Switzerland too much for Canada in opening match

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei (Team Canada) – The Canadian women’s volleyball team opened the tournament with a tough 3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 12-25) loss against Switzerland at the 29th Summer Universiade.

Outside hitter and Alberta Panda Meg Casault led the Canadians with 12 kills in the match, followed by UBC Thunderbird Danielle Brisebois. Panda Kacey Otto recorded a game-high 10 digs in the 3-1 loss. For the Swiss, Maja Storck was unstoppable recording a game-high 17 kills.

Despite a strong start to the match, the red and white were unable to fend off the Switzerland offense at National Taiwan Normal University. Smooth sailing in the opening set gave Canada their first win by a score of 25-22, but they were unable to gain momentum back in the following set, losing 25-15 to tie the match at one.

“We came out with a good game plan and had a lot of energy, but heading into the second set we lost that momentum and they started figuring us out,” said Casault. “We just didn’t take care of their outside hitters who are really strong players, so we fell apart there. That being said, we have a lot to grow from. We’re a new team and we have a lot of energy and we’re only going to go up from here."

Switzerland’s strong offensive play continued to give the Canadian team trouble throughout the rest of the match. Kelsey Veltman’s blocks up front gave Canada some relief, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Swiss. Canada put up a good fight in the third, but dropped the set 25-20 before Switzerland finished them off in the fourth by a score of 25-12.

“Switzerland is a good team and it’s their national team,” said head coach Dan Huzar. “For our girls, it’s the first time playing for Team Canada for a lot of them. We had a lot of unforced errors and simple things that we can control on our side that we struggled with, especially in the last set. That really put us in situations that were difficult to get out of.”

The women’s volleyball team will take on Ukraine in their second game of pool play on Aug. 22 at 1:00 p.m. (1:00 a.m. Eastern). Ukraine won their opening match 3-0 against Argentina.