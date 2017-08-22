Mexico earns clean sheet over Canada in women’s soccer action

Women’s soccer captain Melissa Roy (Laval) said it’s better to have a loss now than in a quarter-final because they can use today’s match as a learning experience.

Canada lost 2-0 to Mexico in their final pool play game on Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Chinese Taipei. The loss gave them a second-place finish in pool play.

“The positive we can take out of this loss is that it’s better to lose now than the quarter-finals because we can learn from it,” said Roy.

They opened the Games with a 1-0 victory over Ireland and will now play Brazil on August 24 at 7:30 a.m. EST in the quarter-final round at Hsinchu County Second Stadium.

Mexico out-chanced the Canadians in the match, finishing with 16 attempts to Canada’s seven. They also landed seven of their attempts on goal, while Canada finished with two on target.

“We made some individual errors that cost us the game, but we will use this as a learning experience to grow for the next game,” said head coach Peyvand Mossavat (UOIT). “We have to collectively take some responsibility for the loss, but more importantly move forward.”

At the last Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea, Canada had its best finish at the Games. The Canadians lost the bronze medal game to Japan. A victory on Thursday will allow them to, at minimum, match their 2015 result.

