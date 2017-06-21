MENDONÇA NAMED BLUES FIELD HOCKEY HEAD COACH

The University of Toronto Varsity Blues are proud to announce that long-time assistant coach Cassius Mendonça has been named the field hockey team head coach, effective immediately.



Mendonça becomes only the seventh head coach in program history, joining the likes of field hockey legend Liz Hoffman and current U of T Executive Director of Athletics & Physical Activity Beth Ali. He replaces long-time head coach John DeSouza, who steps down as head coach due to family obligations, but will continue to assist the program in the areas of fundraising and recruitment.



Mendonça has served as the team's assistant coach of the past eight seasons, helping guide the team to five OUA championship banners, including the last three, and one U SPORTS national title (2010).



"Cassius is the perfect fit for our program," said Ali. "His knowledge of the game, our student-athletes and the university should provide a seamless transition into the 2017 season."



Specializing in video analysis and game/player scouting, Mendonça brings nearly a decade of coaching experience to the U of T staff. He recently served as an assistant coach of the Canadian women's national indoor teams that have competed at the Pan American Indoor Cup, Four Nations Series, Can-Am Series and the 2015 World Cup in Germany.



He is currently the head coach of A&C Field Hockey Academy. Prior to that, Mendonça was the head coach of the indoor national team (2010-12), attending an International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup coaching course in Poland.



"It's an honor to be named to this position and lead a great program like the Varsity Blues," said Mendonça. "Over the past eight years I have had the privilege to learn from the best in the sport and surround myself with elite athletes. It's just a different name on the head coach title but our focus and philosophies stay the same. I thank my wife and four kids for supporting me in making this decision."



He is a level 3 NCCP certified coach. When he is not on the field, Mendonça is a Quality Assurance Engineer at G.K. Industries Ltd.



Source: Varsity Blues