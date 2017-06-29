2017 FISU Summer Universiade: Rosters announced for four U SPORTS-managed teams

TORONTO (U SPORTS) – U SPORTS announced Thursday the rosters for the men’s and women’s soccer, men’s volleyball and men’s basketball teams set to represent Canada at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei.

A total of 76 athletes will don the red and white this August on one of five teams being exclusively managed in-house by U SPORTS. All remaining Canadian teams heading to the 29th FISU Summer Games are being run by their respective National Sport Organizations (NSOs), including artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, women’s basketball, diving, fencing, golf, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, men’s and women’s water polo, weightlifting and wushu.

The 2017 Summer Universiade is set for Aug. 19-30 in Taipei City. The full rosters and players to watch for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball and men’s volleyball are available below. The women’s volleyball team managed by U SPORTS, as well as the rest of the Canadian delegation, including all teams managed by Canadian NSOs, will be announced later this summer.

* Denotes key players to watch

MEN’S SOCCER

U SPORTS schools represented: 11

Highest-represented school: UNB (4)

Team Roster

Praveen Ahilan, Ryerson

Evan Barker, UNB

Lukas MacNaughton, Toronto

*Justin Springer, Guelph

Koosha Nazemi, Toronto

Aaron Schneebeli, Western

Jayden Doyle, Trent

Kalen Park, UNB

Sandro Rajkovic, Cape Breton

James Louis Jeune, UQAM

*Raheem Rose, Ryerson

Marco Miketic, Ryerson

Carl Deabreu, Trent

Connor MacMillan, Fraser Valley

Tristan Nkoghe, UNB

*Marcus Lees, UNB

Dena Iezady, York

Simon-Pierre Kougnima, UQAM

Marc-Olivier Kouo Dibongue, Laval

Matt Catalano, Fanshawe College

Athletes to watch

Ryerson midfielder Raheem Rose and Guelph defender Justin Springer were both named U SPORTS All-Canadians this season, with Springer also earning tournament all-star honours as the Gryphons captured a national bronze medal on home field at the 2016 U SPORTS Men’s Soccer Championship. Rose ranked third on the Rams with eight goals in 11 contests, while UNB striker Marcus Lees led the Varsity Reds with three goals and five points in 12 regular season games. Springer will be making his second consecutive Universiade appearance.

Head Coach: Miles Pinsent, UNB

Assistant Coach: Barry Morrison, UNB

Team Leader: George Lucas, UNB

Physiotherapist: Gillian Gilmore

2015 Summer Universiade Team Canada result: 13th

WOMEN’S SOCCER



U SPORTS school represented: 10

Highest-represented school: Laval (6)

Team Roster

Anna Schellenberg, Alberta

*Arielle Roy-Petitclerc, Laval

Audrey Lagarde, Sherbrooke

Jessie Candlish-Brown, Alberta

Joanie L’Abbé, Laval

*Joëlle Gosselin, Laval

Jordan Smith, Calgary

*Julia Liguori, UQAM

Katherine Koehler-Grassau, UOIT

Kayla daCosta-Pacheco, Ottawa

Kylie Bordeleau, UOIT

Laura Callender, Queen’s

Marie-Eve Jacques, Sherbrooke

Marie-Joelle Vandal, Laval

Marie-Yasmine Alidou D'Anjou, UQAM

Maxine Murchie, Wilfrid Laurier

*Melissa Roy, Laval

Natasha Klasios, Toronto

Roxanne Dionne, Laval

Sarah Dilling, Calgary

Athletes to watch

The Canadian women’s soccer team features a deep roster, with 10 athletes returning from the 2015 FISU Games team that placed fourth in Gwangju, South Korea, the team’s highest-ever finish. Four players have also represented Canada at U17 and U20 national team camps, with two athletes having appeared in World Cup competition. The team also boasts reigning BLG Award winner and U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Player of the Year Arielle Roy-Petitclerc, as well as Championship MVP Joëlle Gosselin, both of the Laval Rouge et Or, along with U SPORTS Rookie of the Year Julia Liguori from the UQAM Citadins.

Head Coach: Peyvand Mossavat, UOIT

Assistant Coach: Jose Valdes, McGill

Assistant Coach: Raz El-Asmar (Carleton, 2012-15)

Physiotherapist: Charlotte Villeneuve, McGill

Sports Scientist/Conditioning: Farzad Yousefian, UOIT

2015 Universiade Team Canada Result: 4th

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

U SPORTS schools represented: 6

Highest-represented school: Nipissing (3)

Team Roster

*Gabriel Chancy, Montreal

Jeremy Davies, Brandon

*Irvan Brar, UBC

Lucas Coleman, Ryerson

Pierce Johnson, Windsor

Steve Wood, Nipissing

Warren Taylor, Nipissing

*Johnathan Moate, Windsor

Mason Metcalf, Brandon

Cameron Branch, Nipissing

Godefroy Veyron-Trudel, Montreal

Sebastian Lethbridge, Fanshawe College

Athletes to watch

Montreal setter Gabriel Chancy earned Second Team All-Canadian honours after registering 9.02 assists per set this season, good for 13th in the nation. Meanwhile, UBC outside hitter Irvan Brar was eighth in the country with 317 kills in 23 matches, with a kills/set rate of 3.27. Windsor middle blocker Johnathan Moat ranked fourth in U SPORTS men’s volleyball with a hitting percentage of .412, and seventh across the country with 22 solo blocks. Both Chancy and Brar are returning players from the 2017 Summer Universiade.

Gabriel Chancy, Montreal (Second Team All-Canadian, 2015 Summer Universiade)

Irvan Brar, UBC (317 kills, 3.27 kills/set, 2015 Summer Universiade)

Johnathan Moate, Windsor (22 solo blocks, 0.82 blocks per set)

Head Coach: James Gravelle, Windsor

Assistant Coach: Eric Yung, Nipissing

Assistant Coach: William Alexander, Windsor

2015 Universiade Team Canada Result: 19th

MEN’S BASKETBALL

U SPORTS schools represented: 9

Highest-represented school: Calgary, UBC and Carleton (2 each)

Roster:

David Kapinga, Calgary

Mambi Diawara, Calgary

Justus Alleyn, Manitoba

Kevin Bercy, StFX

Jordan Jensen-Whyte, UBC

*Kaza Kajami-Keane, Carleton

Alexandre Leclerc, Laval

Javon Masters, UNB

*Conor Morgan, UBC

Erik Nissen, Acadia

Jean-Emmanuel Pierre-Charles, Ottawa

*Connor Wood, Carleton

Athletes to watch

Carleton guards Kaza Kajami-Keane and Connor Wood led the Ravens to their seventh straight national title and 13th banner in 15 years. Wood, the U SPORTS Player of the Year and a First Team All-Canadian averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game, while ranking second nationally in three-pointers (76) and third in three-point conversion rate (50.3 per cent). Teammate Kajami-Keane was also impressive, picking up Championship MVP and a Second Team All-Canadian nod with the second-most assists in Canada (99) to go along with 15.5 points per game. Out west, UBC guard and First Team All-Canadian Conor Morgan averaged the second-highest points per game (23.1), the third-most points scored (438) as well as 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Head Coach: Kevin Hanson, UBC

Assistant Coach: Daniel Vanhooren, Calgary

Assistant Coach: Team Leader: Jacques Paiement Jr., Laval

Medical: Kevin Valcke, UBC

2015 Universiade Team Canada Result: 7th

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Roster and key players to be announced at a later date

2015 Summer Universiade Team Canada result: 6th

Head Coach: Daniel Huzar, UBC (Assistant Coach)

Assistant Coach: Michelle Wood, Acadia

Team Leader: Laurie Eisler, Alberta

About the 2017 Summer Universiade

The Summer Universiade is a biennial international multi-sport event open to competitors who are at least 17 and less than 28 years of age as of January 1 in the year of the Games. Participants must be full-time students at a post-secondary institution (university, college, CEGEP) or have graduated from a post-secondary institution in the year preceding the event.

The 2017 Summer Universiade will feature 14 compulsory sports and seven optional sports. Compulsory sports: athletics, basketball, fencing, football (soccer), artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, diving, water polo, tennis, volleyball, judo, table tennis and taekwondo. Optional sports: archery, badminton, baseball, golf, roller sports, weightlifting and wushu.

Official website: http://www.taipei2017.com.tw/