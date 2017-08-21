Canada overcomes slow start to knock off Portugal in opener

The Canadian women’s basketball team used a strong second half to come from behind and defeat Portugal 56-45 in the team’s opening game of the 29th Summer Universiade round robin.



Canadian captain Paige Crozon led the team with 16 points while adding six rebounds and three blocks. Alex Kiss-Rusk had a strong game on the glass, picking up 11 rebounds.



Portugal came out with a strong defensive game plan and limited Canada to just eight points in the first quarter. The Canadians trailed 12-8 after ten minutes and were on the wrong side of a 28-22 halftime score.



“We kind of had a slow start, we were down at half and our team did a great job of responding, bringing the energy, and really finding a way in the last few minutes to get the win,” said Crozon following the game.



Guard Ceejay Nofuente led Canada out of the gate in the third quarter, helping the Canucks to an 8-0 run to take the lead. Nofuente scored nine points in the frame and Canada matched their entire first half total with 22 points to own a 44-36 lead heading to the final quarter.



Canada led by as many as 15 in the fourth and Portugal’s comeback bid was squandered when their leading scorer fouled out with five minutes remaining. Canada’s Crozon turned in a strong quarter offensively to help seal the 56-45 victory.



“(We had a) shaky first half…but we challenged them at half time and the girls responded well,” said head coach Fabian McKenzie after the game.



Team Canada had a significant size advantage and dominated the boards by outrebounding Portgual 52-27.



Canada sits tied a top the Pool B standings (1-0) with Japan. The Canadians will next face South Korea on August 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

