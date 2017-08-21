Canadians take home silver medal in team event

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – The Canadian women’s gymnastics team won the country’s third medal of the 29th Summer Universiade on Monday night, claiming the silver medal in the team event.



The team accumulated 161.100 total points and as one of the earlier teams to perform was forced to watch and wait to see what colour of medal they would earn. Canada was atop the standings until the final round of teams when Russia, the gold medalists, took to the floor event.



Ellie Black led the Canadian contingent with 56.050 total points and qualified for each of the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor individual events to come on August 23.



Brittany Rogers qualified with the third best score in the vault event while finishing eighth to qualify for the beam final.



Briannah Tsang accumulated 49.550 total points in three events. Jessica Dowling posted scores in the uneven bars and floor and Denelle Pedrick added beam and floor results.



