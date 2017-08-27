Team Canada recap & results: Day 10

TAIPEI CITY, Chinese Taipei (Team Canada) – Many Canadian teams took part in their last competition of the games on Monday, Day 10 of the Taipei Universiade.

The Canadian badminton athletes all saw their tournament come to an end on Monday. The men’s double pair of Jonathan Lai and Jason Ho Shue had a good run, losing in the quarter-final against a local duo, Yang Lee and Jhe-Huei Lee, in two sets (21-7, 21-8).

Earlier in the day, they beat the Singapore duo of Lucas Wee and Jia Koh 2-1 (21-15, 13-21, 21-16) in the Round of 16 and Americans Joseph Pitman and Vinson Chiu 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) in the Round of 32. Ho Shue also competed in the singles event. He lost in the Round of 16 against Malaysian Zulfadli Zulkiffli 2-0 (16-21, 14-21). A similar scenario happened to Brittney Tam, who did not manage to go past the Round of 16, losing her duel against Malaysian Li Yang 2-0 (8-21, 18-21).

Athletics

In the final night of competition for the Canadian athletics team, their best result was fourth in the women’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:36.44. The men’s 4x400m relay saw Canada finish in sixth with a time of 3:11.09. For the red and white, the only other final they competed in was the women’s 1500m final, which saw Regan Yee finish ninth and Sarah MacPherson finish 10th with times of 4:22.65 and 4:22.77 respectively. The athletics team won three of Canada’s 13 medals in Taipei.

Women’s basketball

The Canadian women's basketball team finished their tournament on a high note on Monday, winning their last game of the Taipei Universiade 84-68 over Czech Republic to get a seventh-place finish. Paige Crozon led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds. Maria Nunes and Alex Kiss-Rusk also contributed to the offense with 16 and 14 points respectively. This is a slight decline for Canada compared to the 2015 Universiade in Gwangju, where it won the silver medal.

Women’s soccer

A goal at the 19th minute was all Mexico needed to beat Team Canada Monday, in the final game for the women’s soccer team. The Canadians, who only registered one shot on goal while Mexico had 10, finish the tournament in eighth place, after earning fourth place two years ago at the Gwangju Universiade.

Men’s basketball

Team Canada's men's basketball team won their 9th-12th place classification game on Monday afternoon, defeating the Czech Republic 97-79. Kaza Kajami-Keane scored a game-high 25 points and recorded seven assists in the win, while Kevin Bercy had a standout game, adding 18 points and eight rebounds for Canada. They'll play for ninth place tomorrow against Australia at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Men’s volleyball

The Canadian men's volleyball team suffered a tough 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 22-25) loss to France in the 9th-12th classification match on Monday night. Lucas Coleman and Godefroy Veyron-Trudel each had 14 kills in the match for Canada. The red and white will play their final game of the Universiade tomorrow at 1:00 a.m Eastern time against host Chinese Taipei for 11th place.

Women’s water polo

Canada has advanced to the 5-6th place classification match in women’s water polo after winning 16-13 over Italy today. Elyse Lemay-Levoie led the team in scoring with five goals, while Emma Wright added four. They will now play Australia on August 29 at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Also in action

Canadian gymnasts offered their last performance in Taipei today. At the end of the clubs & ribbon competitions, Cindy Huh took 24th place, while Kaedyn Lashley finished 38th, which is not enough to qualify for tomorrow’s final round.

The Universiade is over for Canada in table tennis. In the individual competition, the four athletes still in the running, James Pintea, Klement Yeung, Lester Lee and Anqi Luo, all lost their respective matches Monday in the Round of 32.

Only one Canadian athlete competed in wushu Monday. Megan Tsang took the seventh place of the Taolu Taijiquan & Taijijian event, posting a score of 17.52. The final day of wushu competition will take place tomorrow.