2017 Summer Universiade Team Canada recap & results: Day 3 (August 21)

TAIPEI CITY, Chinese Taipei (Team Canada) – It was a silver lining to a great night: Canada won a silver medal in swimming and also got a second place finish in artistic gymnastic Monday, on Day 3 of the 29th Summer Universiade.
Artistic gymnastic
The Canadian women’s gymnastics team won the country’s third medal of the 29th Summer Universiade on Monday night, claiming the silver medal in the team event.
Women’s basketball
The Canadian women’s basketball team used a strong second half to come from behind and defeat Portugal 56-45 in the team’s opening game of the Universiade round robin. Canadian captain Paige Crozon led the team with 16 points while adding six rebounds and three blocks. Alex Kiss-Rusk had a strong game on the glass, picking up 11 rebounds. Canada sits tied a top the Pool B standings (1-0) with Japan. The Canadians will next face South Korea on August 22 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Men’s basketball
After a convincing opening victory, the Canadians lost 79-71 to Finland on Tuesday. Carleton’s Kaza Kajami-Keane led Canada in scoring for the second straight game, putting up 21 points with seven boards. After three quarters Canada trailed by 30 points, but closed the gap by outscoring the Finns 32-10 in the fourth. Tuesday Canada will be back in action at 8:00 a.m. ET against Hong Kong, China.
Men’s volleyball
Unlike their opening match, the Canadian men’s volleyball team were on the losing end of a five-setter – losing 3-2 to Switzerland on Monday. Irvan Brar (UBC) led the offence for Canada with 13 kills, four aces and three blocks. In Pool D, Canada is now third with three points. They trail Iran and Argentina, who they will wrap up pool play against. Tuesday the Canadians are back in action against Cyprus. First serve is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST.
Women’s volleyball
The Canadian women’s volleyball team opened the tournament with a tough 3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 12-25) loss against Switzerland. Outside hitter and Alberta Panda Meg Casault led the Canadians with 12 kills in the match.. Canada will take on Ukraine in their second game of pool play on Aug. 22 at 1:00 a.m. EST.
Men’s soccer
The Canadian men's soccer team faced a very high quality opposition on Monday, dropping a 5-0 contest against Japan. Canada has now lost its first two games of the tournament and is still looking for its first goal. The Canada-Malaysia duel on Tuesday, August 22 will be the last game of pool play for the red and white. The kick-off is set at 4:00 a.m. EST.
Men’s water polo
In a game that meant nothing to either team in the group standings, Serbia, arguably the strongest team in the competition, outplayed Canada. The stronger and more experienced Serbians converted most of their opportunities to earn a 28-2 win.
Also in action
In diving, Peter Thach Mai was the only Canadian in action at the 1m springboard. His 335.10 preliminary round score did not allow him to qualify for the semifinal. Mai finished in 17th place. ‘’I’m satisfied with my performance,’’ said Thach Mai, a Canada Games and national junior champion this season. ‘’Even though I didn’t reach my goal of making the semifinals, it was great experience to compete against such strong divers.’’
In Fencing, Angela Li finished the women’s foil competition in 46th place.
In Taekwondo, the mixed team poomsae saw AJ Assadian & Kaitlyn Wiens take the 11th place.
In weightlifting, Ann-Maxime Bouffard took part in the 53 Kg A Final and finished ninth. Caroline Lamarche McClure (second of the 58 Kg B Final) and Edouard Frece-Guerin (Fifth of the 69 Kg B Final) were also competing.
