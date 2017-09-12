TOP 10 TUESDAY: X marks the (No.1) spot in women’s rugby

Sep 12, 2017

The StFX X-Women open the 2017 campaign as the top-ranked women’s rugby team in the nation. 

StFX (1-0), earned the No.1 ranking to begin the season for the second time in three years, after capturing the national championship last fall with a 27-19 victory over Ottawa. Kicking off their title defence Friday night at home, June Beals and Sara McCarron scored three tries apiece, while Danielle Franada kicked 10 conversions as the X-Women shut out Saint Mary’s 105-0.

StFX visits UPEI on Saturday (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).

In men’s and women’s soccer, Alberta (3-0-1) and Laval (2-0-0) maintain the pole position for the third straight week respectively. Idle over the weekend, the Golden Bears visit Fraser Valley on Friday (9 p.m.ET/6 p.m. PT) and UNBC on Sunday (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), while the Rouge et Or picked up a 2-1 win at home Friday over UQTR. Laval visits Concordia this Friday (8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT) before hosting McGill Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT).

Top 10 rankings for men’s and women’s cross country will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 19.

 

U SPORTS TOP 10 Tuesday Rankings – Sept. 12, 2017  

 

MEN’S SOCCER

Rank School Season Votes (pts) Previous
1 Alberta (3-0-1) 60 1
2 UBC  (3-0-1) 49 4
3 Toronto (5-0-1) 38 6
4 Montreal (2-0-0) 37 T9
5 Guelph (4-1-1) 34 3
6 Cape Breton  (1-0-0) 34 5
7 Ryerson (5-0-1) 30 7
8 UQAM (1-1-0) 22 2
9 McMaster (4-2-0) 6 T9
10 StFX (2-0-0)  4 NR
Other teams receiving votes: Western (3), McGill (3), Dalhousie (2), Carleton (2), York (2), Memorial (2), Saskatchewan (1)

 

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Rank School Season Votes (pts) Previous
1 Laval (2-0-0) 60 1
2 UOIT (5-0-0) 54 2
3 UBC (2-1-0) 43 4
4 Ottawa (4-1-1) 33 10
5 Queen's (3-0-1) 33 5
6 Montreal (1-0-1) 31 6
7 Trinity Western (1-1-0) 27 3
8 Cape Breton (1-0-0) 14 8
9 Memorial (2-0-0) 9 NR
10 Alberta (1-0-1) 8 NR
 Other teams receiving votes: Windsor (8) MacEwan (5) StFX (2) Calgary (2) Victoria (1)

 

* Ottawa edges Queen's for No. 4 spot thanks to a higher number of higher-placed votes. Alberta edges Windsor for No. 10 spot thanks to a higher number of higher-placed votes

 

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Rank School SEASON VOTES (pts)
1 StFX (1-0) 134
2 Laval (2-0) 98
3 Guelph (2-0) 95
4 Calgary (0-0) 92
5 Ottawa (1-1) 76
6 McMaster (1-0) 67
7 Queen’s (1-1) 55
8 Concordia (1-1) 41
9 Victoria (0-0) 38
10 Acadia (1-0) 19
Other teams receiving votes:  Brock (4), Carleton (4), Alberta (2), Lethbridge (2), UPEI (1)