Meet Team Canada: 2017 Summer Universiade medal contenders

The 2017 Summer Universiade officially kicks off on Saturday, with the Opening Ceremony from Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
Team Canada’s delegation totals 387, including 275 athletes, 79 staff and 33 medical personnel, competing in 16 sports. The Canadian delegation is highlighted by a number of key medal contenders including former Olympians, past Universiade and national team athletes and a handful of team sports that should be in the mix to reach to the podium in Taipei City from August 19 to 30.
Here is a snapshot of who to watch closely during the 29th FISU Summer Games.
ATHLETICS
Brittany Crew, York University
Olympics: Rio 2016
Summer Universiade: 2015 (bronze)
Sekou Kaba, University of Ottawa
Olympics: Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015
Geneviève Lalonde, University of Guelph
Olympics: Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (bronze)
Geneviève Lalonde: Shenzhen 2011
Oluwasegun Makinde, University of Ottawa
Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016
Summer Universiade: Shenzhen 2011, Kazan 2013
Jessica O’Connell, University of Calgary
Olympics: Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Ellie Black, Dalhousie University
Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)
Summer Universiade: Kazan 2013 (1 silver, 1 bronze)
SWIMMING
Katerine Savard, Université de Montreal
Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (1 gold, 3 bronze)
Summer Universiade: Kazan 2013 (1 gold, 1 silver)
Markus Thormeyer, University of British Columbia
Olympics: Rio 2016
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (silver)
Kennedy Goss
Olympics: Rio 2016 (1 bronze)
Alex Loginov, University of British Columbia
Pan American Games: Toronto 2015
Sarah Darcel
FINA world short course championships: 2016 (gold)
Alexia Zevnik
FINA world short course championships: 2016 (2 gold)
DIVING
Celina Toth, University of Victoria
Summer Universiade: 2015 (1 bronze, 1 gold)
TAEKWONDO
Anas Sghir
World Championships: 2017
MEN’S BASKETBALL
2015 Summer Universiade: 7th
WOMEN’S SOCCER
2015 Summer Universiade: 4th
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
2015 Summer Universiade: Silver