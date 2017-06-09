Judes Vallée to lead the Aigles Bleus men’s hockey team

Jean-François Damphousse, director of hockey operations for the Université de Moncton, is pleased to announce that Judes Vallée will be the new head coach of the Aigles Bleus men's hockey team.

A true lover of the game, Mr. Vallée was head coach of the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2012 to 2015. He was also coach of the QMJHL's Victoriaville Tigers and coached several junior AAA teams, including eight years as coach of the Collège Champlain Cougars. He also founded a sports-study program in 1993 with 22 youth. Today, the program has evolved into a very solid one with 264 youth taking part.



He was named coach of the year four times at the junior AAA level, one time at the midget AAA level and QMJHL rookie coach of the year in 2002-2003.



"Mr. Vallée brings a rich experience to the Aigles Bleus at both the major junior level and college level," said Mr. Damphousse. "He has more than 25 years of experience as a coach and is recognized as an excellent communicator. I am happy to be able to count on his affable approach, his good work habits, as well as his commitment to contribute to the success of our athletes at both the academic and sport levels.

We have a lot of work ahead of us and I know he will have solutions for helping to reboot our program."



Mr. Vallée coached Aigles Bleus scoring ace Jean-François Plante and of rookie Vincent Deslauriers when they played for the Phoenix.



"I am really blessed to be given the opportunity of leading the future of the Aigles Bleus in university hockey," Mr. Vallée said. "It is a very good calibre of play. The Aigles Bleus' program is well known in Quebec through its successes and national championships. It is the same concept of college hockey that I was leading in Sherbrooke. I like working with young people, contributing to their training and playing a role in their development."



The new coach will contact current players over the next few days. He believes in a philosophy that focuses on a team that is dynamic and fast on the ice.



Raymond Théberge, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université de Moncton, also announced a renovation project for the men's team locker room at the J.-Louis Lévesque Arena. The project is made possible thanks to a generous donation from former Aigles Bleus players as part of the Évolution fundraising campaign. The donation will help fund this $ 60,000 project. The University will also participate in the financing of the project.



"The locker room is an important gathering place for athletes and can be another tool for recruiting players," said Mr. Damphousse.

Source: Communications et affaires publique, Université de Moncton