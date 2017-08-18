Canada opens Universiade competition with water polo victory

Team Canada has opened the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Chinese Taipei with a victory. The women’s water polo team defeated New Zealand 15-4 at Taipei Songshan Sports Center on Friday morning.

Shae Fournier, who finished the match with three goals, opened the scoring 1:23 into the match.

She was followed 28 seconds later by Elyse Lavoie-Lemay, who led Canada with four goals.

“I think it was a really great start for our team – we started off pretty strong with a six-zero lead, so we were happy about that,” said Kyra Christmas, who scored two goals. “We didn’t really train together before this, so just being in the water as team together was really nice. We’ve been on teams together before, so we kind of know each other, but it was nice to get back in there.”

Kindred Paul added two goals for Canada, while Kelly Matthews, Donia Momen, Hayley McKelvey and Emma Wright each scored one apiece.

Women’s water polo has medaled at the last Summer Universiades, but that doesn’t add pressure according to Christmas.

“I don’t think there is pressure because I’m mostly excited for it,” she said. “We want to do well. I think we’re going to do well. We have a strong team so our chances of being successful are good.”

The next game for women’s water polo is August 20 at 1 a.m. EST against Russia.

This victory opened the Universide competition for Canada, who also has men’s water polo in action on Friday and men’s soccer on Saturday, August 19.

These matches will be followed by the Opening Ceremonies, which will welcome over 11,000 student-athletes and staff from more than 140 countries at 7 p.m. local time (7 a.m. EST), at Taipei Stadium. The ceremony will be webcasted live on www.livestream.com/fisu and at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the CBC website.

