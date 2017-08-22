Meet Team Canada: Second appearance equals second chance for Trinity Western’s Regan Yee

Leading up to the 2017 Summer Universiade taking place in Taipei City Aug.19-30, U SPORTS profiles the athletes set to don the Maple Leaf in our weekly feature series "Meet Team Canada."
By Katie Maryschuk, U SPORTS Correspondent
Redemption. Take two. A second chance.
Currently training and competing for the Trinity Western Spartans track and field squad, Yee sees these games as the perfect opportunity to not only build on her international racing repertoire, but take charge of a fresh race. After spending the past few years establishing herself in the steeplechase, she decided alongside with Spartans endurance coach, Mark Bomba, that it was time to focus in on the 1500m.
Unlike any other summer, her race volume increased with competitions throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as in Portland, Ottawa and just last week a mile race in Philadelphia. Several 800-metre races also littered the summer, purely to practice and increase speed.
“You’re all university students,” she says. “It’s still also a lot about the experience and you’re there to have fun. I think it’s the perfect taste of international competition and what the Olympics could be like and it makes you hungry for more.