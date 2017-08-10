Men’s National Team looking forward to the 2017 Summer Universiade

In less than three weeks, the 29th Summer Universiade will kick off in Taipei City (Chinese Taipei). The second biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics, the Summer Universiade also known as FISU Games will reunite almost 12,000 student-athletes from around the world.

Water Polo Canada will send two teams to the 2017 FISU Games for the first time in four years. The Canadian Men have not participated in the water polo tournament since 2013 in Kazan where they finished in 10th place. In Taipei City, the Men’s National Team is looking forward to the international experience and the opportunity to measure themselves against other nations.

The Canadian Men’s Team will compete in Pool C alongside Hungary, Serbia and the Republic of South Africa. Competition will be fierce in this group as Hungary and Serbia have performed well in the past. In Taipei City, Hungary will be looking to defend their back-to-back FISU titles (2015, 2013). Serbia earned a bronze medal in 2013 and just finished off the podium in 2015 in Gwanju.

The Canadian Men’s team roster includes experienced players at the international level. Devon Thumwood and Reuel D’Souza recently competed at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. D’Souza along with his teammate Aleksa Stanic will also participate in the 19th FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships from August 5-13, 2017.

While in school, most of these Canadian players compete in the National Championship League (NCL) the highest level competition of water polo in Canada. Representing clubs from across the country, these players battle their way all season to the National Champions title. The U of T representatives also compete in the Ontario University Athletics circuit facing clubs from Canadian universities and the United States. The 29th Summer Universiade represent an excellent opportunity for these players to compete at the international level and represent Canada at one of the largest sporting events.

The Canadian Men will start their tournament by facing the defending champions Hungary, on Friday, August 18 at 2:20 pm local/2:20 am ET. See below the complete schedule. Daily updates will be available at www.waterpolo.ca and on U SPORTS Team Canada website.

Water Polo Men’s FISU Team

(First name, Last name and School)

 Michael Chapman, University of Toronto

 Colin Colterjohn, McMaster University

 Reuel D’Souza, TBC

 Eric Graham, University of Regina

 Stefan Mitic, University of Toronto

 Alex Nikolic, MacEwan University

 Nikita Prokhin, St. Francis College

 Vukasin Radosavljevic, MacEwan University

 David Rapaport, George Brown College

 Paul Spooner, University of Toronto

 Aleksa Stanic, University of Calgary

 Devon Thumwood, University of the Pacific

 Andrei Velasevic, University of Toronto

Head Coach: Brian Parillo

Assistant Coach: Nishant Damani

Team Manager: George Gross Jr.

Schedule

 August 18 vs Hungary – 2:20 pm local/ 2:20 am ET

 August 20 vs South Africa – 2:20 pm local/ 2:20 am ET

 August 21 vs Serbia – 3:40 pm local / 3:40 am ET

 August 23 – vs TBD – Crossover

 August 25 – Quarter finals

 August 27 – Semifinals

 August 30 - Finals