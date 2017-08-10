GOLD BLANKS U SPORTS TO OPEN DEVELOPMENT CAMP

JASON LA ROSE



CALGARY, Alta. – Marlène Boissonnault (Dundee, N.B./Cornell University, ECAC) and Amelia Boughn (Toronto, Ont./University of British Columbia, CWUAA) shared a 21-save shutout, backstopping Gold to a 4-0 win over the U SPORTS all-stars in the opening game Wednesday night at Canada’s National Women’s Development Team selection camp.

Boissonnault got the start and turned aside all 13 shots she faced in 31 minutes of work before turning it over to Boughn, who was perfect on eight chances the rest of the way.



Both goaltenders were busy in an end-to-end first period; U SPORTS outshot Gold 10-9, but Boissonnault and Lindsey Post (Chelsea, Que./University of Alberta, CWUAA) got the game to the intermission scoreless.



Ève-Audrey Picard (Longueuil, Que./University of Vermont, HE) finally broke through for Gold just shy of the seven-minute mark of the second period, redirecting a point shot from Josiane Pozzebon (Bourget, Ont./Clarkson University, ECAC) past Post for a 1-0 lead.



Victoria Bach (Milton, Ont./Boston University, HE) doubled the lead at 14:26, weaving her way into the U SPORTS zone before picking the top corner, and Emma Maltais (Burlington, Ont./Ohio State University, WCHA) found a loose puck at the side of the net and knocked in a power-play goal at 16:55 to put Gold in control.



Kristin O’Neill (Oakville, Ont./Cornell University, ECAC) finished the scoring with another man-advantage marker in the third period, going top shelf on the short-side of Post just four minutes into the final frame.



Gold clamped down defensively after the first period, allowing only 11 shots the rest of the way.



It’s right back to action Thursday for Gold, which takes on Japan’s national women’s team (4 p.m. MT), while the U SPORTS side is off until Saturday when it faces Gold again (2:30 p.m. MT).