U SPORTS TOP 10 TUESDAY (#1): Defending national champions Alberta, Laval open at No. 1 in soccer

The reigning U SPORTS champion Laval Rouge et Or (women) and Alberta Golden Bears (men) open the season as the top-ranked soccer programs in the country.

On the women’s side, Laval topped the inaugural coaches’ poll for the first time since the start of the 2015 season. Last November, the Rouge et Or claimed its second U SPORTS title in three seasons, with a 2-1 victory over defending champ UBC. Laval hosts Bishop’s to start its 2017 regular season on Thursday.

In men’s competition, Alberta earned its first No.1 ranking to begin the season in a decade (2007).

Last fall, the Golden Bears took home the Sam Davidson Memorial Trophy with a 1-0 win over UQAM, snapping a championship drought dating to 2006. Already 2-0 on the season thanks to 1-0 and 5-0 victories at Mount Royal and Calgary, Alberta will host Lethbridge and Saskatchewan this weekend.

U SPORTS TOP 10 Tuesday Rankings – Aug. 29, 2017

WOMEN’S SOCCER

(regular season record) / Pts / (previous ranking)

1. Laval (0-0-0) / 59 pts / (-)

2. UOIT (2-0-0) / 50 pts / (-)

3. UBC (0-0-0) / 45 pts / (-)

4. Trinity Western (0-0-0) / 41 pts / (-)

5. Queen's (0-0-0) / 33 pts / (-)

6. Montreal (0-0-0) / 22 pts / (-)

7. Calgary (0-0-0) / 16 pts / (-)

8. Cape Breton (0-0-0) / 15 pts / (-)

9. Acadia (0-0-0) / 14 pts / (-)

10. Western (1-1-0) / 14 pts / (-)

* Acadia edges Western for No. 9 spot thanks to a greater number of higher-placed votes

Other teams receiving votes: Guelph (6), Toronto (6), Alberta (2), Saskatchewan (2), UFV (2), York (2), Memorial (1)

MEN’S SOCCER

(regular season record) / (previous ranking)

1. Alberta / (2-0-0) / (-)

2. UQAM / (0-0-0) / (-)

3. Guelph / (1-0-1) / (-)

4. Cape Breton / (0-0-0) / (-)

5. UBC / (2-0-0) / (-)

6. York / (1-1-0) / (-)

7. Acadia / (0-0-0) / (-)

8. Toronto / (2-0-0) / (-)

9. Ryerson / (2-0-0) / (-)

10. UQTR / (0-0-0) / (-)