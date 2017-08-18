2017 Summer Universiade Team Canada overall recap & results: August 18

The Canadian water polo teams had completely different results on Friday, the first day of competition at the 29th Taipei Summer Universiade in Chinese Taipei.

The women easily won their first contest of these games 15-4 against New Zealand, while the men had a tough game against the defending FISU champions from Hungary, falling 17-3. The water polo student-athletes were the only Canadians in action today.

Team Canada didn’t waste time getting on the scoresheet Friday morning at the Taipei Songshan Sports Center. Shae Fournier, who finished the match with three goals, opened the scoring 1:23 into the match. She was followed 28 seconds later by Elyse Lavoie-Lemay, who led Canada with four goals.

“I think it was a really great start for our team – we started off pretty strong with a six-zero lead, so we were happy about that,” said Kyra Christmas, who scored two goals. “We didn’t really train together before this, so just being in the water as team together was really nice. We’ve been on teams together before, so we kind of know each other, but it was nice to get back in there.”

Kindred Paul added two goals for Canada, while Kelly Matthews, Donia Momen, Hayley McKelvey and Emma Wright each scored one apiece.

The next game for women’s water polo is August 20 at 1 a.m. EST against Russia.

On the mens side, Canada never found its groove against Hungary, who opened the scoring three minutes into the match. The Canadians tied it soon after with a goal from Reuel D’Souza. That was all the scoring they could generate in the first half, however, as the Hungarians asserted their physicality and owned a 9-1 advantage at halftime. Canada added two goals from Sean Spooner and Devon Thumwood late in the fourth, but Hungary outshot Canada 33-13 overall, en route to a 17-3 victory.

“There are still pieces of the game that we liked about what we saw,” said head coach Brian Parillo following the match. “We’re going to take what we learned here and use it later on in the tournament. For us it’s always a privilege when we play Hungary.”

The men’s water polo team returns to the pool on August 20 when they take on South Africa at 2:20 a.m. ET.

Up next for Team Canada will be the Opening Ceremonies which will welcome over 11,000 student-athletes and staff from more than 140 countries on August 19 at 7 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), at Taipei Stadium. The ceremony will be webcasted live on http://www.livestream.com/fisu and at 7 p.m. ET on the CBC website.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 RESULTS

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Canada (1-0) wins 15-4 against New Zealand (0-1) in first Pool A match, will face Russia (1-0) Sunday at 1:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Taipei).

MEN’S WATER POLO

Canada (0-1) loses 17-3 against Hungary (1-0) in first Pool C match, will face South Africa (0-1) Sunday at 2:20 a.m. ET (2:20 p.m. Taipei).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 SCHEDULE

MEN’S SOCCER

Canada (0-0-0) vs Uruguay (0-0-0) in first Pool B match at 11:00 p.m. ET Friday (11:00 a.m. Saturday in Taipei).

OPENING CEREMONY

Taipei Stadium - 7:00 a.m. ET (7:00 p.m. Taipei). Streamed live on www.livestream.com/fisu and at 7 p.m. ET on the CBC website.