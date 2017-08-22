Zevnik ends Day 2 with a silver lining

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei (Team Canada) – Canadian swimmer Alexia Zevnik continues to make a splash in the pool, capturing a silver medal in the 200m backstroke on Monday night at the Taiwan Sport University Arena.

Zevnik’s time of 2:09.92 is now recorded as a personal best, beating her last personal best time of 2:11.35 from the Olympic Trials last year.

“I’m super shocked at how it went, Zevnik said. "I knew it was going to be a close race, so I am so happy with the best time I’ve ever swam at this point in my career. I was amazed! I didn’t even see the wall when I touched it.

“It’s so awesome to represent Canada again today. It’s only my second international event, so I’m really just proud that I can wear a maple leaf and win a medal for us.

Australia’s Sian Whittaker took gold in the event with a time of 2:09.50 and USA swimmer Bridget Alexander earned a third-place finish with a time of 2:10.30.

Other finals results from Monday include a seventh-place finish in the 50m fly by Katerine Savard and an eighth-place finish by Markus Thormeyer in the 100m backstroke.

Savard also qualified for finals tomorrow. The Montréal Carabin will compete in the 100m free finals tomorrow night after recording a time of 55.27.