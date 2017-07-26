Kisil and Masse win bronze with CDN record time in mixed relay at worlds

Just a day after breaking the 100 backstroke world record and becoming the first Canadian female swimming world champion, Kylie Masse of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues helped Canada's 4x100 mixed medley relay team to a bronze medal at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Wednesday in Budapest.



Masse swam the first leg of the relay in 58.22, just one-tenth of a second slower than her 58.10 record time yesterday, and was followed by Richard Funk in the breast stroke, 2016 Olympic sensation Penny Oleksiak in the butterly and Yuri Kisil in the freestyle.



The team clocked a new Canadian record time of 3:41.25 to tie with China for the bronze medal.

Team Canada ties for bronze medal at worlds in the mixed 4x100-metre medley relay? #FINABudapesthttps://t.co/23V6h5Xe2S pic.twitter.com/qZvlYVtLrU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2017