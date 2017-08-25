RSEQ Players to Watch

Concordia University Stingers
Name: Vince Alessandrini
University: Concordia
Hometown: Laval, Que.
Previous School/Team: Vanier College
Position: Inside Receiver
Academic program: Human Relations
Year of eligibility: 2
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 198 lbs.
Key stats from 2016:
Alessandrini caught 52 passes for 554 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season.
Awards & honours:
• RSEQ Offensive Rookie of the Year (2016)
• Concordia football team MVP (2016)
PROFILE
Now as Alessandrini heads into his sophomore year, there’s no trepidation. He’s found his football home, enjoyed great success at the university level and is ready to up his game.
McGill Redmen
University: McGill
Hometown: Montreal, Que.
High school / Cegep: College du Vieux-Montreal
Position: Defensive Tackle
Academic program: Health & Social Services Management
Year of eligibility: 2
Height: 6-0
Weight: 285
Key stats from 2016: started all 8 regular season games in rookie season (19 tackles, including 14 solos, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 QB sacks and one fumble recovery)
Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): Montreal Alouettes bursary for athletic excellence, Quebec conference defensive rookie of the year; Winner of three team awards: MVP; most outstanding defensive player and most outstanding team player.
PROFILE
Andrew Seinet-Spaulding made quite a splash in his freshman campaign with the McGill University Redmen in 2016. The six-foot, 303-pound defensive tackle from Montreal, started all eight games and collected three major trophies at the team’s awards gala.
He was also named as the RSEQ conference defensive rookie of the year after registering 19 total tackles, including 14 solos, five tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks in addition to being credited with one fumble recovery.
A two-time recipient of a Montreal Alouettes athletic excellence bursary, he took home the team’s Students' Society Trophy as most valuable player, becoming only the third freshman in team history to merit MVP honours, joining Michael Soles (1986) and Karl Forgues (2015). Seinet-Spaulding also collected the Friends of McGill Football Trophy (most outstanding defensive player) and the Charlie Baillie Trophy (most outstanding team player).
“He had quite a rookie season and reported to training camp in even better shape than last year,” says Ronald Hilaire, entering his fourth season as head coach and defensive coordinator at McGill. The 21-year-old health and social services management student is 18 pounds lighter and now tips the scales at a mean and lean 285 pounds.
“He’s stronger and going to be a force to contend with as far as stopping the opponent’s run game. But because he shed that much weight, he’s also much quicker this year and will be a force at rushing the quarterback.”