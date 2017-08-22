Rebounding dominance helps Canadians to second win

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – The Canadian women’s basketball team improved their record to 2-0 to start the Universiade competition on Tuesday night, defeating South Korea by a final of 79-42.



Unlike their first contest where the Canadians struggled out of the gate offensively, Tuesday saw Team Canada post 19 points in each of the first two quarters. The defence held strong, limiting Korea to single digits in both first half quarters that helped the Canucks hold a dominant 38-13 lead at halftime.



The third quarter was more evenly matched but Korea was unable to go on a sustained run to cut into the deficit. Canada then closed the game strong with 24 points in the fourth quarter to solidify the lopsided victory.



Canada once again used their size to their advantage, outrebounding Korea 67-29. Alex Kiss-Rusk (McGill Martlets) posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alison Keough led all Canadians with 11 points while Jaelyne Kirkpatrick and Abigail Fogg also finished in double digits with 10 points each.



Canada (2-0) will face Japan (2-0) for top spot in Pool B on August 23 at 3:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Team Canada Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram account: @USPORTSintl