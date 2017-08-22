Black wins second medal in as many nights

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – Gymnast Ellie Black picked up her second medal in as many nights at the 29th Summer Universiade on Tuesday after winning the bronze medal in the women’s all-around final.



Black posted a total score of 54.950, which included an impressive 14.500 score on the vault and 14.000 on the beam, both of which were good for first in the competition.



Romania’s Larisa Iordache won the gold medal with a score of 56.750, while Japan’s Asuka Teramoto took the silver with 55.650 points.



Also competing in the women’s all-around final was Briannah Tsang who finished eleventh with a total score of 51.000. Her best event was the vault where she scored 14.000.



Black is back in action on August 23 when she competes in the vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor exercise individual finals.



In men’s action, Rene Cournoyer finished 11th in the all-around competition with a score of 80.850. His best event was the vault where he scored 14.350

Black’s medal brings Canada’s total to five in Taipei.



