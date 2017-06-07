Ryan Medel named Varsity Blues men's hockey coach

The University of Toronto Varsity Blues are proud to announce that Ryan Medel has been named the men's hockey team head coach, effectively immediately.



Medel steps into the head coaching role after seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Carleton Ravens. He becomes the 22nd head coach in men's hockey program history, joining the likes of Toronto Maple Leafs founder Conn Smythe, Stanley Cup champions Mike Keenan and Tom Watt, as well as former Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson.



"This is an exciting new chapter for our men's hockey program," said Beth Ali, Executive Director of Athletics and Physical Activity. "Ryan comes into the Blues family with a successful resume and proven ability to lead a program through to the national championship. He brings a lot of enthusiasm and experience to which our student-athletes will undoubtedly respond."



A native of Ruthven, Ont., outside of Windsor, Medel helped the Ravens to seven straight playoff appearances, including OUA bronze-medal finishes and national championship berths in 2013-14 and 2015-16.



"Becoming the next head coach for a university and a hockey program with such a rich history is something I value and truly appreciate," said Medel. "I am grateful for the opportunity Beth Ali and the department has given me. I am excited to meet with current team members to share my vision for our group moving forward. There is a lot of work to be done before the season starts and we will be ready come September."



As a player, Medel enjoyed a solid junior hockey career with the Ottawa Junior A Senators, and briefly the Nepean Raiders, of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL). He played two seasons with the Ravens before trading his equipment for a coach's jacket. He holds both a Bachelor of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts (Communications) from Carleton University.



Medel replaces long-time head coach Darren Lowe (1995-17), who has accepted another position within U of T's Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education.

Source: Toronto Varsity Blues