Team Canada recap & results: Day 11

Competitions are officially over for Canada in Taipei. The athletes and teams still in the running have performed for the final time on Day 11 of the 29th Summer Universiade.

Taipei 2017 website

Team Canada website

Streaming schedule on CBC sports

Team Canada did not climb on the podium Tuesday, completing the World University Games with a total of 13 medals - four gold, five silver and four bronze. Five of these medals were won in artistic gymnastics, three in athletics, two in swimming, two in diving and one in weightlifting. A complete list of Canada's medallists can be found below.

The closing ceremony of the 29th Taipei Summer Universiade will take place tomorrow, August 30, starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. It can be seen live on the FISU website, and later on CBC Sports at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Here is a summary of the final competitions played today.

Women’s water polo

Team Canada finished the 2017 Taipei Universiade with a convincing win over Australia to take fifth place overall at the tournament. In the 16-8 win, Elyse Lemay Lavoie once again led the red and white with three goals, while the rest of the offence was spread out with six other Canadians scoring two in the contest.

Men’s water polo

At the end of their time in Taipei, the Canadian men’s water polo team finished in 10th place. They lost their final game 18-8 to the U.S. in their classification match. Devon Thumwood led the way for team Canada with four goals. Canada finished 2-5 at the Summer Universiade after being edged 7-6 in their Round of 16 match against Great Britain.

Men’s volleyball

The Canadian men finished 11th in Taipei after beating host Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the 11-12th place classification match. Canada finished 4-4 in the competition after starting 2-3 in pool play. Godefroy Veyron-Trudel led the attack with 15 kills, while adding two blocks. Irvan Brar finished with double-digits in kills with 12. This result is an improvement on 2015 in Gwangju, when they finished 19th.

Men’s basketball

The Canadian men’s basketball team lost their final game of the tournament 101-96 against Australia Tuesday. As he did for almost every game of the Universiade, Kaza Kajami-Keane led Canada with 25 points. Kevin Bercy (22 points, 15 rebounds) and Connor Wood (20 points) also contributed to the offence. Team Canada finishes in 10th place, after finishing seventh two years ago in Gwangju.

Men’s soccer

The men's soccer team ended their tournament with a 4-3 loss Tuesday against Brazil. Lukas MacNaughton, Kalen Park and James MacMillan scored for Canada, who finishes the Taipei Universiade in 10th place, an improvement over Gwangju in 2015 where the Canadians finished 13th.

Wushu

In Wushu, only one Canadian competed in the Taolu - Nagun & Nanquan event. Philip Wong scored 18.35, which earned him 10th place in the standings.

Canada’s medallists at the Taipei Universiade

Gold

Artistic gymnastics / Ellie Black (beam)

Artistic gymnastics / Brittany Rogers (vault)

Athletics / Brittany Crew (shot put)

Swimming / Katerine Savard, Jacqueline Keire, Sarah Fournier, Alexia Zevnik (4x100m free relay)

Silver

Artistic gymnastics / Ellie Black, Brittany Rogers, Briannah Tsang, Jessica Dowling, Denelle Pedrick (team)

Athletics / James Linde (200m)

Athletics / Jessica O’Connell (5000m)

Diving / Celina Toth – Tyler Henschel (mixed team event)

Swimming / Alexia Zevnik (200m backstroke)

Bronze

Artistic gymnastics / Ellie Black (all-around)

Artistic gymnastics / Ellie Black (uneven bars)

Diving / Celina Toth (10m platform)

Weightlifting / Alex Bellemarre (77 kg)

Team Canada Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account: @USPORTSintl / #GoCanada