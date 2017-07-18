2017 FISU Summer Universiade: Canada sends delegation of 393 to Taipei City

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS announced Tuesday 393 Canadians will be heading to the 2017 Summer Universiade, Aug. 19-30 in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Team Canada Website: http://en.usports.ca/universiade/summer/2017/index

Taipei 2017 Website: https://www.taipei2017.com.tw/home

As previously announced, the Canadian delegation includes five teams selected and managed exclusively in-house by U SPORTS, while all remaining teams are managed by their respective National Sport Organizations (NSOs). The 393-member delegation includes 276 athletes, 114 mission and support staff, and three referees in 16 sports.

“We are extremely proud of all of our Canadian university student-athletes and staff representing Team Canada at the 2017 Summer Universiade,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, Chief Sport Officer at U SPORTS. “The FISU Games are the second-largest multi-sport event in the world next to the Summer Olympics, providing a natural high-performance international pathway. At the Rio 2016 Games, 56 former Universiade participants competed, bringing home nine medals. One year later, we are looking forward to the next generation of Olympic stars making their mark in Taipei - the experience and memories they will take away will be life-changing.”

Canada won eight medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea – two gold (Kylie Masse, Swimming; Carol-Ann Ware and Celina Toth, Diving) four silver (women’s water polo; women’s basketball; Benjamin Thorne and Gabriela Stafford, Athletics) and two bronze (Cameron Mclean and Celina Toth, Diving; Brittany Crew, Athletics).

Complete rosters for each team are available below, with the Canadian women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams to be announced at a later date.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Summer Universiade will be held on Aug. 19 at Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).

By the Numbers

Competitors Staff Medical Referees Sport Men Women Men Women Men Women Men Women Total Artistic Gymnastics 5 5 4 1 1 1 17 Athletics 25 27 7 1 4 1 65 Badminton 5 6 1 12 Basketball 12 12 5 3 2 34 Diving 2 3 2 1 8 Fencing 2 1 3 Golf 3 3 2 8 Rhythmic Gymnastics 2 1 3 Soccer 20 20 7 2 49 Swimming 10 13 6 1 30 Table Tennis 5 5 1 11 Taekwondo 9 12 4 1 1 27 Volleyball 12 12 4 2 1 1 32 Water Polo 13 13 4 2 1 1 1 35 Weightlifting 8 7 4 0 19 Wushu 3 2 1 1 1 8 Mission Staff 9 6 5 12 32 Total 132 144 61 19 17 17 1 2 393 Total by Category 276 80 34 3





























ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

First Name Last Name Hometown University Elsabeth Black Halifax, N.S. Dalhousie University Brittany Rogers Vancouver, B.C. University of Georgia Denelle Pedrick Wilcox, Sask. Central Michigan University Briannah Tsang Burnaby, B.C. Pennsylvania State University Jessica Dowling Dundas, Ont. University of Guelph René Cournoyer Repentigny, Que. Cégep régional de Lanaudière Joel Gagnon Regina, Sask. University of Minnesota - Twin Cities Justin Karstadt Toronto, Ont. University of Minnesota - Twin Cities Aaron Mah Vancouver, B.C. University of California, Berkeley Samuel Zakutney Ottawa, Ont. Pennsylvania State University

Head Coach (men): Tony Smith

Head Coach (women): David Kikuchi

Coach: Dorina Stan

Coach: Michael Burns

Coach: Jerry Reighard

Medical: Martha Purdy

Coach: Gord McMorland

ATHLETICS

First Name Last Name Hometown University Jellisa Westney Cambridge, Ont. Michigan State University Leah Walkeden Ardrossan, Alta. University of Alberta Nyoka Maxwell Ottawa, Ont. Algonquin College Aiyanna Stiverne Laval, Que. University of Miami Rachel Aubry Ottawa, Ont. University of Guelph Jenna Westaway Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Sarah MacPherson Keswick Ridge, N.B. University of Victoria Regan Yee South Hazelton, B.C. Trinity Western University Jessica O’Connell Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Claire Sumner Kingston, Ont. Queen’s University Maria Bernard Calgary, Alta. University of British Columbia Genevieve Lalonde Moncton, N.B. University of Guelph Karelle Edwards Ottawa, Ont. Yorkville University Tia Thevenin Pickering, Ont. Syracuse University Kelsey Balkwill Essex, Ont. University of Windsor Sandy Latrace Lethbridge, Ont. University of Lethbridge Angela Mercurio Kitchener, Ont. University of Nebraska - Lincoln Robin Bone London, Ont. Western University Paige Ridout Calgary, Alta. University of Alberta Agnes Esser Victoria, B.C. University of Minnesota Ashley Pryke Peterborough, Ont. University of Memphis Jaimee Springer Lloydminster, Alta. University of Denver Brittany Crew Toronto, Ont. York University Sarah Mitton Brooklyn, N.S. University of Windsor Dallyssa Huggins Markham, Ont. University of Maryland Nicole Oudenaarden Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Micha Powell* Montreal, Que. University of Maryland James Linde Coquitlam, B.C. Trinity Western University Oluwasegun Makinde Ottawa, Ont. Algonquin College Lucanus Robinson Montreal, Que. Dawson College Benjamin Ayesu-Attah Coquitlam, B.C. University of Idaho Nathan George Pitt Meadows, B.C. Trinity Western University Tyler Smith Wetaskiwin, Alta. University of Victoria Cole Peterson Edmonton, Alta. University of Victoria Corey Bellemore Tecumseh, Ont. University of Windsor Ross Proudfoot Sudbury, Ont. University of Guelph Evan Esselink Guelph, Ont. University of Guelph Kevin Tree Thunder Bay, Ont. Lakehead University John Gay Kelowna, B.C. University of British Colombia Sekou Kaba Ottawa, Ont University of Ottawa Ingvar Moseley Pickering, Ont. California State University Gregory MacNeill Brampton, Ont. University of Guelph Blair Morgan Yarker, Ont. McMaster University Sean Cate Georgetown, Ont. University of Guelph Stevens Dorcelus Montreal, Que. Centre Daniel-Jonhson Deryk Theodore Edmonton, Alta. Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Spencer Allen Kamloops, B.C. University of Alberta Evan Karakolis Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto John Kryszkowski Mississauga, Ont. Marquette University Sullivan Parker Tofino, B.C. University of California, Berkeley Peter Millman Truro, N.S. University of Lethbridge James Turner Kelowna, B.C. University of Toronto

Head Coach: Claude Bérubé, University of Manitoba

Team Manager: Kristine Deacon

Coach: Jason Kerr, University of Guelph

Coach: Jason Reindl, University of Saskatchewan

Coach: Sean Baynton, University of Alberta

Coach: Sheldan Gmitroski

Coach: Mingpu Wu, University of Manitoba

Coach: Richard Parkinson

Physiotherapist: Edison Au

Chiropractor: Dr. Jeffrey Cubos, University of Alberta

Massage Therapist: Carolyn Daubeny

Massage Therapist: Yi-Man Cheng

BADMINTON

First Name Last Name Hometown University Anne-Julie Beaulieu Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Stéphanie Pakenham Quebec City, Que. Université du Québec à Rimouski Brittney Tam Markham, Ont. University of Toronto Michelle Tong Toronto, Ont. Ontario College of Art and Design University Takeisha Wang Edmonton, Alta. Concordia University of Edmonton Josephine Wu Edmonton, Alta University of Alberta Austin Bauer Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Philippe Giguère Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Jason Ho-Shue Markham, Ont. York University Jonathan Lai Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto Ty Lindeman St. Albert, Alta. University of Alberta

Head Coach: Andrew Dabeka

MEN’S BASKETBALL

First Name Last Name Hometown University Justus Alleyn Winnipeg, Man. University of Manitoba Mambi Diawara Montréal , Que. University of Calgary Kaza Kajami-Keane Ajax, Ont. Carleton University Kevin Bercy Ottawa, Ont. StFX University Erik Nissen Quispamsis, N.B. Acadia University Jean Emmanuel Pierre-Charles Ottawa, Ont. University of Ottawa Alexandre Leclerc Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Connor Wood Guelph, Ont. Carleton University Javon Masters Kitchener, Ont. University of New Brunswick David Kapinga Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Jordan Jensen-Whyte Calgary, Alta. University Of British Columbia Conor Morgan Victoria, B.C. University of British Columbia

Head Coach: Kevin Hanson, University of British Columbia

Assistant Coach: Daniel Vanhooren, University of Calgary

Assistant Coach: Team Leader: Jacques Paiement Jr., Université Laval

Medical: Kevin Valcke, University of British Columbia

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Roster to be announced at a later date

Head Coach: Fabian McKenzie, Cape Breton University

Assistant Coach: Chantal Vallée, University of Windsor

Assistant Coach: Nathan McKibbon, Mount Royal University

Performance Analyst: Ryan Nguyen

Team Leader: Elaine Sun

Medical: Patrice Pepin

DIVING

First Name Last Name Hometown University Elaena Dick Edmonton, Alta. University of Toronto Ashley MCcool Cochrane, Alta. Arizona State University Celina Toth St. Thomas, Ont. University of Victoria Tyler Henschel Edmonton, Alta. Texas A&M University Peter Mai Montreal, Que. Collège Ahuntsic



Head Coach/Team Leader: Thomas McLeod

Coach: Junhui (Charlie) Tu

Referee: Helene Morneau

FENCING

First Name Last Name Hometown University Angela Li Toronto, Ont. Princeton University Marilyne Plante Sherbrooke, Que. Université Laval

Team Leader: Alice Lu, Ryerson University

GOLF

First Name Last Name Hometown University Avril Li Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia Sharon Park Surrey, B.C. University of the Fraser Valley Laura Upenieks Etobicoke, Ont. University of Toronto Eric Flockhart Mississauga, Ont. Wilfrid Laurier University Austin Ryan Owen Sound, Ont. Wilfrid Laurier University Truman Tai Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto

Team Leader/ Head Coach (men): Robin Stewart, University of Alberta

Head Coach (women): Chris Bertram, University of the Fraser Valley

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

First Name Last Name Hometown University Cindy Huh Vancouver, B.C. University of Toronto Kaedyn Lashley Winnipeg, Man. University of Manitoba



Head Coach: Shari Hebert

MEN’S SOCCER

First Name Last Name Hometown University Evan Barker Winnipeg, Man. University of New Brunswick Marcus Lees Toronto, Ont. University of New Brunswick Marc-Olivier Kouo Dibongue Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Sandro Rajkovic Hamilton, Ont. Cape Breton University Lukas MacNaughton Brussels, Belgium University of Toronto Kalen Park Calgary, Alta University of New Brunswick Connor MacMillan Chilliwack, B.C, University of the Fraser Valley Yunus Mollayev* Toronto, Ont. McMaster University Simon-Pierre Kougnima Montreal, Que. Université du Québec à Montréal Tristan Nkoghe Sherbrooke, Que. University of New Brunswick Matthew Catalano London, Ont. Fanshawe College Carl De Abreu Scarborough, Ont. Trent University Koosha Nazemi Mississauga, Ont. University of Toronto James Louis-Jeune Montreal, Que. Université du Québec à Montréal Jayden Doyle Whitby, Ont. Trent University Dena Iezady Toronto, Ont. York University Raheem Rose Toronto, Ont. Ryerson University Aaron Schneebeli Kitchener, Ont. Western University Aaron Chia* Courtice, Ont. Trent University

Team Leader: George Lucas, University of New Brunswick

Head Coach: Miles Pinsent, University of New Brunswick

Assistant Coach: Barry Morrison, University of New Brunswick

Medical: Gillian Gilmore

WOMEN’S SOCCER

First Name Last Name Hometown University Marie-Yasmine Alidou-D'anjou Montreal, Que. Université du Québec à Montréal Kylie Bordeleau Cambridge, Ont. University of Ontario Institute of Technology Jessie Brown Edmonton, Alta. University of Alberta Laura Callender Ottawa, Ont. Queen's University Kayla Da Costa-Pacheco Gatineau, Que. University of Ottawa Sarah Dilling Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Roxanne Dionne Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Joëlle Gosselin Quebec City, Que. Université Laval Natasha Klasios Markham, Ont. University of Toronto Katherine Koehler-Grassau Greely, Ont. University of Ontario Institute of Technology Joanie L'Abbé Laval, Que. Université Laval Eve L’Abbé* Laval, Que. Université de Sherbrooke Audrey Lagarde Laval, Que. Université de Sherbrooke Julia Liguori Montreal, Que. Université du Québec à Montréal Maxine Murchie Kitchener, Ont. Wilfrid Laurier University Mélissa Roy Lévis, Que. Université Laval Arielle Roy-Petitclerc Lévis,Que. Université Laval Anna Schellenberg Spruce Grove, Alta. University of Alberta Jordan Smith Calgary, Alta University of Calgary Marie-Joëlle Vandal Québec City, Que. Université Laval

Head Coach: Peyvand Mossavat, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Assistant Coach: Jose Valdes, McGill University

Assistant Coach: Raz El-Asmar

Sports Scientist/Conditioning: Farzad Yousefian, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Medical: Charlotte Vallières Villeneuve, Université Laval

SWIMMING

First Name Last Name Hometown University Bailey Andison Smiths Falls, Ont. University of Denver Sarah Darcel Victoria, B.C. University of California, Berkeley Jade Dusablon Quebec City, Que. Université de Montréal Sarah Fournier Quebec City, Que. Cégep de Ste-Foy Mackenzie Glover Winnipeg, Man. North Carolina State University Kennedy Goss Toronto, Ont. Indiana University Danielle Hanus Newmarket, Ont. University of Victoria Jacqueline Keire London, Ont. University of Cincinnati Danica Ludlow Victoria, B.C. University of Calgary Katerine Savard Quebec City, Que. Université de Montréal Lauren Teghtsoonian Winnipeg, Man. University of Calgary Kelsey Wog Winnipeg, Man. University of Manitoba Alexia Zevnik Montreal, Que. North Carolina State University Jeremy Bagshaw Victoria, B.C. University of Victoria Josiah Binnema Prince George, B.C. University of Alberta Tristan Cote Mississauga, Ont. University of Calgary Philippe Guertin Saint-Hubert, Que. Université du Québec à Montréal Eric Hedlin Victoria, B.C. University of Victoria Robert Hill North Vancouver, B.C. University of Calgary Alex Loginov Toronto, Ont. University of British Columbia Luke Reilly Richmond, B.C. University of British Columbia Markus Thormeyer Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia Elijah Wall Ottawa, Ont. University of Toronto

Team Leader: Iain McDonald

Team Manager: Sureen Gosal

Head Coach: Vlastimil Cerny, University of Manitoba

Head Coach (Open Water): Mark Perry

Assistant Coach: Marc-André Pelletier

Assistant Coach: Claude St-Jean

Medical: Nathan Skirrow

TABLE TENNIS

First Name Last Name Hometown University Betty Guo Edmonton, Alta. University of Waterloo Hollie Lau Toronto, Ont. York University Michelle Liaw Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia Anqi Luo Mississauga, Ont. University of Toronto Mississauga Jane Yan Vancouver, B.C. University of British Columbia Bryan Ho Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Lester Lee Vancouver, B.C, University of Michigan Yen-Chun Lu Waterloo, Ont. University of Waterloo James Pintea Ottawa, Ont. Carleton University Klement Chun-Ming Yeung North York, Ont. McMaster University

Head Coach: James Lu

TAEKWONDO

First Name Last Name Hometown University Ashlyn Arnold Port Moody, B.C Douglas College Emmanuelle Boudreau Dalhousie Jonction, N.B. University of Ottawa Crystal Chan Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto Rachel Cuma Uxbridge, Ont. York University Andrea Jerom Vaughan, Ont. University of Toronto Mississauga Chloe Lee Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Maria-Inez Philip Toronto, Ont. York University Ruxandra Rodgers Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto Gabrielle Rousseau Lac-Beauport, Que. Université Laval Angela Sinilaite Toronto, Ont. University of Waterloo Viviane Tranquille Champlain, Que. Collège Laflèche Kaitlyn Wiens Toronto, Ont. York University - Glendon Hayk Amirbekyan Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto Abbas Assadian Jr. Toronto, Ont. Ryerson University Shane Britton Surrey, B.C. Kwantlen Polytechnic University Ethienne Brunet Ste-Catherine, Que. Cégep de St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu Jackson Carroll Halifax Saint Mary's University Hunter Carroll Halifax Saint Mary's University Éloi Paradis-Deschênes Québec, Qc Université Laval Anas Sghir Montreal Cégep Ahuntsic Adam Tomlinson Oshawa, Ontario University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Coach: Patrick Soucy

Coach: Kathy Pyke

Coach: Hyuan-Seok Seo

Coach: William Rodgers (University of Toronto)

Coach: Daniel Thornton

Medical: Rick Lau

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

First Name Last Name Hometown University Warren Taylor Ottawa, Ont. Nipissing University Cameron Branch Kingsville, Ont. Nipissing University Godefroy Veyron-Trudel Beaconsfield, Que. Université de Montréal Irvan Brar Surrey, B.C. University of British Columbia Gabriel Chancy Montreal, Que. Université de Montréal Pierce Johnson Chatham, Ont. University of Windsor Jeremy Davies Calgary, Alta. Brandon University Johnathan Moate Oakville, Ont. University of Windsor Steve Wood Newscastle, Ont. Nipissing University Lucas Coleman Brooklin, Ont. Ryerson University Mason Metcalf Carman, Man. Brandon University Sebastian Lethbridge London, Ont. Fanshawe College

Head Coach: James Gravelle, University of Windsor

Assistant Coach: Eric Yung, Nipissing University

Assistant Coach: William Alexander, University of Windsor

Medical: Melissa Deonaraine

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Roster to be announced at a later date

Team Leader: Laurie Eisler, University of Alberta

Head Coach: Daniel Huzar, University of British Columbia

Assistant Coach: Michelle Wood, Acadia University

Medical: Morgan Sangster

MEN’S WATER POLO

First Name Last Name Hometown University Michael Chapman North Vancouver, B.C. University of Toronto Colin Colterjohn Hamilton, Ont. McMaster University Reuel D'Souza Port Coquitlam, B.C. University of Calgary Eric Graham Regina, Sask. University of Regina Stefan Mitic Markham, Ont. University of Toronto Alexandar Nikolic Edmonton, Alta. University of Alberta Nikita Prokhin Toronto, Ont. St. Francis College Vukasin Radosavljevic Edmonton, Alta. MacEwan University David Rapoport Toronto, Ont. George Brown College Paul Spooner Port Coquitlam, B.C. University of Toronto Aleksa Stanic Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Devon Thumwood Calgary, Alta. University of the Pacific Andrei Velasevic Toronto, Ont. University of Toronto

Team Leader: George Gross Jr., University of Toronto

Head Coach: Brian Parillo

Assistant Coach: Nishant Damani

Referee: Jean-Francois Morriseau

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

First Name Last Name Hometown University Michelle Caron Montreal, Quebec McGill University Kyra Christmas High River, Alta. University of the Pacific Axelle Crevier Montreal, Que. Cégep Saint-Laurent Shae Fournier Winnipeg, Man. Concordia University Ymane Hage Laval , Que. University of Hawaii at Manoa Elyse Lemay-Lavoie Montreal, Que. Université de Montréal Kelly Matthews Roxboro, Que. Indiana University Hayley McKelvey North Delta, B.C. University of Southern California Donia Momen North Vancouver, B.C. San Jose State University Kindred Paul Edmonton, Alta University of California, Berkeley Gurpreet Sohi Delta, B.C. Stanford University Clara Vulpisi Montreal, Que. Marianopolis College Emma Wright Lindsay, Ont. University of California, Berkeley

Team Leader: Angela Linardic

Head Coach: David Paradelo, McGill University

Assistant Coach: Cora Campbell

Medical: Felix Croteau

Referee: Marie-Claude Deslieres

WEIGHTLIFTING

First Name Last Name Hometown University Ann-Maxime Bouffard Île Bizard, Que. Cégep Ahuntsic Maude Charron Rimouski, Que. Cégep de Rimouski Tali Darsigny Saint-Simon-de-Bagot, Que. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe Caroline Lamarche-McClure St-Edmond-de-Grantham, Que. Université Laval Andréanne Messier La Présentation, Que. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe Kristel Ngarlem Montreal, Que. Université de Montréal Magalie Roux Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe Alex Bellemarre Rouyn-Noranda, Que. Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue Jérôme Boisclair Sherbrooke, Que. Teluq Alexandre Caza St-Anicet, Que. Collège de Valleyfield Gabriel Dagenais Boucherville, Que. Cégep de St-Hyacinthe Edouard Frève-Guérin Laval, Que. HEC Montréal Mathieu Marineau Lachute, Que. Cégep a distance David Samayoa Regina, Sask. University of Regina Boady Santavy Sarnia, Ont. Lambton College

Team Leader: Donald St-Pierre

Coach (Men): Dalas Santavy

Coach (Women): Guy Marineau

Coach: Yvan Darsigny

WUSHU

First Name Last Name Hometown University Megan Tsang Edmonton, Alta. University of Alberta Jeneva Beairsto Vancouver, B.C. Quest University Canada Jordan Branker Ottawa, Ont. University of Ottawa Jason Leung Calgary, Alta. University of Calgary Philip Wong Markham. Ont. Queen's University

Team Leader: Sunny Tang

Coach: Jennifer Gu

Medical: Benson Lau

MISSION STAFF

Chef de Mission: Darren Cates, Royal Military College of Canada

Assistant Chef de Mission: Lia Taha Cheng, U SPORTS

Operations Coordinator: Barbara Giroud, U SPORTS

Delegation Official: Lisette Johnson-Stapley

Technical Manager: Mike Havey, University of Windsor

Transportation Manager: Greg Ryan, University of Alberta-Augustana

Administration Manager: Mark Kosak, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference

Accreditation Manager: Lindsay Schulha, MacEwan University

Translator: Jason Wang, University of British Columbia

Communications Manager: Mathieu Tanguay, Université Laval

Communications Officer: Lindsay Franco, University of Calgary

Communications Officer: Andrea Elliott, Ryerson University

Communications Officer: Christopher Cameron, University of Ontario Institute of Technology

Videographer: Sam Charles, UBC Okanagan

Photographer: Mathieu Bélanger, Université Laval

Chief Medical Officer: Jessica Curran, Carleton University

Chief Therapist: Guylaine Boutin, Université de Sherbrooke

Clinic Manager: Antoine Atallah

Physician: Susan Labrecque, Université de Sherbrooke

Physician: Steve Martin, Unviersity of Victoria

Physician: Sari Kraft, University of Toronto

Physician: Janet McMordie

Physician: Marcus Robinson, University of Calgary

Therapist: Joanne Pady

Therapist: Marya Phan

Therapist: Tanya Rank, Simon Fraser University

Therapist: Josianne Roberge, Université Laval

Therapist: Geneviève Renaud

Therapist: Heather Clegg, University of Toronto

Therapist: Andrew Stagg

Therapist: Daniele Speary

Medical Extern: Jordan Anderson, University of Saskatchewan