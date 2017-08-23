Women’s volleyball ends pool play with loss to Argentina

Canada was unable to carry momentum steadily through their final pool play match in pool play on Wednesday, which resulted in a 3-1 loss to Argentina in women’s volleyball action at Taiwan University Sports Center.

Kelsey Veltman (Western) led the Canadians with 12 points (eight kills, two blocks, two aces), while Danielle Brisebois (UBC) led the Canadians with 10 kills.

From the beginning of the first set the red and white were behind, but late in the set bounced back and were able to close the gap to narrowly lose 25-22.

“I saw a team that started flat from the start and that’s been the challenge of ours in the first two matches,” said head coach Dan Huzar. “We made some progress a little bit yesterday against the Ukraine in certain sets, but we’ve struggled to string together a competitive full match so far.”

That positive momentum carried forward into the second set as they trailed by a single point at both technical timeouts in the second set before taking the lead en route to a 27-25 win.

Argentina took advantage of serving errors and were dominant offensively in a 25-16 third set before closing out the match 25-17 in the fourth.

“The first two games felt better, but this game felt like a step back,” said Brisebois. “We knew we were bottom eight going into it, but wanted to play with heart and passion. I don’t think we did that today. I think Argentina really wanted that game and they played with way more heart and desire to win than we did today.”

Canada finished fourth in Pool B and will now play a classification match on August 25 against Czech Republic.

