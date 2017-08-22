Canadians golden on final day of artistic gymnastics competition

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei (Team Canada) – Team Canada was golden in the gym today, capturing three medals on the final day of artistic gymnastics competition at the 29th Summer Universiade.

Ellie Black continued to impress, winning two more medals to bring her total to four for the Games. The Dalhousie student won gold on the beam in the afternoon session, posting a score of 14.133. On the uneven bars, after recovering from a fall the previous day, Black redeemed herself and earned a bronze medal with a score of 13.966. She narrowly missed the podium on the floor and the vault, finishing fourth in both events.

“This games has been awesome,” said Black. “As a team, we were looking to show what we can do here and what Canadian gymnastics is all about. We have great team support and that carried through, even when you’re out there on your own competing.”

Canada’s second gold medal of the game came from Brittany Rogers. Her vault performance in the morning earned her the top spot, scoring 14.250 after two jumps. Rogers finished fifth overall on the beam.

Team Canada’s artistic gymnastics team won a total of five medals over the course of three days of competition.

“It’s amazing bringing such a strong team here and then being able to show strong individual results too,” said Rogers. “I’m really glad we’ve been able to have a great showing for Canada and every competition we do, we keep improving as a team and as a country.”

Three medals from the artistic gymnastics team on the day helped bring Canada’s total to nine in Taipei.