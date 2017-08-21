CWHL WELCOMES 113 NEW PLAYERS IN 2017 DRAFT

One hundred and thirteen players representing nine countries were selected in the 2017 CWHL Draft on Sunday and will join the Boston Blades, Calgary Inferno, Kunlun Red Star, Markham Thunder, Les Canadiennes de Montreal, Toronto Furies, and Vanke Rays for the 2017-18 season. Held at the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Doc Seaman Centre in Toronto, the newest draft class represents 65 different U SPORTS and NCAA programs and features players from around the world, including Canada, USA, China, New Zealand and Turkey, among others.

Forward Courtney Turner (Union College; Milton, MA) was selected first overall by Boston Blades general manager Jessica Martino. Forward Kristyn Capizzano (Oakville, Ont.; Boston College) went second overall to the Toronto Furies, followed by defenceman Nicole Kosta (Quinnipiac University; Mississauga, Ont.) to the Markham Thunder, forward Mélodie Daoust (McGill University; Valleyfield, Qué.) to Les Canadiennes, and defenceman Taryn Baumgardt (Quinnipiac University; Innisfail, Alta.) to the Calgary Inferno.

The first round concluded with the CWHL’s two newest teams making their first picks. Kunlun Red Star selected goaltender Noora Räty (Espoo, Finland) sixth overall while the Vanke Rays added forward Cayley Mercer with the seventh selection.

“The 2017 CWHL Draft represents an exciting time for our League. In the eighth year of our draft, we added another talented group of NCAA and U SPORTS graduates who will help grow our game,” CWHL Commissioner Brenda Andress said. “These passionate players will complement our existing rosters, and their additions show the growth of the CWHL. I wish every one of these players the very best of luck as they get set for the next step in their hockey careers with our seven great teams.”

This year’s draft set a record in prospect attendance, with 31 players on site for their selection.

Source: http://www.thecwhl.com/cwhl-welcomes-new-players-2017-draft