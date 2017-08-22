Bellemarre captures bronze for Canada's fourth medal

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – Weightlifter Alex Bellemarre captured Canada’s fourth medal of the 29th Summer Universiade on Tuesday evening, winning the bronze medal in the 77 Kg class.

Bellemarre was second after the snatch portion of the final, having lifted 147 kilograms. He then proceeded to lift 169 Kg in the clean and jerk segment for a total of 316 kg.

Kazakhstan’s Aidar Kazov won gold after lifting 331 total Kg while Russia’s Viacheslav Iarkin was passed on the last lift and settled for silver with 330 Kg.



In other weightlifting action on Tuesday, Canadian Maude Charron finished sixth in the 63 Kg women’s final with lifts of 94 Kg in the snatch and 120 Kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 214 Kg. Tali Darsigny had a strong performance in the 63 Kg ‘B’ final, finishing first with 195 total kilograms.



Jerome Boisclair was unable to finish in the men’s 77 Kg ‘B’ final.



Bellemarre’s medal brings Canada’s total to four in Taipei.



