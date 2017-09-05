TOP 10 TUESDAY (#2): Soccer champs remain on top

The Alberta Golden Bears (men) and Laval Rouge et Or (women) remain the teams to beat following the second week of the U SPORTS soccer season.

On the men’s side, Ajeej Sakaria and Ajay Khabra each scored twice as Alberta went undefeated over the weekend. The Golden Bears drew Lethbridge 1-1 Saturday before beating Saskatchewan 4-1 at home on Sunday. Alberta visits Fraser Valley on Friday (9 p.m.ET/6 p.m. PT) and UNBC on Sunday (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT).

In women’s action, Marie-Mychèle Métivier and Kim Tremblay found the back of net under 10 minutes apart in the second half, as Laval began defence of its national banner with a 2-0 win at home Friday against Bishop’s. The Rouge et Or host UQTR this Friday (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT).

Note: Due to thunderstorms in Southern Ontario on Monday night, and the late finish of the Windsor/Toronto and Guelph/Western Week 2 football games, the FRC-U SPORTS Football Top 10 will be announced on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6

Top 10 rankings for women’s rugby will begin next Tuesday, Sept. 12.

U SPORTS TOP 10 Tuesday Rankings – Sept. 5, 2017

MEN’S SOCCER

(regular season record) / Pts / (previous ranking)

1. Alberta (3-0-1) / 60 pts / (1)

2. UQAM (1-0-0) / 51 pts / (2)

3. Guelph (3-0-1) / 47 pts / (3)

4. UBC (3-0-1) / 42 pts / (5)

5. Cape Breton (0-0-0) / 33 pts / (4)

6. Toronto (3-0-1) / 30 pts / (8)

7. Ryerson (3-0-1) / 29 pts / (9)

8. Acadia (0-0-0) / 6 pts* / (7)

T9. McMaster (3-1-0) / 6 pts** / (NR)

T9. Montreal (1-0-0) / 6 pts** / (NR)

*Acadia edges McMaster and Montreal for No.8 due to a higher number of higher-placed votes. **McMaster and Montreal tie for No.9 with the same number of higher-placed votes.

Other teams receiving votes: Western (5), UQTR (4), Saskatchewan (2), UBC Okanagan (2), Carleton (1), UPEI (1), York (1)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

(regular season record) / Pts / (previous ranking)

1. Laval (1-0-0) / 60 pts / (1)

2. UOIT (3-0-0) / 52 pts / (2)

3. Trinity Western (0-0-0) / 44 pts / (4)

4. UBC (0-1-0) / 38 pts / (3)

5. Queen's (2-0-0) / 34 pts / (5)

6. Montreal (0-0-1) / 27 pts / (6)

7. Calgary (0-0-0) / 24 pts / (7)

8. Cape Breton (0-0-0) / 11 pts* / (8)

9. Victoria (1-0-0) / 11 pts* / (NR)

10. Ottawa (3-1-0) / 9 pts / (NR)

* Cape Breton edges Victoria for No. 8 spot thanks to a greater number of higher-placed votes

Other teams receiving votes: Acadia (7), Guelph (6), Memorial (3), Alberta (2), Western (2)