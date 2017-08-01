U SPORTS Women’s Hockey All-Stars to attend Hockey Canada Summer Showcase

Twenty-one of the best U SPORTS women’s hockey players have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary, Aug. 5-13.

It is the second consecutive year the U SPORTS All-Stars will take part in the Summer Showcase, who will play two games against each of Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as Japan’s national women’s program. The camp is modelled after Hockey Canada’s national team high performance program and will also include off-ice and media training, nutritional classes and a professional development opportunity for U SPORTS coaching staff from Aug. 3 to 5.

The U SPORTS roster features six returning players from last year’s inaugural camp, all of whom helped Canada win a silver medal at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The team also boasts two members of the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey champion Alberta Pandas (F Alex Poznikoff, G Lindsey Post) the reigning Championship MVP (G Lindsey Post), U SPORTS Player of the Year (F Sarah Bujold, StFX), Rookie of the Year (G Tricia Deguire, McGill) and six 2017 U SPORTS All-Canadians.

Additionally, three players invited have declared for the 2017 Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) Draft.

“I look forward to collaborating and having our top athletes together to play Canada’s National Women’s Development Team and Team Japan,” said Stacey Colarossi, head coach of the U SPORTS All-Stars, who serves as bench boss of the Laurentian Voyageurs. “The experience and opportunity for both athletes and staff is invaluable to the development of the individuals and furthermore the knowledge returned to our respective programs.”

UBC goaltender Amelia Boughn and McGill forward Olivia Atkinson have also been invited to the Summer Showcase by Hockey Canada and will suit up against their U SPORTS counterparts in the week-long camp.

“We’re a big part of the long-term athlete development (program with Hockey Canada),” said Danièle Sauvageau, chair of the U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Sport Technical Sub-Committee, and head coach of the Canadian national women’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. “We want to take our place and become the feeder for Team Canada.”

TEAM U SPORTS ROSTER

Pos. Name Hometown University Eligibility (2016-17) Notes F Alex Poznikoff Edmonton, Alta. Alberta 2 2017 Winter Universiade F Cassandra Vilgrain Calgary, Alta. UBC 4 2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian F Claudia Dubois Chicoutimi, Que. Concordia 2 - F Jaycee Magwood Killarney, Man. Regina 2 2017 Winter Universiade F Kaitlin Willoughby Prince Albert, Sask. Saskatchewan 4 2017 Winter Universiade F Kaitlin Lowy Toronto, Ont. Guelph 3 - F Katryne Villeneuve Casselman, Ont. Moncton 3 - F Kelty Apperson New Hamburg, Ont. St. Thomas 5 2017 Winter Universiade, 2017 CWHL Draft F Krystin Lawrence Tecumseh, Ont. Windsor 3 2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian F Lyndsay Kirkham Cranbrook, B.C. Western 4 - F Mélodie Bouchard Sept-Iles, Que. Ottawa 2 2017 Winter Universiade F Sarah Bujold Riverview, N.B. StFX 3 2017 U SPORTS Player of the Year & First Team All-Canadian D Cristine Chao Toronto, Ont. Toronto 2 - D Alexandra Anderson Winnipeg, Man. Manitoba 3 2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian D Bryanna Neuwald Oakville, Ont. Ottawa 4 - D Caroll-Ann Gagné Fermont, Que. Concordia 4 2017 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian D Kelly Murray Medicine Hat, Alta. UBC 5 2017 Winter Universiade, 2017 CWHL Draft, 2017 U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian D Lindsey Donovan Miramichi, N.B. StFX 1 - D Zosia Davis Cobden, Ont. Nipissing 3 - G Lindsey Post Chelsea, Que. Alberta 5 2017 U SPORTS Championship MVP, 2017 CWHL Draft G Tricia Deguire Sherbrooke, Que. McGill 1 2017 U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, & All-Rookie Team

Selected, but unable to attend

Alanna Sharman, Manitoba

Alexandra Labelle, Montreal

Breanna Lanceleve, Saint Mary's

Jessica Cormier, Montreal

Lauryn Keen, Manitoba

Alexa Ranahan, UBC

Katherine Bailey, Guelph

Erica Rieder, Manitoba

Maude Laramée, Montreal

COACHING STAFF

Team Leader: Scott Ring, U SPORTS

Head Coach: Stacey Colarossi, Laurentian

Assistant Coach: Marc-André Côté, Moncton

Assistant Coach: Graham Thomas, UBC

Equipment Manager: Marcel Desmarais, Alberta

HOCKEY CANADA SUPPORT STAFF

Hockey Canada Team Leader: Drew McLaughlin

General Manager: Lisa Haley, Ryerson

Goalie Coach: Kyle MacDonald, UNB

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Colin McAuslan, Queen’s

Therapist: Olivia Vokes

Video Coach: Rachel Doerrie

Massage Therapist: Brandy Osborne

Doctor: Jennifer Hacking