RSEQ Players to Watch

Concordia University Stingers

Name: Vince Alessandrini

University: Concordia

Hometown: Laval, Que.

Previous School/Team: Vanier College

Position: Inside Receiver

Academic program: Human Relations

Year of eligibility: 2

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 198 lbs.

Key stats from 2016:

Alessandrini caught 52 passes for 554 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season.

He led the RSEQ in receptions with 52.

He ranked fifth in U SPORTS for receptions.

Awards & honours:

• RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year (2016)

• Concordia football team MVP (2016)

PROFILE

When he came to the end of a successful Cégep career at Vanier College, receiver Vince Alessandrini struggled trying to make decisions about his football future.

He only made his final choice in July of 2016 and just a few months later he was named the outstanding offensive rookie in the RSEQ as a member of the Concordia Stingers.

Alessandrini, a native of Laval, Que., led the Quebec conference with 52 receptions in eight games. He also rolled up 554 yards of offence and one touchdown. He ranked fifth in the U SPORTS national statistics for receptions. He was the top rookie receiver in the country.

Now as Alessandrini heads into his sophomore year, there’s no trepidation. He’s found his football home, enjoyed great success at the university level and is ready to up his game.

“Vince has been working very hard, but that’s to be expected,” said Concordia head coach Mickey Donovan. “We don’t expect anything less of him. He’s had a good off-season. He was working out all summer. He was doing everything to get better.”

The Stingers hosted the 2016 Ontario champion Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Aug. 18. On the strength of a two touchdown performance from Alessandrini, Concordia defeated the visitors 23-16. He caught eight passes for 62 yards to go along with those TDs.

“I think out of all our players, Vince is the most electrifying,” Donovan said. “He’s pretty special that way. He makes a lot of plays after his catches and picks up good yards.”

McGill Redmen

Name: Andrew Seinet-Spaulding

University: McGill

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

High school / Cegep: College du Vieux-Montreal

Position: Defensive Tackle

Academic program: Health & Social Services Management

Year of eligibility: 2

Height: 6-0

Weight: 285

Key stats from 2016: started all 8 regular season games in rookie season (19 tackles, including 14 solos, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 QB sacks and one fumble recovery)

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): Montreal Alouettes bursary for athletic excellence, Quebec conference defensive rookie of the year; Winner of three team awards: MVP; most outstanding defensive player and most outstanding team player.

PROFILE

Andrew Seinet-Spaulding made quite a splash in his freshman campaign with the McGill University Redmen in 2016. The six-foot, 303-pound defensive tackle from Montreal, started all eight games and collected three major trophies at the team’s awards gala.

He was also named as the RSEQ conference defensive rookie of the year after registering 19 total tackles, including 14 solos, five tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks in addition to being credited with one fumble recovery.

A two-time recipient of a Montreal Alouettes athletic excellence bursary, he took home the team’s Students' Society Trophy as most valuable player, becoming only the third freshman in team history to merit MVP honours, joining Michael Soles (1986) and Karl Forgues (2015). Seinet-Spaulding also collected the Friends of McGill Football Trophy (most outstanding defensive player) and the Charlie Baillie Trophy (most outstanding team player).



“He had quite a rookie season and reported to training camp in even better shape than last year,” says Ronald Hilaire, entering his fourth season as head coach and defensive coordinator at McGill. The 21-year-old health and social services management student is 18 pounds lighter and now tips the scales at a mean and lean 285 pounds.

“He’s stronger and going to be a force to contend with as far as stopping the opponent’s run game. But because he shed that much weight, he’s also much quicker this year and will be a force at rushing the quarterback.”