Football players of the Week: Loucks, Lyte-Myers, Ward honoured

Mount Allison quarterback Jakob Loucks, Saint Mary’s defensive back Antoine Lyte-Myers and Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward are U SPORTS Football Players of the Week, for the period ending August 27, 2017

A second-year psychology student from Cornwall, Ont., Loucks threw three touchdowns in Mount Allison's 64-23 win Saturday over the Acadia Axemen in Sackville, N.B. The 2016 winner of the Peter Gorman Trophy as U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, Loucks went 29 for 36 for 402 yards passing and had four carries for 53 yards rushing in the 2017 season opener.

A third-year commerce student from Toronto, Lyte-Myers had two interceptions in the Huskies' 38-23 win over the two-time U SPORTS national semifinalist StFX X-Men in Friday's AUS season opener. He returned the first six yards and the second 10 yards for a touchdown. Lyte-Myers also had two solo tackles in the win, including a sack for a loss of one yard. The fifth-year kicker was the focal point of the scoring for the Gee-Gees in a victory on the road in Guelph to begin the season.

Ward, a Kingston, Ont., native was locked in all afternoon, going 6 of 8 for the game, including two in overtime that led Ottawa to a win. His longest field goal on the day was from 43 yards. Ward was an OUA Second Team All-Star in 2016-17.

Offensive nominees:

CW: No league games scheduled

OUA: Matteo Del Brocco, receiver, Queen’s

RSEQ: Hugo Richard, quarterback, Laval

AUS: Jakob Loucks, quarterback, Mount Allison (winner)

Defensive nominees:

CW: No league games scheduled

OUA: Alain Cimankinda, defensive end, Guelph

RSEQ: Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, defensive lineman, Montreal

AUS: Antoine Lyte-Myers, defensive back, Saint Mary’s (winner)

Special teams nominees:

CW: No league games scheduled

OUA: Lewis Ward, kicker, Ottawa (winner)

RSEQ: Raphaël Major-Dagenais, punt returner, Montreal

AUS: Brian Hope, kicker, Saint Mary’s

