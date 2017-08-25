RSEQ Football Team Previews

McGill University Redmen
2016 regular season record: 4-4
2016 regular season standings: 4th in RSEQ
2016 playoff record: 0-1
2016 playoff finish: Lost 0-42 to No.2-ranked Montreal (7-1) in conference semifinal
General Write-Up:
The McGill Redmen are embarking on their 137th season and coming off a respectable 4-4 fourth-place finish in the highly-competitive RSEQ conference, the team’s highest win total since 2004, when they also posted a 4-4 record. With the recent departure of Bishop’s to the Atlantic conference, McGill now faces a more challenging eight-game schedule, with an evenly-balanced home-and-home matchup against each of the four other Quebec teams (Laval, Montreal, Concordia and Sherbrooke). The RSEQ champion has reached the national championship game in each of the past seven years and the league has produced 10 of the past 18 Vanier Cup champs, with Laval winning nine times and Montreal once.
“We were very young last year and had a taste of the playoffs. We are still young but almost everyone received significant playing time last year and know what it takes to win now. We had a lot of success on the defensive side of the ball last year and I’m expecting that to be a strength again this year, along with an improved offence now that our quarterback has had a solid year under his belt. We need to execute on both sides of the ball to be competitive and I believe that we can do so if we are not hurt too much by injuries.”
- No. of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 4th season
- No. of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 4th season
- Career regular season record with team: 7-13
- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 7-13
- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-1
- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-1
OFFENCE
Number of returning starters: 8
Key returning players:
Sophomore QB Frederic Paquette-Perrault returns after a solid freshman year where he saw duty in all eight games, started seven times and tossed five TD passes with 11 interceptions. He averaged 232.9 yards passing per game and completed 59.8 percent of his attempts (140/234). Also a threat to run, he rushed 27 times for 109 yards and two TDs. Among his key targets is senior Remi Bertellin (10 rec/159 yds), an all-purpose player who has returned after an injury-plagued season. Other key receivers include sophomores Joel Soucy (32 rec/365 yds, 1 TD), Preston Bews (23 rec/399 yds, 1 TD) and Jeremy Sauvageau (14 rec/129 yds, 1 TD). Leading the way at running back are sophomores Donavan Martel (45 car./212 yds, 4.7 avg., 0 TD) and Anthony Deschamps (39 car./181 yds, 4.6 avg., 3 TD).
OL Alexandre Landreville (6-3, 286; College Lionel-Groulx), OT Ludovic Morin (6-3, 297; College Notre Dame de Foy), OL Connor Kyliuk (6-1, 263; Dakota Collegiate Institute), WR Pearce Dumay (Vanier College)… RB Daniel Adesegun (transfer from U of Calgary)… QB Dimitrios Sinodinos (Vanier College).
OL Pierre-Olivier Daloze (6-1, 295)… All-conference OT Qadr Spooner (6-4, 314; drafted by CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers)... Fifth-year REC Louis Brouillette (27 catches, 402 yds, 11.4 avg., 3 TD; plus one TD rushing, one TD on fumble return)… OL Nicolas Bertrand (6-1, 258)…
DEFENCE
Number of returning starters: 9
Key returning players:
The entire front four on defensive line is intact, anchored by sophomore Andrew Seinet-Spaulding (6-0, 285; Team MVP in rookie campaign) and DL Ousmane Guindo (5-10, 233) who shone at the East-West Bowl… Spearheading the LB crew is Dane Wagner, a junior import from Niceville, Florida... Leading a slew of sophomores at DB is all-conference safety Jean-Philippe Hudon (30 tackles) and Antoine Mongeau, who has been converted to strong-side linebacker after a stellar freshman year at defensive back (led team with 36.5 tackles; one sack, one interception, a knockdown, one fumble recovery).
Key recruits or transfers: DL Xavier Bilodeau (6-1, 217; transfer from NCAA baseball scholarship at Monroe College), DT Jesse Bellemare (6-1, 240; College de Trois-Rivieres), DB Tristan Fleury (6-3, 192, College Lionel-Groulx), DB Xavier Angers-Gauthier (5-11, 190; Upper Canada College), DB Markens Valcourt (5-10, 176; John Abbott College)
Three starters: LB Maxime Rouyer (43.5 tackles, 2 knockdowns), DB Charles-William Tremblay (9 tackles, 1 QB sack, 1 knockdown) and CB Pier-Olivier Grenier-Gachet (29 tackles, 2 INT, 3 knockdowns, 1 fumble recovery)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Key returning players:
Sophomore place-kicker Findlay Brown (FG: 16/19, LG: 40; 35.5 punting avg., 51.6 KO avg.), led the team in scoring and merited conference all-star status as a freshman… Sophomore return specialist Joel Soucy (13PR, 138 yds)
Key recruits or transfers:
WR / Return Specialist Joshua Lucas (18 yr. old speedster from Mt. Douglas Sr. HS)... long-snapper/DB Hamza Kabir (St. Andrews College; also played for Team Canada at world Jr. championship
Key losses:
Return specialist Pier-Olivier Grenier-Gachet (led team with 85.8 all-purpose yards per game)
Concordia University Stingers
2016 regular season standings: 3rd in RSEQ
2016 playoff record: 0-1
2016 playoff finish: Lost 39-14 to Laval in conference semifinal
General Write-Up:
“I feel we have a great group of athletes that has really grown together over the last few years. This group is coming on. We’re starting to see the maturity level come up and the players are starting to get a better handle on the things we’re doing.
- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 4
- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 4
- Career regular season record with team: 13-11
- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 13-11
- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 13-14
- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 13-14
OFFENCE
Number of returning starters: 10
Key returning players:
QB Trenton Miller – 5th year of eligibility, 3rd year in CIS. (6’2”, 225 lbs.) A native of Buffalo, N.Y. who joined the Stingers in 2015, Miller led the RSEQ is passing for the second straight year. He completed 177 of 304 passes for 2197 yards. His two-year totals are 381 of 613 for 4581 yards, 29 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
Slotbacks – Yanic Lessard and Vince Alessandrini – There are high expectations for all receivers this year, but these two in particular are expected to standout. Lessard (6’1”, 200 lbs.) was the RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year and a CIS second team all-Canadian in 2015. Last season he caught 32 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns. The Ste. Julie, Que. native has a two-year total of 82 catches for 1082 yards and 10 TDs. Alessandrini (6’2”, 198 lbs.) was the RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. The Laval, Que. native was also the Stingers’ MVP last season. He led the conference in receptions and yards with 52 for 554 yards and one touchdown. In the Stingers’ preseason victory over the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Aug. 18 he caught eight passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
RB Jean-Guy Rimpel – 3rd year, (6’1”, 215 lbs.) – The Montreal native is an impact player. He was leading rusher in the RSEQ last season with 112 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. The dual threat has 1346 all-purpose yards and 13 total TDs in two seasons.
Key recruits or transfers:
OT Jordan Hurley, St. Eustache, Que., John Abbott College (6’5”, 335 lbs.) This lineman came into training camp with a big reputation and has lived up to it in every sense. Head coach Mickey Donovan says, “With Jordan’s size, ability and work ethic the sky is the limit.”
Key losses:
DEFENCE
Number of returning starters: 9
Key returning players:
LB Mickael Côté – 4th year, (6’3”, 225 lbs.) Côté, a native of St. Hilaire, Que., is expected to play a major role for the Stingers in 2017. A versatile athlete who played defensive end in 2016, he moves to linebacker this season. His draft year is coming up in 2018, and there’s early talk of him being a high CFL pick.
LB Sam Brodrique – 2nd year, (6’1”, 225 lbs.) Brodrique, a native of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-lac, Que., was a highly prized recruit in 2016 and he lived up to expectations in his first season. He was the third leading tackler on the team with 26 solos tackles and 19 assists. He also had two interceptions which he returned 93 yards. He was the U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Week in his first university game.
LB Alex Renaud – 4th year, (5’10”, 200 lbs.) Renaud, a native of St. Hubert, Que., has flown under the radar for most of his career. But at the end of every game, he’s right at the top of the defensive statistics. He was the second leading tackler on the Stingers in 2016 with 31 solos and 14 assists. Renaud received some well-deserved recognition when he participated in the East West Bowl last May.
DT Lukas Redguard – 3rd year, (6’0”, 258 lbs.) Redguard, a native of Châteauguay, Que., has been impressive in training camp and in the preseason game. He stood out against Laurier’s exceptional offensive line, picking up 4.5 tackles, including one for a loss. Opposing teams will have to work very hard to keep him out their back field.
Key recruits or transfers:
DT Wade Leeroy Cyr, St. Eustache, Que., Vanier College (6’5” 337 lbs.) Cyr has been the most talked about player in training camp. He’s a mountain of a man with an impressive work ethic. He had a tackle for a loss and a sack in the preseason game versus Laurier.
HB Jersey Henry, LaSalle, Que., Vanier College (6’1”, 210 lbs.) Henry has good size, exceptional athletic ability and plays a very physical game. He’s a fast defensive back who plays like a linebacker. He brings great intensity to practices and games.
Key returning players:
Montreal University Carabins
2016 regular season standings: 2nd in RSEQ
2016 playoff record: 1-1
2016 playoff finish: Lost 20-17 to Laval in the RSEQ Championship (Dunsmore Cup)
General Write-Up:
Quote from head coach:
Head Coach: Danny Maciocia
- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 7th season
- Career regular season record with team: 39-11
- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 39-11
- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 46-15
- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 46-15
OFFENCE
Number of returning starters: 9
Key returning players:
WR Regis Cibasu had 46 receptions in 2016, good for the first rank in RSEQ and a Montreal Carabins record. Cibasu is a constant threat because of his size and sure hands. RSEQ Offensive rookie of the year in 2014 and member of the RSEQ all-star offense team in 2014 and 2016. With 5 more catches, will tie the record for most catches in the Montreal Carabins uniform (123).
WR Louis-Mathieu Normandin was on the first all-star offense team at the U SPORTS level in 2016. Fast receiver, real threat in the deep zones, gain 613 yards by the air last year (first in Quebec, 12th in Canada) as well as five touchdowns. Is at one TD to tie the record for most TD Catches in the Montreal Carabins uniform (11).
Key recruits or transfers:
QB Dimitri Morand is a blue chip prospect. Has all the tools to be successful at the U SPORTS level. Will be Caron’s backup for next season. Mobile quarterback who can move inside his pocket, great vision. Product of the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu Cegep. Completed 203 of his 322 passes for 2983 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. First division MVP in RSEQ. Was Canada’s starting quarterback for the Junior International Championship in China (won gold).
OL Pierre-Olivier Lestage was a first division all-star in 2016. Best offensive lineman prospect of the year. Might play this season because of his talent.
WR Antoine Mailhot is a tall receiver who is able to play the short patterns as well as the deep zones. First division offensive rookie of the year in 2014, had 550 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Lévis-Lauzon Faucons.
Key losses:
G Marc Glaude was an experienced player on the offensive line, got drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Was on the RSEQ offense all-star team in 2013 and 2015.
RB Sean Thomas Erlington got drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats late in last year’s draft, was third in Quebec with 52,7 rishing yards per game. Versatile player, was also a good receiver on swing patterns. RSEQ Offense all-star in 2015.
DEFENCE
Number of returning starters: 8
Key returning players:
DE Jonathan Boissonneault-Glaou was the RSEQ Defensive MVP for the past two seasons, also on the U SPORT all-star defense team in 2015 and 2016. Really quick for his size, had eight tackles for losses and six sacks. Second in the team last season with 35 tackles.
LB Brian Harelimana became an important player in the defensive squad as a rookie last year. Fourth in the team with 22 tackles. Also had a sack. Will improve quickly.
LB Alex Cromer-Émond is a strong tackler, really physical. First last season in the team with 37 tackles. RSEQ rookie of the year in 2013. Could get the team record for most tackles in the Carabins uniform if he gets more than 40 tackles.
Key recruits or transfers: (3 or 4)
DE Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal was on the collegial defense all-star team in 2016. 6’5 230 lbs, product of the Notre-Dame Cactus. His size and intensity will make of him an important piece of the Carabins defense for the years to come. Seven sacks, 11 tackles for losses and 6 passes broken up in 2016. Calm player, really focus, but really mean.
LB Yacine Audette registered 71 tackles, nine sacks and 16 tackles for losses last season. Fast and tenacious player who could make his way to the starting lineup this season. 2016 Cegep all-star defense team.
Key losses: (3 or 4)
Defensive linemen Émile Charron-Ligez, Mathieu Dupuis and Junior Luke were key membres of the pass rush last year. All were drafted in the CFL during the offseason (Luke was drafted in the first round after participating in the New York Giants mini camp). Together, they had 13,5 sacks and 40 tackles.
LB Frédéric Chagnon finished third in the team in terms of tackles, complete linebacker who got drafted by the BC Lions. U SPORTS second all-star defensive team in 2016. Was constant and a true leader during all his career with the Montreal Carabins.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Key returning players:
Kicker/punter Félix Ménard-Brière was drafted by Winnipeg but decided to come back and play his fifth and last year instead of taking a spot on the Blue Bombers practice squad. First U SPORTS All-Star special team member last season. Made 17 of his 25 field goal attempts, had an average of 42,4 yards on his punts. Really fast player, recorded the fastest 40 yard dash of all players in the CFL draft combine.
Key losses:
Long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa was drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round as a speciality player only. Really constant, rarely miss a snap.