RSEQ Football Team Previews

McGill University Redmen

2016 regular season record: 4-4

2016 regular season standings: 4th in RSEQ

2016 playoff record: 0-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 0-42 to No.2-ranked Montreal (7-1) in conference semifinal



General Write-Up:

The McGill Redmen are embarking on their 137th season and coming off a respectable 4-4 fourth-place finish in the highly-competitive RSEQ conference, the team’s highest win total since 2004, when they also posted a 4-4 record. With the recent departure of Bishop’s to the Atlantic conference, McGill now faces a more challenging eight-game schedule, with an evenly-balanced home-and-home matchup against each of the four other Quebec teams (Laval, Montreal, Concordia and Sherbrooke). The RSEQ champion has reached the national championship game in each of the past seven years and the league has produced 10 of the past 18 Vanier Cup champs, with Laval winning nine times and Montreal once.

McGill head coach and defensive coordinator Ronald Hilaire has another young squad but returns 17 starters on an 81-man roster that features 32 freshmen, 29 sophomores, 14 juniors and six seniors (with only one fifth-year player). The roster is composed of 58 players from Quebec, seven from BC, six from Ontario, four from France, three from Manitoba, two from Alberta and one from the USA.

Quote from head coach: (Ronald Hilaire)

“We were very young last year and had a taste of the playoffs. We are still young but almost everyone received significant playing time last year and know what it takes to win now. We had a lot of success on the defensive side of the ball last year and I’m expecting that to be a strength again this year, along with an improved offence now that our quarterback has had a solid year under his belt. We need to execute on both sides of the ball to be competitive and I believe that we can do so if we are not hurt too much by injuries.”

Head Coach: (Ron Hilaire)

- No. of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 4th season

- No. of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 4th season

- Career regular season record with team: 7-13

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 7-13

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-1

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-1

OFFENCE



Number of returning starters: 8

Key returning players:

Sophomore QB Frederic Paquette-Perrault returns after a solid freshman year where he saw duty in all eight games, started seven times and tossed five TD passes with 11 interceptions. He averaged 232.9 yards passing per game and completed 59.8 percent of his attempts (140/234). Also a threat to run, he rushed 27 times for 109 yards and two TDs. Among his key targets is senior Remi Bertellin (10 rec/159 yds), an all-purpose player who has returned after an injury-plagued season. Other key receivers include sophomores Joel Soucy (32 rec/365 yds, 1 TD), Preston Bews (23 rec/399 yds, 1 TD) and Jeremy Sauvageau (14 rec/129 yds, 1 TD). Leading the way at running back are sophomores Donavan Martel (45 car./212 yds, 4.7 avg., 0 TD) and Anthony Deschamps (39 car./181 yds, 4.6 avg., 3 TD).

Key recruits or transfers:

OL Alexandre Landreville (6-3, 286; College Lionel-Groulx), OT Ludovic Morin (6-3, 297; College Notre Dame de Foy), OL Connor Kyliuk (6-1, 263; Dakota Collegiate Institute), WR Pearce Dumay (Vanier College)… RB Daniel Adesegun (transfer from U of Calgary)… QB Dimitrios Sinodinos (Vanier College).

Key losses:

OL Pierre-Olivier Daloze (6-1, 295)… All-conference OT Qadr Spooner (6-4, 314; drafted by CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers)... Fifth-year REC Louis Brouillette (27 catches, 402 yds, 11.4 avg., 3 TD; plus one TD rushing, one TD on fumble return)… OL Nicolas Bertrand (6-1, 258)…



DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

The entire front four on defensive line is intact, anchored by sophomore Andrew Seinet-Spaulding (6-0, 285; Team MVP in rookie campaign) and DL Ousmane Guindo (5-10, 233) who shone at the East-West Bowl… Spearheading the LB crew is Dane Wagner, a junior import from Niceville, Florida... Leading a slew of sophomores at DB is all-conference safety Jean-Philippe Hudon (30 tackles) and Antoine Mongeau, who has been converted to strong-side linebacker after a stellar freshman year at defensive back (led team with 36.5 tackles; one sack, one interception, a knockdown, one fumble recovery).

Key recruits or transfers: DL Xavier Bilodeau (6-1, 217; transfer from NCAA baseball scholarship at Monroe College), DT Jesse Bellemare (6-1, 240; College de Trois-Rivieres), DB Tristan Fleury (6-3, 192, College Lionel-Groulx), DB Xavier Angers-Gauthier (5-11, 190; Upper Canada College), DB Markens Valcourt (5-10, 176; John Abbott College)

Key losses:

Three starters: LB Maxime Rouyer (43.5 tackles, 2 knockdowns), DB Charles-William Tremblay (9 tackles, 1 QB sack, 1 knockdown) and CB Pier-Olivier Grenier-Gachet (29 tackles, 2 INT, 3 knockdowns, 1 fumble recovery)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

Sophomore place-kicker Findlay Brown (FG: 16/19, LG: 40; 35.5 punting avg., 51.6 KO avg.), led the team in scoring and merited conference all-star status as a freshman… Sophomore return specialist Joel Soucy (13PR, 138 yds)

Key recruits or transfers:

WR / Return Specialist Joshua Lucas (18 yr. old speedster from Mt. Douglas Sr. HS)... long-snapper/DB Hamza Kabir (St. Andrews College; also played for Team Canada at world Jr. championship

Key losses:

Return specialist Pier-Olivier Grenier-Gachet (led team with 85.8 all-purpose yards per game)

Concordia University Stingers

2016 regular season record: 4-4

2016 regular season standings: 3rd in RSEQ

2016 playoff record: 0-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 39-14 to Laval in conference semifinal



General Write-Up:

The 2017 Concordia Stingers are bigger, faster and more experienced than the previous teams who have played under the guidance of fourth-year head coach Mickey Donovan. But coach is not making predictions, especially in the new five-team RSEQ conference where you play everyone twice.

Donovan is happy to discuss intangibles. He is pleased with the leadership and the communication. He feels the players are tight and the atmosphere at training camp is positive. But he’s not saying much more than that, preferring to play his cards close to the vest.

“We’re taking it one opponent at a time,” he said. “We’re just going to work hard day by day and see what happens.”

On offence 10 of 12 starters return including 2015 RSEQ MVP Trenton Miller, the veteran quarterback who is back for his final season of university football. His favorite target from the 2016 season slotback Vince Alessandrini, the conference offensive rookie of the year, is back and tearing it up in camp.

On defence there’s also nine starters back including linebacker Mickael Côté, who is attracting a lot of attention from the CFL scouts with his draft coming up in 2018.

On special teams, the Stingers have shored up the kicking game with the addition of veteran Stephen Fabian, a transfer from Alberta who will play his fifth and final season of university football as a member of the Stingers.

Quote from head coach Mickey Donovan:

“I feel we have a great group of athletes that has really grown together over the last few years. This group is coming on. We’re starting to see the maturity level come up and the players are starting to get a better handle on the things we’re doing.

“I feel that our strength is how we’ve grown together as a family.”

Head Coach: Mickey Donovan

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 4

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 4

- Career regular season record with team: 13-11

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 13-11

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 13-14

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 13-14

OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 10

Key returning players:

QB Trenton Miller – 5th year of eligibility, 3rd year in CIS. (6’2”, 225 lbs.) A native of Buffalo, N.Y. who joined the Stingers in 2015, Miller led the RSEQ is passing for the second straight year. He completed 177 of 304 passes for 2197 yards. His two-year totals are 381 of 613 for 4581 yards, 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Slotbacks – Yanic Lessard and Vince Alessandrini – There are high expectations for all receivers this year, but these two in particular are expected to standout. Lessard (6’1”, 200 lbs.) was the RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year and a CIS second team all-Canadian in 2015. Last season he caught 32 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns. The Ste. Julie, Que. native has a two-year total of 82 catches for 1082 yards and 10 TDs. Alessandrini (6’2”, 198 lbs.) was the RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. The Laval, Que. native was also the Stingers’ MVP last season. He led the conference in receptions and yards with 52 for 554 yards and one touchdown. In the Stingers’ preseason victory over the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Aug. 18 he caught eight passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Jean-Guy Rimpel – 3rd year, (6’1”, 215 lbs.) – The Montreal native is an impact player. He was leading rusher in the RSEQ last season with 112 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. The dual threat has 1346 all-purpose yards and 13 total TDs in two seasons.



Key recruits or transfers:

OT Jordan Hurley, St. Eustache, Que., John Abbott College (6’5”, 335 lbs.) This lineman came into training camp with a big reputation and has lived up to it in every sense. Head coach Mickey Donovan says, “With Jordan’s size, ability and work ethic the sky is the limit.”

QB Adam Vance, Visalia, Calif., Golden West College (6’2”, 205 lbs.). Admittedly, the Stingers had an uphill battle when looking for an heir apparent to Trenton Miller. But Vance was worth the wait. He’s adapted well to the Canadian game in camp, and Donovan is eager to see him prove his mettle in the RSEQ.

RB Louis-Philippe Maltais, Terrebonne, Que., Collège André Grasset (5’11”, 203 lbs.) The Stingers were excited when this intense running back committed to Concordia, but he has surpassed expectations. He’s has enjoyed a strong camp and has consistently turned heads.

WR Kyle Greenbaum, Montreal, Collège André Grasset (6’1”, 185 lbs.) Greenbaum’s performance in camp is a pleasant surprise. The coaching staff always respected his talent, but did not expect him to be pushing for starting position so quickly. He’s definitely a rookie to follow closely.

Key losses:

Mickey Donovan says he doesn’t have any key losses on offence.



DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

LB Mickael Côté – 4th year, (6’3”, 225 lbs.) Côté, a native of St. Hilaire, Que., is expected to play a major role for the Stingers in 2017. A versatile athlete who played defensive end in 2016, he moves to linebacker this season. His draft year is coming up in 2018, and there’s early talk of him being a high CFL pick.

LB Sam Brodrique – 2nd year, (6’1”, 225 lbs.) Brodrique, a native of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-lac, Que., was a highly prized recruit in 2016 and he lived up to expectations in his first season. He was the third leading tackler on the team with 26 solos tackles and 19 assists. He also had two interceptions which he returned 93 yards. He was the U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Week in his first university game.

LB Alex Renaud – 4th year, (5’10”, 200 lbs.) Renaud, a native of St. Hubert, Que., has flown under the radar for most of his career. But at the end of every game, he’s right at the top of the defensive statistics. He was the second leading tackler on the Stingers in 2016 with 31 solos and 14 assists. Renaud received some well-deserved recognition when he participated in the East West Bowl last May.

DT Lukas Redguard – 3rd year, (6’0”, 258 lbs.) Redguard, a native of Châteauguay, Que., has been impressive in training camp and in the preseason game. He stood out against Laurier’s exceptional offensive line, picking up 4.5 tackles, including one for a loss. Opposing teams will have to work very hard to keep him out their back field.



Key recruits or transfers:

HB Zamaad Gambari, Brampton, Ont., GTA Grizzlies (5’10”, 175 lbs.) Gambari has been part of a Toronto Argos program designed to help develop local junior players. He’s had lots of quality coaching with the Argos and it shows. He’s drawn comparisons to former Stinger DB Kris Robertson, a three-time all-Canadian.

DT Wade Leeroy Cyr, St. Eustache, Que., Vanier College (6’5” 337 lbs.) Cyr has been the most talked about player in training camp. He’s a mountain of a man with an impressive work ethic. He had a tackle for a loss and a sack in the preseason game versus Laurier.

HB Jersey Henry, LaSalle, Que., Vanier College (6’1”, 210 lbs.) Henry has good size, exceptional athletic ability and plays a very physical game. He’s a fast defensive back who plays like a linebacker. He brings great intensity to practices and games.

Key losses:

DT Sam Narkaj – Toronto – This 2015 all-Canadian will be missed on the line. He consistently wreaked havoc on opposing offences in his four seasons of U SPORTS football. He signed a free agent contract with the Toronto Argos and attended their rookie camp last spring. He announced his retirement from football in June.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

Returner James Tyrrell – 3rd year, (6’0”, 190 lbs.) Tyrrell, a native of Dorval, Que., will be relied on heavily once again. Last season he returned 14 punts for 132 yards and a 9.4 average. A dual threat, he’s also a respected wide receiver for the Stingers

Key recruits or transfers:

Returner Zamaad Gambari, Brampton, Ont., GTA Grizzlies (5’10”, 175 lbs.) Gambari has drawn comparisons to former Stinger Kris Robertson, a three-time all-Canadian who was recognized nationally for both his defensive play and special teams play. In his first game in a Concordia uniform, Gambari returned one kickoff for 16 yards.

Punter/kicker Stephen Fabian, Tilley, Alta., University of Alberta (6’2”, 185 lbs.) The Stingers were very serious about bringing in punting and kicking help for the 2017 season. Fortunately, they landed their top choice in the off-season. Fabian played four seasons at Alberta and was looking for a quality experience in his final year of eligibility. He decided the chance to work with kicking guru Gerry McGrath at Concordia was too good to pass up.

Key losses: None