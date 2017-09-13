Football players of the Week: Gordon, Graham, Isenor honoured

FRC - U SPORTS Football players of the Week (#3): Gordon, Graham, Isenor honoured

Wilfrid Laurier running back Levondre Gordon, UBC linebacker Elliot Graham and Guelph receiver/returner Ryan Isenor are U SPORTS Football Players of the Week, for the period ending September 10, 2017.

Levondre Gordon rushed for a career-high 208 yards in a 38-35 Golden Hawks victory over the Carleton Ravens. The sociology major was part of a balanced Laurier attack that put up 576 yards on Carleton. Gordon led the way with 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 carries.

The Mississauga native ranks second in the nation with 140 rushing yards per game, while also being tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns across the country (3). He also sits sixth in U SPORTS in average yards per rush, at 6.7 per carry.

The defensive player of the week is UBC linebacker Elliot Graham, whose 107-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter helped lead the Thunderbirds to 32-18 home win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. Graham's interception return was the longest in UBC history and tied for 14th longest in U SPORTS annals. The Hamilton, Ont., product also added a pair of pass breakups in the victory.

Ryan Isenor demonstrated flashes of speed and shiftiness in Guelph's first two games this year, but against the Windsor Lancers, the first-year from Delhi, Ont. exploded. The human kinetics major put on a display, returning a missed field goal 125-yards for a touchdown. Isneor fielded a missed field goal attempt in the third quarter 15 yards inside his own endzone, before taking off down the left sideline. No Lancer was able to touch him, as his 125-yard return was one of many highlights in a Gryphons 81-10 victory that put Guelph in the win column.

The Delhi native finished the contest with four punt returns for 222 yards, and three kickoff returns for 46 yards. He also hauled in a pair of passes for 26 yards.

Offensive nominees:

CW: Kyle Siemens, quarterback, Saskatchewan

OUA: Levondre Gordon, running back, Wilfrid Laurier (winner)

RSEQ: Samuel Caron, quarterback, Montreal

AUS: Archelaus Jack, receiver, Saint Mary's

Defensive nominees:

CW: Elliot Graham, linebacker, UBC (winner)

OUA: Isaiah Guzylak-Messam, defensive back, Wilfrid Laurier

RSEQ: Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, defensive lineman, Montreal

AUS: Garvin Cius, defensive back, Acadia

Special teams nominees:

CW: Hunter Karl, receiver/holder, Calgary

OUA: Ryan Isenor, receiver/returner, Guelph (winner)

RSEQ: Findlay Brown, kicker, McGill

AUS: Eugene McMinns, wide receiver, Acadia

- Player bios courtesy U SPORTS member conferences