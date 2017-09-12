TOP 10 TUESDAY: X marks the (No.1) spot in women’s rugby

The StFX X-Women open the 2017 campaign as the top-ranked women’s rugby team in the nation.
StFX (1-0), earned the No.1 ranking to begin the season for the second time in three years, after capturing the national championship last fall with a 27-19 victory over Ottawa. Kicking off their title defence Friday night at home, June Beals and Sara McCarron scored three tries apiece, while Danielle Franada kicked 10 conversions as the X-Women shut out Saint Mary’s 105-0.
StFX visits UPEI on Saturday (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).
In men’s and women’s soccer, Alberta (3-0-1) and Laval (2-0-0) maintain the pole position for the third straight week respectively. Idle over the weekend, the Golden Bears visit Fraser Valley on Friday (9 p.m.ET/6 p.m. PT) and UNBC on Sunday (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), while the Rouge et Or picked up a 2-1 win at home Friday over UQTR. Laval visits Concordia this Friday (8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT) before hosting McGill Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT).
Top 10 rankings for men’s and women’s cross country will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 19.
U SPORTS TOP 10 Tuesday Rankings – Sept. 12, 2017
MEN’S SOCCER
|Rank
|School
|Season
|Votes (pts)
|Previous
|1
|Alberta
|(3-0-1)
|60
|1
|2
|UBC
|(3-0-1)
|49
|4
|3
|Toronto
|(5-0-1)
|38
|6
|4
|Montreal
|(2-0-0)
|37
|T9
|5
|Guelph
|(4-1-1)
|34
|3
|6
|Cape Breton
|(1-0-0)
|34
|5
|7
|Ryerson
|(5-0-1)
|30
|7
|8
|UQAM
|(1-1-0)
|22
|2
|9
|McMaster
|(4-2-0)
|6
|T9
|10
|StFX
|(2-0-0)
|4
|NR
|Other teams receiving votes: Western (3), McGill (3), Dalhousie (2), Carleton (2), York (2), Memorial (2), Saskatchewan (1)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
|Rank
|School
|Season
|Votes (pts)
|Previous
|1
|Laval
|(2-0-0)
|60
|1
|2
|UOIT
|(5-0-0)
|54
|2
|3
|UBC
|(2-1-0)
|43
|4
|4
|Ottawa
|(4-1-1)
|33
|10
|5
|Queen's
|(3-0-1)
|33
|5
|6
|Montreal
|(1-0-1)
|31
|6
|7
|Trinity Western
|(1-1-0)
|27
|3
|8
|Cape Breton
|(1-0-0)
|14
|8
|9
|Memorial
|(2-0-0)
|9
|NR
|10
|Alberta
|(1-0-1)
|8
|NR
|Other teams receiving votes: Windsor (8) MacEwan (5) StFX (2) Calgary (2) Victoria (1)
* Ottawa edges Queen's for No. 4 spot thanks to a higher number of higher-placed votes. Alberta edges Windsor for No. 10 spot thanks to a higher number of higher-placed votes
WOMEN’S RUGBY
|Rank
|School
|SEASON
|VOTES (pts)
|1
|StFX
|(1-0)
|134
|2
|Laval
|(2-0)
|98
|3
|Guelph
|(2-0)
|95
|4
|Calgary
|(0-0)
|92
|5
|Ottawa
|(1-1)
|76
|6
|McMaster
|(1-0)
|67
|7
|Queen’s
|(1-1)
|55
|8
|Concordia
|(1-1)
|41
|9
|Victoria
|(0-0)
|38
|10
|Acadia
|(1-0)
|19
|Other teams receiving votes: Brock (4), Carleton (4), Alberta (2), Lethbridge (2), UPEI (1)