Toth finds the podium in platform event

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei – Diver Celina Toth won Canada’s third medal of the day at the 29th Summer Universiade when she captured the bronze medal in the women’s 10m platform event.



The medal is the first for Team Canada at the diving pool and is the third Universiade medal in Toth’s career after she won two medals in 2015 at Gwangju.



Having qualified in fifth position, Toth worked her way up the standings throughout the competition. Her first dive scored 63.00 and had her in fourth place but two strong dives moved her into a podium position at the end of three rounds.



The fourth dive was critical for Toth based on the performances of other competitors and the Canadian scored 69.30 to solidify her place on the podium.



“To put down my fourth dive was the newest dive for me and I was really nervous about it so to have that be one of my best scores today was really exciting,” said Toth following the medal ceremony.



“I was excited to put all the dives in that I’ve been working on and it was a step up from the prelims to the semi even to the final and that’s the main goal I was working on this year,” added Toth.



Kuk Hyang Kim from North Korea won the gold medal while her fellow country member Un Hyang Kim won the silver.



Canada’s Elaena Dick also had a strong competition finishing just off the podium in fourth place. Dick’s final dive of 75.20 points vaulted her up the standings and was in contention for a medal until Kim’s final dive.



Dick is back in competition on August 25th when the 3m springboard competition begins. Toth will be back in the pool on August 27th competing in the mixed team event.



