2017 Summer Universiade: Canada marches in Opening Ceremonies in Taipei

Team Canada was one of 141 nations to parade into Taipei Stadium for the Opening Ceremonies of the 29th FISU Summer Universiade.
Arielle Roy-Petitclerc, a soccer player from St-Nicolas, Que. led Team Canada into the stadium. The flag bearer was joined at the head of the line by her teammates and Chef de Mission Darren Cates.
Uruguay scores pair late to down Canada in men’s soccer
Earlier Saturday, two goals by Juan Martin Oyenard Dupuy in the final ten minutes of the game handed the Canadian men’s soccer team a 2-0 loss to open pool play at the 2017 Summer Universiade.
Unfortunately for the Canadians, they went down a man four minutes into the second half as Marcus Alan Lees was handed his second yellow card of the match at the 49th minute.
Uruguay used this to their advantage and Oyenard Dupuy scored his first of the Summer Universiade and match in the 80th minute. After the Canadians were handed a second red card in the 89th minute to Matthew Zaikos, he added the insurance marker in the 90th minute.
“It was a disappointing result but not a disappointing effort from the guys under very difficult circumstances,” said head coach Miles Pinsent. “We gave up two goals in the final 10 minutes both on penalties. This after having two players sent off with red cards. The boys put in a great effort playing shorthanded in extreme heat.”
Uruguay ended the match with 10 attempts to Canada’s five.
Through two Pool B matches, Japan and Uruguay now lead with records of 1-0-0, while Canada and Malaysia are looking for their first points in the competition.
Canada’s next match is Monday, August 21 against Japan. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 a.m. EST
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 RESULTS
MEN’S SOCCER
Canada (0-1-0) loses 2-0 against Uruguay (1-0-0) in first Pool B match, will face Japan (1-0-0) Monday at 4:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Taipei).