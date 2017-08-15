Meet Team Canada: 2017 Summer Universiade medal contenders

The 2017 Summer Universiade officially kicks off on Saturday, with the Opening Ceremony from Taipei Municipal Stadium, beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s delegation totals 387, including 275 athletes, 79 staff and 33 medical personnel, competing in 16 sports. The Canadian delegation is highlighted by a number of key medal contenders including former Olympians, past Universiade and national team athletes and a handful of team sports that should be in the mix to reach to the podium in Taipei City from August 19 to 30.

Here is a snapshot of who to watch closely during the 29th FISU Summer Games.

ATHLETICS

Brittany Crew, York University

Olympics: Rio 2016

Summer Universiade: 2015 (bronze)

Sekou Kaba, University of Ottawa

Olympics: Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015

Geneviève Lalonde, University of Guelph

Olympics: Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (bronze)

Geneviève Lalonde: Shenzhen 2011

Oluwasegun Makinde, University of Ottawa

Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016

Summer Universiade: Shenzhen 2011, Kazan 2013

Jessica O’Connell, University of Calgary

Olympics: Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS



Ellie Black, Dalhousie University

Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

Summer Universiade: Kazan 2013 (1 silver, 1 bronze)

SWIMMING

Katerine Savard, Université de Montreal

Olympics: London 2012, Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (1 gold, 3 bronze)

Summer Universiade: Kazan 2013 (1 gold, 1 silver)

Markus Thormeyer, University of British Columbia

Olympics: Rio 2016

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015 (silver)

Kennedy Goss

Olympics: Rio 2016 (1 bronze)

Alex Loginov, University of British Columbia

Pan American Games: Toronto 2015

Sarah Darcel

FINA world short course championships: 2016 (gold)

Alexia Zevnik

FINA world short course championships: 2016 (2 gold)

DIVING

Celina Toth, University of Victoria

Summer Universiade: 2015 (1 bronze, 1 gold)

TAEKWONDO

Anas Sghir

World Championships: 2017

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2015 Summer Universiade: 7th

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2015 Summer Universiade: 4th

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

2015 Summer Universiade: Silver