2017 FISU Summer Universiade: Canada sends delegation of 393 to Taipei City

Jul 18, 2017

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS announced Tuesday 393 Canadians will be heading to the 2017 Summer Universiade, Aug. 19-30 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Team Canada Website: http://en.usports.ca/universiade/summer/2017/index

Taipei 2017 Website: https://www.taipei2017.com.tw/home

As previously announced, the Canadian delegation includes five teams selected and managed exclusively in-house by U SPORTS, while all remaining teams are managed by their respective National Sport Organizations (NSOs). The 393-member delegation includes 276 athletes, 114 mission and support staff, and three referees in 16 sports.

“We are extremely proud of all of our Canadian university student-athletes and staff representing Team Canada at the 2017 Summer Universiade,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer at U SPORTS. “The FISU Games are the second-largest multi-sport event in the world next to the Summer Olympics, providing a natural high-performance international pathway. At the Rio 2016 Games, 56 former Universiade participants competed, bringing home nine medals. One year later, we are looking forward to the next generation of Olympic stars making their mark in Taipei - the experience and memories they will take away will be life-changing.”

Canada won eight medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea – two gold (Kylie Masse, Swimming; Carol-Ann Ware and Celina Toth, Diving) four silver (women’s water polo; women’s basketball; Benjamin Thorne and Gabriela Stafford, Athletics) and two bronze (Cameron Mclean and Celina Toth, Diving; Brittany Crew, Athletics).

Complete rosters for each team are available below, with the Canadian women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams to be announced at a later date.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Summer Universiade will be held on Aug. 19 at Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).

 

2017 SUMMER UNIVERSIADE TEAM CANADA DELEGATION

Note: Rosters are subject to change prior to the Universiade due to injury

*Indicates roster Change

By the Numbers

 

 

Competitors

Staff

Medical

Referees

 

Sport

Men

Women

Men

Women

Men

Women

Men

Women

Total

Artistic Gymnastics

5

5

4

1

1

1
 
 

17

Athletics

25

27

7

1

4

1
 
 

65

Badminton

5

6

1
 
 
 
 
 

12

Basketball

12

12

5

3

2
 
 
 

34

Diving

2

3

2
 
 
 
 

1

8

Fencing
 

2
 

1
 
 
 
 

3

Golf

3

3

2
 
 
 
 
 

8

Rhythmic Gymnastics
 

2
 

1
 
 
 
 

3

Soccer

20

20

7
 
 

2
 
 

49

Swimming

10

13

6
 

1
 
 
 

30

Table Tennis

5

5

1
 
 
 
 
 

11

Taekwondo

9

12

4

1

1
 
 
 

27

Volleyball

12

12

4

2

1

1
 
 

32

Water Polo

13

13

4

2

1
 

1

1

35

Weightlifting

8

7

4

0
 
 
 
 

19

Wushu

3

2

1

1

1
 
 
 

8

Mission Staff
 
 

9

6

5

12
 
 

32

Total

132

144

61

19

17

17

1

2

393

Total by Category

276

80

34

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS                                              

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Elsabeth

Black

Halifax, N.S.

Dalhousie University

Brittany

Rogers

Vancouver, B.C.

University of Georgia

Denelle

Pedrick

Wilcox, Sask.

Central Michigan University

Briannah

Tsang

Burnaby, B.C.

Pennsylvania State University

Jessica

Dowling

Dundas, Ont.

University of Guelph

René

Cournoyer

Repentigny, Que.

Cégep régional de Lanaudière

Joel

Gagnon

Regina, Sask.

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Justin

Karstadt

Toronto, Ont.

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

Aaron

Mah

Vancouver, B.C.

University of California, Berkeley

Samuel

Zakutney

Ottawa, Ont.

Pennsylvania State University

 

Head Coach (men): Tony Smith

Head Coach (women): David Kikuchi

Coach: Dorina Stan 

Coach: Michael Burns

Coach: Jerry Reighard

Medical: Martha Purdy

Coach: Gord McMorland

 

ATHLETICS

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Jellisa

Westney

Cambridge, Ont.

Michigan State University

Leah

Walkeden

Ardrossan, Alta.

University of Alberta

Nyoka

Maxwell

Ottawa, Ont.

Algonquin College

Aiyanna

Stiverne

Laval, Que.

University of Miami

Rachel

Aubry

Ottawa, Ont.

University of Guelph

Jenna

Westaway

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Sarah

MacPherson

Keswick Ridge, N.B.

University of Victoria

Regan

Yee

South Hazelton, B.C.

Trinity Western University

Jessica

O’Connell

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Claire

Sumner

Kingston, Ont.

Queen’s University

Maria

Bernard

Calgary, Alta.

University of British Columbia

Genevieve

Lalonde

Moncton, N.B.

University of Guelph

Karelle

Edwards

Ottawa, Ont.

Yorkville University

Tia

Thevenin

Pickering, Ont.

Syracuse University

Kelsey

Balkwill

Essex, Ont.

University of Windsor

Sandy

Latrace

Lethbridge, Ont.

University of Lethbridge

Angela

Mercurio

Kitchener, Ont.

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Robin

Bone

London, Ont.

Western University

Paige

Ridout

Calgary, Alta.

University of Alberta

Agnes

Esser

Victoria, B.C.

University of Minnesota

Ashley

Pryke

Peterborough, Ont.

University of Memphis

Jaimee

Springer

Lloydminster, Alta.

University of Denver

Brittany

Crew

Toronto, Ont.

York University

Sarah

Mitton

Brooklyn, N.S.

University of Windsor

Dallyssa

Huggins

Markham, Ont.

University of Maryland

Nicole

Oudenaarden

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Micha

Powell*

Montreal, Que.

University of Maryland

James

Linde

Coquitlam, B.C.

Trinity Western University

Oluwasegun

Makinde

Ottawa, Ont.

Algonquin College

Lucanus

Robinson

Montreal, Que.

Dawson College

Benjamin

Ayesu-Attah

Coquitlam, B.C.

University of Idaho

Nathan

George

Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Trinity Western University

Tyler

Smith

Wetaskiwin, Alta.

University of Victoria

Cole

Peterson

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Victoria

Corey

Bellemore

Tecumseh, Ont.

University of Windsor

Ross

Proudfoot

Sudbury, Ont.

University of Guelph

Evan

Esselink

Guelph, Ont.

 University of Guelph

Kevin

Tree

Thunder Bay, Ont.

Lakehead University

John

Gay

Kelowna, B.C.

University of British Colombia

Sekou

Kaba

Ottawa, Ont

University of Ottawa

Ingvar

Moseley

Pickering, Ont.

California State University

Gregory

MacNeill

Brampton, Ont.

University of Guelph

Blair

Morgan

Yarker, Ont.

McMaster University

Sean

Cate

Georgetown, Ont.

University of Guelph

Stevens

Dorcelus

Montreal, Que.

 Centre Daniel-Jonhson 

Deryk

Theodore

Edmonton, Alta.

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Spencer

Allen

Kamloops, B.C.

University of Alberta

Evan

Karakolis

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

John

Kryszkowski

Mississauga, Ont.

Marquette University

Sullivan

Parker

Tofino, B.C.

University of California, Berkeley

Peter

Millman

Truro, N.S.

University of Lethbridge

James

Turner

Kelowna, B.C.

University of Toronto
 

Head Coach: Claude Bérubé, University of Manitoba

Team Manager: Kristine Deacon

Coach: Jason Kerr, University of Guelph

Coach: Jason Reindl, University of Saskatchewan

Coach: Sean Baynton, University of Alberta

Coach: Sheldan Gmitroski

Coach: Mingpu Wu, University of Manitoba

Coach: Richard Parkinson

Physiotherapist: Edison Au

Chiropractor: Dr. Jeffrey Cubos, University of Alberta

Massage Therapist: Carolyn Daubeny

Massage Therapist: Yi-Man Cheng

 

BADMINTON

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Anne-Julie

Beaulieu

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Stéphanie

Pakenham

Quebec City, Que.

Université du Québec à Rimouski

Brittney

Tam

Markham, Ont.

University of Toronto

Michelle

Tong

Toronto, Ont.

Ontario College of Art and Design University

Takeisha

Wang

Edmonton, Alta.

Concordia University of Edmonton

Josephine

Wu

Edmonton, Alta

University of Alberta

Austin

Bauer

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Philippe

Giguère

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Jason

Ho-Shue

Markham, Ont.

York University

Jonathan

Lai

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

Ty

Lindeman

St. Albert, Alta.

University of Alberta

 

Head Coach: Andrew Dabeka

 

MEN’S BASKETBALL

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Justus

Alleyn

Winnipeg, Man.

University of Manitoba

Mambi

Diawara

Montréal , Que.

University of Calgary

Kaza

Kajami-Keane

Ajax, Ont.

Carleton University

Kevin

Bercy

Ottawa, Ont.

StFX University

Erik

Nissen

Quispamsis, N.B.

Acadia University

Jean Emmanuel

Pierre-Charles

Ottawa, Ont.

University of Ottawa

Alexandre

Leclerc

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Connor

Wood

Guelph, Ont.

Carleton University

Javon

Masters

Kitchener, Ont.

University of New Brunswick

David

Kapinga

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Jordan

Jensen-Whyte

Calgary, Alta.

University Of British Columbia

Conor

Morgan

Victoria, B.C.

University of British Columbia
 

Head Coach: Kevin Hanson, University of British Columbia

Assistant Coach: Daniel Vanhooren, University of Calgary

Assistant Coach: Team Leader: Jacques Paiement Jr., Université Laval

Medical: Kevin Valcke, University of British Columbia

 

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

 

Roster to be announced at a later date

 

Head Coach: Fabian McKenzie, Cape Breton University

Assistant Coach: Chantal Vallée, University of Windsor

Assistant Coach: Nathan McKibbon, Mount Royal University

Performance Analyst: Ryan Nguyen

Team Leader: Elaine Sun

Medical: Patrice Pepin

 

DIVING

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Elaena

Dick

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Toronto

Ashley

MCcool

Cochrane, Alta.

Arizona State University

Celina

Toth

St. Thomas, Ont.

University of Victoria

Tyler

Henschel

Edmonton, Alta.

Texas A&M University

Peter

Mai

Montreal, Que.

Collège Ahuntsic


Head Coach/Team Leader: Thomas McLeod

Coach: Junhui (Charlie) Tu

Referee: Helene Morneau

 

FENCING

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Angela

Li

Toronto, Ont.

Princeton University

Marilyne

Plante

Sherbrooke, Que.

Université Laval
 

Team Leader: Alice Lu, Ryerson University

 

GOLF

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Avril

Li

Vancouver, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Sharon

Park

Surrey, B.C.

University of the Fraser Valley

Laura

Upenieks

Etobicoke, Ont.

University of Toronto

Eric

Flockhart

Mississauga, Ont.

Wilfrid Laurier University

Austin

Ryan

Owen Sound, Ont.

Wilfrid Laurier University

Truman

Tai

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

 

Team Leader/ Head Coach (men): Robin Stewart, University of Alberta

Head Coach (women): Chris Bertram, University of the Fraser Valley

 

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Cindy

Huh

Vancouver, B.C.

University of Toronto

Kaedyn

Lashley

Winnipeg, Man.

University of Manitoba


Head Coach: Shari Hebert 

 

MEN’S SOCCER

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Evan

Barker

Winnipeg, Man.

University of New Brunswick

Marcus

Lees

Toronto, Ont.

University of New Brunswick

Marc-Olivier

Kouo Dibongue

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Sandro

Rajkovic

Hamilton, Ont.

Cape Breton University

Lukas

MacNaughton

Brussels, Belgium

University of Toronto

Kalen

Park

Calgary, Alta

University of New Brunswick

Connor

MacMillan

Chilliwack, B.C,

University of the Fraser Valley

Yunus

Mollayev*

Toronto, Ont.

McMaster University

Simon-Pierre

Kougnima

Montreal, Que.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Tristan

Nkoghe

Sherbrooke, Que.

University of New Brunswick

Matthew

Catalano

London, Ont.

Fanshawe College

Carl

De Abreu

Scarborough, Ont.

Trent University

Koosha

Nazemi

Mississauga, Ont.

University of Toronto

James

Louis-Jeune

Montreal, Que.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Jayden

Doyle

Whitby, Ont.

Trent University

Dena

Iezady

Toronto, Ont.

York University

Raheem

Rose

Toronto, Ont.

Ryerson University

Aaron

Schneebeli

Kitchener, Ont.

Western University

Aaron

Chia*

Courtice, Ont.

Trent University
 

Team Leader: George Lucas, University of New Brunswick

Head Coach: Miles Pinsent, University of New Brunswick

Assistant Coach: Barry Morrison, University of New Brunswick

Medical: Gillian Gilmore

 

WOMEN’S SOCCER

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Marie-Yasmine

Alidou-D'anjou

Montreal, Que.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Kylie

Bordeleau

Cambridge, Ont.

University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Jessie

Brown

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Alberta

Laura

Callender

Ottawa, Ont.

Queen's University

Kayla

Da Costa-Pacheco

Gatineau, Que.

University of Ottawa

Sarah

Dilling

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Roxanne

Dionne

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Joëlle

Gosselin

Quebec City, Que.

Université Laval

Natasha

Klasios

Markham, Ont.

University of Toronto

Katherine

Koehler-Grassau

Greely, Ont.

University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Joanie

L'Abbé

Laval, Que.

Université Laval

Eve

L’Abbé*

Laval, Que.

Université de Sherbrooke

Audrey

Lagarde

Laval, Que.

Université de Sherbrooke

Julia

Liguori

Montreal, Que.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Maxine

Murchie

Kitchener, Ont.

Wilfrid Laurier University

Mélissa

Roy

Lévis, Que.

Université Laval

Arielle

Roy-Petitclerc

Lévis,Que.

Université Laval

Anna

Schellenberg

Spruce Grove, Alta.

University of Alberta

Jordan

Smith

Calgary, Alta

University of Calgary

Marie-Joëlle

Vandal

Québec City, Que.

Université Laval

 

Head Coach: Peyvand Mossavat, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Assistant Coach: Jose Valdes, McGill University

Assistant Coach: Raz El-Asmar

Sports Scientist/Conditioning: Farzad Yousefian, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Medical: Charlotte Vallières Villeneuve, Université Laval

 

SWIMMING

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Bailey

Andison

Smiths Falls, Ont.

University of Denver

Sarah

Darcel

Victoria, B.C.

University of California, Berkeley

Jade

Dusablon

Quebec City, Que.

Université de Montréal

Sarah

Fournier

Quebec City, Que.

Cégep de Ste-Foy

Mackenzie

Glover

Winnipeg, Man.

North Carolina State University

Kennedy

Goss

Toronto, Ont.

Indiana University

Danielle

Hanus

Newmarket, Ont.

University of Victoria

Jacqueline

Keire

London, Ont.

University of Cincinnati

Danica

Ludlow

Victoria, B.C.

University of Calgary

Katerine

Savard

Quebec City, Que.

Université de Montréal

Lauren

Teghtsoonian

Winnipeg, Man.

University of Calgary

Kelsey

Wog

Winnipeg, Man.

University of Manitoba

Alexia

Zevnik

Montreal, Que.

North Carolina State University

Jeremy

Bagshaw

Victoria, B.C.

University of Victoria

Josiah

Binnema

Prince George, B.C.

University of Alberta

Tristan

Cote

Mississauga, Ont.

University of Calgary

Philippe

Guertin

Saint-Hubert, Que.

Université du Québec à Montréal

Eric

Hedlin

Victoria, B.C.

University of Victoria

Robert

Hill

North Vancouver, B.C.

University of Calgary

Alex

Loginov

Toronto, Ont.

University of British Columbia

Luke

Reilly

Richmond, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Markus

Thormeyer

Vancouver, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Elijah

Wall

Ottawa, Ont.

University of Toronto
 

Team Leader: Iain McDonald

Team Manager: Sureen Gosal

Head Coach: Vlastimil Cerny, University of Manitoba

Head Coach (Open Water): Mark Perry

Assistant Coach: Marc-André Pelletier

Assistant Coach: Claude St-Jean

Medical:  Nathan Skirrow

 

TABLE TENNIS

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Betty

Guo

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Waterloo

Hollie

Lau

Toronto, Ont.

York University

Michelle

Liaw

Vancouver, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Anqi

Luo

Mississauga, Ont.

University of Toronto Mississauga

Jane

Yan

Vancouver, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Bryan

Ho

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Lester

Lee

Vancouver, B.C,

University of Michigan

Yen-Chun

Lu

Waterloo, Ont.

University of Waterloo

James

Pintea

Ottawa, Ont.

Carleton University

Klement Chun-Ming

Yeung

North York, Ont.

McMaster University
 

Head Coach: James Lu

 

TAEKWONDO

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Ashlyn

Arnold

Port Moody, B.C

Douglas College

Emmanuelle

Boudreau

Dalhousie Jonction, N.B.

University of Ottawa

Crystal

Chan

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

Rachel

Cuma

Uxbridge, Ont.

York University

Andrea

Jerom

Vaughan, Ont.

University of Toronto Mississauga

Chloe

Lee

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Maria-Inez

Philip

Toronto, Ont.

York University

Ruxandra

Rodgers

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

Gabrielle

Rousseau

Lac-Beauport, Que.

Université Laval

Angela

Sinilaite

Toronto, Ont.

University of Waterloo

Viviane

Tranquille

Champlain, Que.

Collège Laflèche

Kaitlyn

Wiens

Toronto, Ont.

York University - Glendon

Hayk

Amirbekyan

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto

Abbas

Assadian Jr.

Toronto, Ont.

Ryerson University

Shane

Britton

Surrey, B.C.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Ethienne

Brunet

Ste-Catherine, Que.

Cégep de St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu

Jackson

Carroll

Halifax

Saint Mary's University

Hunter

Carroll

Halifax

Saint Mary's University

Éloi

Paradis-Deschênes

Québec, Qc

Université Laval

Anas

Sghir

Montreal

Cégep Ahuntsic

Adam

Tomlinson

Oshawa, Ontario

University of Ontario Institute of Technology
 

Coach: Patrick Soucy

Coach: Kathy Pyke

Coach: Hyuan-Seok Seo

Coach: William Rodgers (University of Toronto)

Coach: Daniel Thornton

Medical: Rick Lau

 

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Warren

Taylor

Ottawa, Ont.

Nipissing University

Cameron

Branch

Kingsville, Ont.

Nipissing University

Godefroy

Veyron-Trudel

Beaconsfield, Que.

Université de Montréal

Irvan

Brar

Surrey, B.C.

University of British Columbia

Gabriel

Chancy

Montreal, Que.

Université de Montréal

Pierce

Johnson

Chatham, Ont.

University of Windsor

Jeremy

Davies

Calgary, Alta.

Brandon University

Johnathan

Moate

Oakville, Ont.

University of Windsor

Steve

Wood

Newscastle, Ont.

Nipissing University

Lucas

Coleman

Brooklin, Ont.

Ryerson University

Mason

Metcalf

Carman, Man.

Brandon University

Sebastian

Lethbridge

London, Ont.

Fanshawe College

 

Head Coach: James Gravelle, University of Windsor

Assistant Coach: Eric Yung, Nipissing University

Assistant Coach: William Alexander, University of Windsor

Medical: Melissa Deonaraine

 

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

 

Roster to be announced at a later date

 

Team Leader: Laurie Eisler, University of Alberta

Head Coach: Daniel Huzar, University of British Columbia

Assistant Coach: Michelle Wood, Acadia University

Medical: Morgan Sangster

 

MEN’S WATER POLO

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Michael

Chapman

North Vancouver, B.C.

University of Toronto

Colin

Colterjohn

Hamilton, Ont.

McMaster University

Reuel

D'Souza

Port Coquitlam, B.C.

University of Calgary

Eric

Graham

Regina, Sask.

University of Regina

Stefan

Mitic

Markham, Ont.

University of Toronto

Alexandar

Nikolic

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Alberta

Nikita

Prokhin

Toronto, Ont.

St. Francis College

Vukasin

Radosavljevic

Edmonton, Alta.

MacEwan University

David

Rapoport

Toronto, Ont.

George Brown College

Paul

Spooner

Port Coquitlam, B.C.

University of Toronto

Aleksa

Stanic

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Devon

Thumwood

Calgary, Alta.

University of the Pacific

Andrei

Velasevic

Toronto, Ont.

University of Toronto
 

Team Leader: George Gross Jr., University of Toronto

Head Coach: Brian Parillo

Assistant Coach: Nishant Damani

Referee: Jean-Francois Morriseau

 

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Michelle

Caron

Montreal, Quebec

McGill University

Kyra

Christmas

High River, Alta.

University of the Pacific

Axelle

Crevier

Montreal, Que.

Cégep Saint-Laurent

Shae

Fournier

Winnipeg, Man.

Concordia University

Ymane

Hage

Laval , Que.

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Elyse

Lemay-Lavoie

Montreal, Que.

Université de Montréal

Kelly

Matthews

Roxboro, Que.

Indiana University

Hayley

McKelvey

North Delta, B.C.

University of Southern California

Donia

Momen

North Vancouver, B.C.

San Jose State University

Kindred

Paul

Edmonton, Alta

University of California, Berkeley

Gurpreet

Sohi

Delta, B.C.

Stanford University

Clara

Vulpisi

Montreal, Que.

Marianopolis College

Emma

Wright

Lindsay, Ont.

University of California, Berkeley

 

Team Leader: Angela Linardic 

Head Coach: David Paradelo, McGill University

Assistant Coach: Cora Campbell

Medical: Felix Croteau

Referee: Marie-Claude Deslieres

 

WEIGHTLIFTING

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Ann-Maxime

Bouffard

Île Bizard, Que.

Cégep Ahuntsic

Maude

Charron

Rimouski, Que.

Cégep de Rimouski

Tali

Darsigny

Saint-Simon-de-Bagot, Que.

Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe

Caroline

Lamarche-McClure

St-Edmond-de-Grantham, Que.

Université Laval

Andréanne

Messier

La Présentation, Que.

Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe

Kristel

Ngarlem

Montreal, Que.

Université de Montréal

Magalie

Roux

Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe

Alex

Bellemarre

Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Jérôme

Boisclair

Sherbrooke, Que.

Teluq

Alexandre

Caza

St-Anicet, Que.

Collège de Valleyfield

Gabriel

Dagenais

Boucherville, Que.

Cégep de St-Hyacinthe

Edouard

Frève-Guérin

Laval, Que.

HEC Montréal

Mathieu

Marineau

Lachute, Que.

Cégep a distance

David

Samayoa

Regina, Sask.

University of Regina

Boady

Santavy

Sarnia, Ont.

Lambton College

 

Team Leader: Donald St-Pierre

Coach (Men): Dalas Santavy

Coach (Women): Guy Marineau

Coach: Yvan Darsigny

 

WUSHU

 

First Name

Last Name

Hometown

University

Megan

Tsang

Edmonton, Alta.

University of Alberta

Jeneva

Beairsto

Vancouver, B.C.

Quest University Canada

Jordan

Branker

Ottawa, Ont.

University of Ottawa

Jason

Leung

Calgary, Alta.

University of Calgary

Philip

Wong

Markham. Ont.

Queen's University

 

Team Leader: Sunny Tang

Coach: Jennifer Gu

Medical: Benson Lau

 

MISSION STAFF

Chef de Mission: Darren Cates, Royal Military College of Canada

Assistant Chef de Mission: Lia Taha Cheng, U SPORTS

Operations Coordinator: Barbara Giroud, U SPORTS

Delegation Official: Lisette Johnson-Stapley

Technical Manager: Mike Havey, University of Windsor

Transportation Manager: Greg Ryan, University of Alberta-Augustana

Administration Manager: Mark Kosak, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference

Accreditation Manager: Lindsay Schulha, MacEwan University

Translator: Jason Wang, University of British Columbia

Communications Manager: Mathieu Tanguay, Université Laval

Communications Officer: Lindsay Franco, University of Calgary

Communications Officer: Andrea Elliott, Ryerson University

Communications Officer: Christopher Cameron, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Videographer: Sam Charles, UBC Okanagan

Photographer: Mathieu Bélanger, Université Laval

Chief Medical Officer: Jessica Curran, Carleton University

Chief Therapist: Guylaine Boutin, Université de Sherbrooke 

Clinic Manager: Antoine Atallah

Physician: Susan Labrecque, Université de Sherbrooke

Physician: Steve Martin, Unviersity of Victoria

Physician: Sari Kraft, University of Toronto

Physician: Janet McMordie

Physician: Marcus Robinson, University of Calgary

Therapist: Joanne Pady

Therapist: Marya Phan

Therapist: Tanya Rank, Simon Fraser University

Therapist: Josianne Roberge, Université Laval

Therapist: Geneviève Renaud

Therapist: Heather Clegg, University of Toronto

Therapist: Andrew Stagg

Therapist: Daniele Speary

Medical Extern: Jordan Anderson, University of Saskatchewan 