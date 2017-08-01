U SPORTS Women’s Hockey All-Stars to attend Hockey Canada Summer Showcase

Twenty-one of the best U SPORTS women’s hockey players have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary, Aug. 5-13.
It is the second consecutive year the U SPORTS All-Stars will take part in the Summer Showcase, who will play two games against each of Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as Japan’s national women’s program. The camp is modelled after Hockey Canada’s national team high performance program and will also include off-ice and media training, nutritional classes and a professional development opportunity for U SPORTS coaching staff from Aug. 3 to 5.
The U SPORTS roster features six returning players from last year’s inaugural camp, all of whom helped Canada win a silver medal at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The team also boasts two members of the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey champion Alberta Pandas (F Alex Poznikoff, G Lindsey Post) the reigning Championship MVP (G Lindsey Post), U SPORTS Player of the Year (F Sarah Bujold, StFX), Rookie of the Year (G Tricia Deguire, McGill) and six 2017 U SPORTS All-Canadians.
Additionally, three players invited have declared for the 2017 Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) Draft.
“I look forward to collaborating and having our top athletes together to play Canada’s National Women’s Development Team and Team Japan,” said Stacey Colarossi, head coach of the U SPORTS All-Stars, who serves as bench boss of the Laurentian Voyageurs. “The experience and opportunity for both athletes and staff is invaluable to the development of the individuals and furthermore the knowledge returned to our respective programs.”
UBC goaltender Amelia Boughn and McGill forward Olivia Atkinson have also been invited to the Summer Showcase by Hockey Canada and will suit up against their U SPORTS counterparts in the week-long camp.
“We’re a big part of the long-term athlete development (program with Hockey Canada),” said Danièle Sauvageau, chair of the U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Sport Technical Sub-Committee, and head coach of the Canadian national women’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. “We want to take our place and become the feeder for Team Canada.”
TEAM U SPORTS ROSTER
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Hometown
|
University
|
Eligibility (2016-17)
|
Notes
|
F
|
Alex Poznikoff
|
Edmonton, Alta.
|
Alberta
|
2
|
2017 Winter Universiade
|
F
|
Cassandra Vilgrain
|
Calgary, Alta.
|
UBC
|
4
|
2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian
|
F
|
Claudia Dubois
|
Chicoutimi, Que.
|
Concordia
|
2
|
-
|
F
|
Jaycee Magwood
|
Killarney, Man.
|
Regina
|
2
|
2017 Winter Universiade
|
F
|
Kaitlin Willoughby
|
Prince Albert, Sask.
|
Saskatchewan
|
4
|
2017 Winter Universiade
|
F
|
Kaitlin Lowy
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Guelph
|
3
|
-
|
F
|
Katryne Villeneuve
|
Casselman, Ont.
|
Moncton
|
3
|
-
|
F
|
Kelty Apperson
|
New Hamburg, Ont.
|
St. Thomas
|
5
|
2017 Winter Universiade,
2017 CWHL Draft
|
F
|
Krystin Lawrence
|
Tecumseh, Ont.
|
Windsor
|
3
|
2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian
|
F
|
Lyndsay Kirkham
|
Cranbrook, B.C.
|
Western
|
4
|
-
|
F
|
Mélodie Bouchard
|
Sept-Iles, Que.
|
Ottawa
|
2
|
2017 Winter Universiade
|
F
|
Sarah Bujold
|
Riverview, N.B.
|
StFX
|
3
|
2017 U SPORTS Player of the Year & First Team All-Canadian
|
D
|
Cristine Chao
|
Toronto, Ont.
|
Toronto
|
2
|
-
|
D
|
Alexandra Anderson
|
Winnipeg, Man.
|
Manitoba
|
3
|
2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian
|
D
|
Bryanna Neuwald
|
Oakville, Ont.
|
Ottawa
|
4
|
-
|
D
|
Caroll-Ann Gagné
|
Fermont, Que.
|
Concordia
|
4
|
2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian
|
D
|
Kelly Murray
|
Medicine Hat, Alta.
|
UBC
|
5
|
2017 Winter Universiade,
2017 CWHL Draft, 2017 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian
|
D
|
Lindsey Donovan
|
Miramichi, N.B.
|
StFX
|
1
|
-
|
D
|
Zosia Davis
|
Cobden, Ont.
|
Nipissing
|
3
|
-
|
G
|
Lindsey Post
|
Chelsea, Que.
|
Alberta
|
5
|
2017 U SPORTS Championship MVP,
2017 CWHL Draft
|
G
|
Tricia Deguire
|
Sherbrooke, Que.
|
McGill
|
1
|
2017 U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, & All-Rookie Team
Selected, but unable to attend
Alanna Sharman, Manitoba
Alexandra Labelle, Montreal
Breanna Lanceleve, Saint Mary's
Jessica Cormier, Montreal
Lauryn Keen, Manitoba
Alexa Ranahan, UBC
Katherine Bailey, Guelph
Erica Rieder, Manitoba
Maude Laramée, Montreal
COACHING STAFF
Team Leader: Scott Ring, U SPORTS
Head Coach: Stacey Colarossi, Laurentian
Assistant Coach: Marc-André Côté, Moncton
Assistant Coach: Graham Thomas, UBC
Equipment Manager: Marcel Desmarais, Alberta
HOCKEY CANADA SUPPORT STAFF
Hockey Canada Team Leader: Drew McLaughlin
General Manager: Lisa Haley, Ryerson
Goalie Coach: Kyle MacDonald, UNB
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Colin McAuslan, Queen’s
Therapist: Olivia Vokes
Video Coach: Rachel Doerrie
Massage Therapist: Brandy Osborne
Doctor: Jennifer Hacking