
Alexandre
|
Caza
|
St-Anicet, Que.
|
Collège de Valleyfield
|
Gabriel
|
Dagenais
|
Boucherville, Que.
|
Cégep de St-Hyacinthe
|
Edouard
|
Frève-Guérin
|
Laval, Que.
|
HEC Montréal
|
Mathieu
|
Marineau
|
Lachute, Que.
|
Cégep a distance
|
David
|
Samayoa
|
Regina, Sask.
|
University of Regina
|
Boady
|
Santavy
|
Sarnia, Ont.
|
Lambton College
Team Leader: Donald St-Pierre
Coach (Men): Dalas Santavy
Coach (Women): Guy Marineau
Coach: Yvan Darsigny
WUSHU
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Megan
|
Tsang
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
University of Alberta
|
Jeneva
|
Beairsto
|
Vancouver, B.C.
|
Quest University Canada
|
Jordan
|
Branker
|
Ottawa, Ont.
|
University of Ottawa
|
Jason
|
Leung
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
University of Calgary
|
Philip
|
Wong
|
Markham. Ont.
|
Queen's University
Team Leader: Sunny Tang
Coach: Jennifer Gu
Medical: Benson Lau
MISSION STAFF
Chef de Mission: Darren Cates, Royal Military College of Canada
Assistant Chef de Mission: Lia Taha Cheng, U SPORTS
Operations Coordinator: Barbara Giroud, U SPORTS
Delegation Official: Lisette Johnson-Stapley
Technical Manager: Mike Havey, University of Windsor
Transportation Manager: Greg Ryan, University of Alberta-Augustana
Administration Manager: Mark Kosak, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference
Accreditation Manager: Lindsay Schulha, MacEwan University
Translator: Jason Wang, University of British Columbia
Communications Manager: Mathieu Tanguay, Université Laval
Communications Officer: Lindsay Franco, University of Calgary
Communications Officer: Andrea Elliott, Ryerson University
Communications Officer: Christopher Cameron, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Videographer: Sam Charles, UBC Okanagan
Photographer: Mathieu Bélanger, Université Laval
Chief Medical Officer: Jessica Curran, Carleton University
Chief Therapist: Guylaine Boutin, Université de Sherbrooke
Clinic Manager: Antoine Atallah
Physician: Susan Labrecque, Université de Sherbrooke
Physician: Steve Martin, Unviersity of Victoria
Physician: Sari Kraft, University of Toronto
Physician: Janet McMordie
Physician: Marcus Robinson, University of Calgary
Therapist: Joanne Pady
Therapist: Marya Phan
Therapist: Tanya Rank, Simon Fraser University
Therapist: Josianne Roberge, Université Laval
Therapist: Geneviève Renaud
Therapist: Heather Clegg, University of Toronto
Therapist: Andrew Stagg
Therapist: Daniele Speary
Medical Extern: Jordan Anderson, University of Saskatchewan