A Brazilian penalty kick loses Canada their quarter final

The Canadian women's soccer team gave their all Thursday night but suffered a tough loss against Brazil with a score of 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the 29th Universiade in Taipei 2017.

A penalty shot in the 68th minute was the decider in this encounter. Despite some good chances for Canada, Brazil dominated the game in terms of ball possession (68%) and shots, 10 to 3.

“I can’t ask for anything more than what these girls gave us today,” said head coach Peyvand Mossavat. “We had a plan, stuck to the plan, had a ton of opportunities and defended like our life depended on it. Brazil had a great team – credit to them. This group has been amazing and today was one of the best games I’ve seen played by any of the girls I’ve coached at this level. I’m just proud of them.”

The Canadians were still in it at halftime, in large part thanks to their goalkeeper Sarah Dilling, who faced a whopping nine shots on goal, and stopped them all. Dilling made three stunning consecutive saves at the 43rd and 44th minute, stopping dangerous Brazilian shots that she deflected off the goal. Canada had two very good chances to score in the first half, with Mélissa Roy (12th minute) and Jordan Paige Smith (34th) threatening but not penetrating the Brazilian net.

Brazil continued to dominate Canada at the start of the second half. A hand ball in the penalty area allowed Carla Jessica Pereira Nunes to score a penalty shot in the 68th minute. Canada had two great opportunities in the Brazilian zone during extra time, but was unable to go get the tie.

Disappointed by the result, Peyvan Mossavat still sees a positive side to what happened tonight. “The girls are showing that we can compete with other countries that have players that are part of national team programs. This game today is huge for U SPORTS and soccer at the Canadian collegiate level.”

Canada will not have the chance to improve the best performance in the country’s history, achieved at the last Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea, where it finished in fourth place. It will now face the Republic of Korea for the fifth position this Friday, August 26th at 7:30 am EDT (Eastern time).