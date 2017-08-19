CBC Sports becomes exclusive Canadian media partner of the 2017 Summer Universiade

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
TORONTO – Fans of Team Canada won’t have to look too far to watch their favourite athletes compete at the 2017 Summer Universiade.
Team Canada Website: http://en.usports.ca/universiade/summer/2017/index
Taipei 2017 Website: https://www.taipei2017.com.tw/home
CBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2017 Summer Universiade begins Friday, August 18 with men’s artistic gymnastics at 10 p.m. ET (10 a.m. local time), and continues Saturday, August 19 with the Opening Ceremony, live from Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local). CBC Sports will also stream two highlight shows, at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET daily throughout the Games.
Live-streaming coverage will be available online at cbcsports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. The full live-streaming schedule is available at cbcsports.ca. CBC Sports is Canada's best source for coverage of and news from the world of high-performance sport year-round.
Team Canada’s delegation totals 387, including 275 athletes, 79 staff and 33 medical personnel, competing in 16 sports.
Canada won eight medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea – two gold (Kylie Masse, Swimming; Carol-Ann Ware and Celina Toth, Diving) four silver (women’s water polo; women’s basketball; Benjamin Thorne and Gabriela Stafford, Athletics) and two bronze Cameron Mclean and Celina Toth, Diving; Brittany Crew, Athletics).
A year ago, 56 former Summer Universiade participants represented Canada at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Among the group, Masse – a student-athlete heading into her fourth year in 2017-18 at the University of Toronto – won a bronze medal at the Rio Games, and set a world record last month in 100-metre backstroke at the 2017 FINA world aquatics championships.
About the 2017 Summer Universiade
The 2017 Summer Universiade will feature 14 compulsory sports and seven optional sports. Compulsory sports: athletics, basketball, fencing, football (soccer), artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, diving, water polo, tennis, volleyball, judo, table tennis and taekwondo. Optional sports: archery, badminton, baseball, golf, roller sports, weightlifting and wushu.
Official website: http://www.taipei2017.com.tw/
About U SPORTS
About CBC Sports
CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s Olympic Network and is committed to showcasing high-performance athletes and sports across all platforms, including Canadian athletes and their international competitors. CBC Sports prides itself on ensuring Canadians always know the athletes who represent them before they see them atop the podium.
