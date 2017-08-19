Uruguay scores pair late to down Canada in men’s soccer

Two goals by Juan Martin Oyenard Dupuy in the final ten minutes of Saturday’s match handed the Canadian men’s soccer team a 2-0 loss to open pool play at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Chinese Taipei.

Canada controlled the possession for much of the match and had numerous attempts in the opening half after a quick start by Uruguay, but were unable to capitalize. The squads were locked in a goal-less tie at halftime.

Unfortunately for the Canadians, they went down a man four minutes into the second half as Marcus Alan Lees was handed his second yellow card of the match at the 49th minute.

Uruguay used this to their advantage and Oyenard Dupuy scored his first of the Summer Universiade and match in the 80th minute. After the Canadians were handed a second red card in the 89th minute to Matthew Zaikos, he added the insurance marker in the 90th minute.

“It was a disappointing result but not a disappointing effort from the guys under very difficult circumstances,” said head coach Miles Pinsent. “We gave up two goals in the final 10 minutes both on penalties. This after having two players sent off with red cards. The boys put in a great effort playing shorthanded in extreme heat.”

Uruguay ended the match with 10 attempts to Canada’s five.

Through two Pool B matches, Japan and Uruguay now lead with records of 1-0-0, while Canada and Malaysia are looking for their first points in the competition.

Canada’s next match is Monday, August 21 against Japan. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 a.m. EST. This game will be streamed on CBC.

