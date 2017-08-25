Canada West Football Team Previews

University of Alberta Golden Bears

2016 regular season record: 1-7

2016 regular season standings: 6th in Canada West

2016 playoff record: N/A

2016 playoff finish: N/A



General Write-Up:

Despite being near, or at the bottom of the Canada West standings for the past five seasons, the 2017 edition of the Golden Bears football team may have a legitimate shot at being the most improved team in the nation. Alberta graduated just four student-athletes last season, leaving the Bears with depth at nearly every position.

Behind fifth-year running back Ed Ilnick and an experience offensive line anchored by East-West bowl all-stars Justin Lawrence and Mark Korte, Alberta is once again expected to boast one of the best rushing offences in the conference. The success of the 2017 Bears, however, will come down to the play of their starting quarterback. Incumbent Ben Kopczynski completed just 52% of his passes last season, recording eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Brad Baker, who missed all of 2016 due to injury, will be back in the fold to compete for the starting QB spot.

On the defensive side of the ball, conference all-star Tak Landry will lead a young group featuring third-year lineman Lucky Daniels, and sophomore Josh Tatinger.







Quote from head coach: (Chris Morris)

“We enter the season with the most mature group of athletes we have had since I have taken over as coach here. We expect to be competitive in every game we play in which is the most competitive conference in U SPORTS Football.”

Head Coach: (Chris Morris)

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 5

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 5

- Career regular season record with team: 6-26

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 6-26

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 6-26

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 6-26



OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

RB Ed Ilnicki returns for his 5th season, two months after being drafted by the Ottawa RED BLACKS. He led the Golden Bears with 750 rushing yards last season, the third-most in Canada West.

WR Tylor Henry, who was also drafted this spring (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), returns as the Bears No. 1 WR. Henry led the team with 43 receptions and 611 receiving yards.

Two-time conference all-star Justin Lawrence returns to anchor one of the best offensive lines in the nation,



Key recruits or transfers:



WR Kain Melichor – Westshore Rebels. 410 receiving yards and five TD’s last season.

Team Alberta and Team Canada RB Alex Gayle, joins the Bears from Jasper Place High School.

Team Canada and Team Alberta offensive lineman Brett Hague joins an already deep Alberta O-Line.

DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 8

Key returning players:

Fifth-year LB Tak Landry is the top returning Alberta defender. The Canada West all-star finished second on the team with 50.5 tackles and three pass breakups last season.

Third-year linebacker Josh Tatinger tallied 33 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup in his first season as a starter in 2016.

Third-year lineman Lucky Daniels anchors a veteran and experience defensive line. The Montreal native

Sophomore Shaydon Phillip returns after an impressive rookie season, in which he scored 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles as a full-time starter.





Key recruits or transfers:

Edmonton Huskies transfer, LB Aaron Chabaylo. Totaled 30 tackles, three sacks, and three fumbles last season.

Team Alberta defensive line prospect Matthew Misiewicz.

Josiah Shakel – Bev Facey High School alumni and Team Alberta defensive back

Key losses:

Team Captain Tom Tsoumpas. Led Alberta with 51.5 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2016.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players: 5

Kicker Brent Arthur returns as the Bears starter, after leading the team with seven field goals (88%) and eight extra points in 2016.

Return specialist Daniel Bubelenyi, who led Alberta with 182 kick-return yards last season, is set for another strong special teams season.

All-purpose yards getter Aundrey Webster (521 yards in 2016), is back in camp and expected to play a big role for Alberta in 2017.

University of Calgary Dinos

2016 regular season record: 6-2

2016 regular season standings: 2nd in Canada West

2016 playoff record: 3-1

2016 playoff finish: Canada West champions; Mitchell Bowl champions; Lost 31-26 to Laval in Vanier Cup

General Write-Up:

The University of Calgary Dinos came oh-so-close to the national title in 2016, falling to Laval 31-26 in the Vanier Cup – wrapping up a season that saw them overcome obstacle after obstacle. In an active off-season, the Dinos saw a record nine players drafted into the Canadian Football League. Five of those players stuck in the CFL, with the other four – R Brendon Thera-Plamondon, DB Adam Laurensse, DL Matt Carson, and OL Jordan Filippelli – returning for their fifth years with the Dinos.

With 10 starters returning on defence and nine on offence, the bulk of the team that won the Hardy Cup and Mitchell Bowl a year ago will be back on the field when Calgary opens the season Sept. 1 at Alberta, and third-year head coach Wayne Harris brought in one of the strongest recruiting classes in school history, made up largely of local and Southern Alberta newcomers.

The headline battle comes at quarterback, where Josiah Joseph and Adam Sinagra will jostle for the starter’s role come September. Sinagra performed will in relief of Jimmy Underdahl last season, leading the Dinos to the Hardy Cup title, but Joseph has a championship pedigree of his own and the two will provide a good one-two punch for the Dinos at the all-important pivot spot.

After the season-opener at Alberta Sept. 1, the Dinos will debut at home Friday, Sept. 8 against the Regina Rams.

Quote from head coach: Wayne Harris, Jr.

“We certainly have a good core back, with 10 of 12 starters on defence returning – that’s a good place to start, and we expect big things out of our defence this year. And we’re looking to make big strides offensively – both Adam Sinagra and Josiah Joseph have a year under our system getting to know everything, and they’re in a big battle for that starting quarterback position. There are a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to see what they can do.”

Head Coach: Wayne Harris Jr.

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 3

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 3

- Career regular season record with team: 14-2

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 14-2

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 18-4

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 18-4



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

QB Adam Sinagra & QB Josiah Joseph will battle it out for the starting quarterback spot. Both veterans with solid arms, Joseph led the Okanagan Sun to a CJFL Canadian Bowl appearance, while Sinagra stepped into the starter’s role for much of 2016 when Jimmy Underdahl was injured. Sinagra finished the season 125-198 for 1,809 yards and 13 TDs with two regular season starts and four playoff appearances.

R Michael Klukas, scored an electric 86-yard touchdown just 30 seconds into the Vanier Cup last year, and the speedster is back for a fifth and final season. Sidelined by injury for much of the 2016 campaign, he’ll be a key weapon in the Calgary offence.

OL Ryan Sceviour was an All-Canadian in 2016 and will anchor an offensive line with fellow returnees Darius Ciraco and Jordan Filippelli.

RB Jeshrun Antwi exploded for a career-high 177 yards in the Vanier Cup and averaged 7.3 yards per carry during conference play last season.

Key recruits or transfers:

OL Tyler Packer, OL Tristan Rice, OL Logan Bandy, and OL George Hutchings are all Canada Football Chat top-100 recruits, all from Calgary

WR Jacob Izquierdo is the son of former Dinos and CFL star J.P. Izquierdo and a speedy CFC 100 recruit, as is WR Kevon John-Clarke – who finished third in the provincial 100-metre championship in 2017.

Key losses:

QB Jimmy Underdahl went down swinging in his final year, returning from injury to lead the Dinos to victory in the Mitchell Bowl before re-injuring his knee in the Vanier Cup.

R Austen Hartley was the Dinos’ go-to receiver through much of 2016 before being sidelined with injury. The 2016 All-Canadian was drafted 53rd overall by the Grey Cup champion Ottawa REDBLACKS and has played five games so far in his CFL career.

OL Braden Schram was a highly-touted prospect in the CFL and went in the second round, 13th overall, to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He saw his first game action Aug. 12 against Winnipeg.



DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 10

Key returning players:

DB Adam Laurensse is a three-time All-Canadian returning for his final season. He returned to the Dinos after going 61st overall in the CFL Draft to the Calgary Stampeders and spending training camp down the hall at McMahon Stadium.

DL Matt Carson also returns to the Dinos after spending time at a CFL camp, going 63rd overall to the Toronto Argonauts.

LB Boston Rowe was a breakthrough performer in 2016 at linebacker, earning his first Canada West all-star nod with 77 tackles through 12 conference and playoff contests.

DL Jack McEwen also earned his first Canada West all-star selection in 2016.

Key recruits or transfers:

LB Daniel Teitz is the younger brother of Dinos all-star Micah Teitz and will battle for playing time along with fellow newcomers LB Joe Dutton and LB Devin Derouin.

DB Deane Leonard, son of former Calgary Stampeder Kenton Leonard and a CFC Top 100 recruit, has impressed the coaches early in camp.

DL Brigham ‘Moose’ Wilson along with DL Jacob Plamondon and DL Josh Hyer are all looking like solid additions along the defensive line

Key losses:

DL Connor McGough was drafted No. 4 overall in the CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and has seen action through seven of the first eight games of the 2017 season.

DB Robert Woodson went 25th overall to the Toronto Argonauts and earned a roster spot in the CFL, seeing action on defence and special teams.

DB Hunter Turnbull graduated after a solid five-year career with the Dinos, which included a 2015 Canada West all-star nod.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

K Niko DiFonte will look to add the punting duties to his portfolio in 2017 after going a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals through four postseason games in 2016.

Key recruits or transfers:

K/P Roberto Montemurro and K/P Brendan Holden join the Dinos from Notre Dame (Calgary) and Sentinel (North Vancouver) high schools, respectively, adding depth at the kicker posision.

Key losses:

KR Denzel Radford was selected 48th overall by Montreal in the CFL Draft, then traded during camp to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Manitoba Bisons

2016 regular season record: 3-5

2016 regular season standings: 5th in Canada West

2016 playoff record: 0-0

2016 playoff finish: Did not qualify for the playoffs



General Write-Up:

The Manitoba Bisons look to bounce back from a tough 2016 season, as the football team did not qualify for the post-season for the first time since 2014. The year was a mix of suffering numerous season-ending injuries and also a run of mumps throughout the locker room and still had a chance to make the post-season the last week of the season. In 2017, the Herd has a very experienced and veteran unit returning as a whopping 66 Bisons (out of 86 players) at training camp were at the University of Manitoba last season.

On offence there is a brand new offensive coordinator will lots of weapons to deploy throughout 2017. The experience starts at quarterback as fourth year starter Theo Deezar is ready for another banner year as he has numerous targets to throw to. All receiver starters are back as Manitoba will have multiple threats with Trysten Dyce, Riley Harrison, Kyle Patchell, Shai Ross, Stephen Ugbah, Jesse Walker and Derek Yachison. In the backfield, Alex Christie returns for his fifth year and is complemented by welcoming back the 2015 Canada West Rookie of the Year and Second Team All-Canadian Jamel Lyles. Lyles is a dual threat in running and receiving game while also excelling on special teams. Up front, the offensive line will have to fill the void of NFL free agent signee Geoff Gray but have depth at all positions to protect Deezar and open up running lanes.

The defensive side has veterans all over the secondary. Each defensive back position has a starter available from last season. The ball hawks of the defence are led by Tyler Fong, Jayden McKoy, Marcel Arruda-Welch, Eric Plett, Tanner Hamade, Akeeno Williams and Evinn Lyons-Keely. There is a strong presence up front as Derek Dufault, Brock Gowanlock and Braiden Watson are expect that have another big season with Manitoba as returning starters while there is a battle to fill the other 4-3 role. Linebackers have Houston Rennie coming back from a great 2017 East-West Bowl and will anchor the unit, as two new starters will emerge from camp.

On special teams, Christie, Lyles and a host of speeders will be looking to give good field position and break a punt or kickoff to the end zone while the tandem of placekicker Brad Mikoluff and punter Matt Riley looks to build on their success of last season.

Manitoba looks to re-emerge as a perennial U SPORTS Top 10 team and battle for a playoff spot in a tough conference in 2017.

Quote from head coach: (Brian Dobie)

“This is a veteran group that knows what it will take to be successful this season. We have lots of depth and experience at many positions. On offence we will utilize all our weapons and Lyles can impact on multiple levels while arguably our top group of athletes is in the secondary and could be the best unit since the 2007 Vanier Cup championship team.”

Head Coach: (Brian Dobie)

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 22nd

- Career regular season record with team: 87-79-1

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 87-79-1

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 99-89-1

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 99-89-1

OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 11

Key returning players:

- QB Theo Deezar in his fourth year at Manitoba. Last season, Deezar was starting quarterback for all eight conference regular season games and was fourth in the nation with 2,543 passing yards on 60.6% efficiency. He attended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp in 2016 and also part of the West roster during the 2016 East-West Bowl game prior to this season. Deezar has been a captain the last two seasons and expected to lead on and off the field in his third season as starter.

- RB/KR Alex Christie is in his fifth season at Manitoba and was a team captain the last two seasons. He was 12th in U SPORTS in rushing yards with 586 and 13th overall in U SPORTS all-purpose yards with 986 while playing in seven of eight conference regular season games during 2016 campaign. Christie was part of the West roster during the 2016 East-West Bowl game.

- WR Riley Harrison is coming off a banner rookie campaign as he was the top receiver on Manitoba with 535 receiving yards (7th in CW; 23rd in nation) while he played in all eight conference games in 2016. Harrison was thrust into a starting role after several injuries at the position and excelled when given the opportunity and more is expected this season.

- WR/KR Shai Ross is in his second season at Manitoba and was a 2016 Canada West All-Star at the kick returner position. The dual threat produced numbers in receiving with 515 yards. Plus, he was second in conference kickoff returns with a 24.3 yards per average (seventh in nation) and fourth in Canada West with 316 kickoff return yards while starting and playing in seven of eight conference regular season games in 2016.

- OL Zack Williams continued to impress on the O-line as he played both tackles positions as a started in all eight conference game. He played alongside NFL free agent signee Geoff Gray and the third year veteran looks to have another big year protecting Deezar and opening up running lanes in 2017. Williams was also part of gold medal winning Canada Junior National U-19 Team that won in mid-2016.

Key recruits or transfers:

- RB/KR Jamel Lyles returns after a year absence playing junior football with the Westshore Rebels where he helped them win a conference title and earn numerous national awards in 2016. Lyles had an amazing rookie campaign at Manitoba in 2015. The Surrey, B.C. native was named Canada West Rookie of the Year, a Canada West All-Star at two positions (running back and kick returner) plus was selected as a U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian at the kick returner position. He is poised to be one of the top offensive players not only in the conference but the all of U SPORTS.

- WR Abdul Gassama played four seasons (2013-16) of high school football at Vincent Massey Collegiate. The Gambia native completed his high school football with Vincent Massey Trojans in 2016 and WHSFL (Winnipeg High School Football League) All-Star for four consecutive seasons (2013-16) plus 26 catches for 417 yards and seven receiving TDs and T-4th in WHSFL scoring with nine overall TDs in 2016 regular season

- WR Brayden Saville played four seasons (2013-16) of high school football at Vincent Massey Collegiate. The Winnipeg native completed his high school football with Vincent Massey Trojans in 2016 and earned VMC Trojans Golden Gloves (2016)

- RB/WR Remis Tshiovo played four high school football seasons (2013-16) at St. Paul’s HS. The Winnipeg native completed his high school football with St. Paul’s Crusaders in 2016 and had 621 rushing yards on 48 carries with ten TDs plus 237 receiving yard

- OL Tong King played three seasons (2014-16) of high school football at Vincent Massey Collegiate. The Winnipeg native completed his high school football with Vincent Massey Trojans in 2016 and earned WHSFL Honour Roll Award in 2016 plus WHSFL All-Star in 2016

Key losses:

- Former starting offensive lineman Geoff Gray (NFL free agent signee with Green Bay Packers and also CFL Draft pick with Winnipeg Blue Bombers)



DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 8

Key returning players:

- LB Houston Rennie moved from the secondary to start at linebacker and had his best statistical year during his third season with the Herd in 2016. The SAM linebacker accumulated 37 total tackles (29 solo), fourth best on Bisons and 15th in Canada West. In addition, the Winnipeg native was tied for second in conference with seven break-ups plus was tenth in conference with four tackles for losses along with one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception while starting and playing in all eight conference games in 2016. Overall in his three seasons at Manitoba, Rennie has 56 total tackles with eight break-ups and played in 2017 East-West Bowl.

- DB Jayden McKoy completed his third year with the Bisons and had another strong season as his showed his versatility by playing both defensive back and safety throughout 2016. The Winnipeg native finished with 34 total tackles (28 solo), fifth best on Bisons and 17th in Canada West. The 5’10” secondary player was also second in the conference with four interceptions; first in conference with 79 interception return yards and tied for fifth with six break-ups in 2016. He also had one forced fumble and fumble recovery while starting and playing in all eight conference games last season. In only three seasons, McKoy has already registered 115.5 total tackles (14th all-time in Bison history) with ten interceptions (T-6th in Bison history) plus 208 interception return yards (third in Bison history). He played in 2017 East-West Bowl.

- Fifth year safety Tyler Fong is a two-time captain and will return to the field after a season-ending injury cut short his 2016 season. In 2015, he notched 22 total tackles (tenth on the team) with one interception. In four seasons, the 6’0”, 190lbs. safety has registered 74.5 total tackles with six interceptions.

- DL Derek Dufault was a starter in his second season in 2016 and produced 21 total tackles with one sack in playing seven of eight conference games at the end position. With the absence of Evan Foster, Dufault will be leaned on to continue his growth as a pass rusher and run stopper in 2017

- DL Brock Gowanlock played his first season with Manitoba at the defensive tackle position and had ten total tackles and one sack while starting six of eight conference regular season games in 2016. He is expected to continue to be a dominant figure in the middle on Manitoba’s front four.



Key recruits or transfers:

- DB Marcel Arruda-Welch was a red-shirt in 2016 at Manitoba after suffering a season-ending injury in practice after game 1 of the regular season. He was a starter in the secondary and had three total tackles before his season was wiped out and now begins his rookie campaign again in 2017. He played four high school football seasons (2012-15) at Garden City Collegiate. The 6’0”, 180 lbs. defensive back was named WHSFL John Potter AAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. He finished with 27.5 tackles and fifth in the WHSFL John Potter AAA Division with three interceptions in 2015.

- DL Cole Adamson played three seasons (2014-16) of high school football at Oak Park High School. The Winnipeg native had an award-winning season to cap off his senior season with the Oak Park Raiders as he was WHSFL (Winnipeg High School Football League) Defensive Player of the Year (Potter Division) in 2016 and selected as Kas Vidruk Memorial Award for lineman of the year (Potter Division) in 2016.

- LB Brody Williams finished his high school football career with the St. Paul’s Crusaders in Winnipeg and has several accolades at the linebacker position. The Oakbank native started at St. Paul’s HS as being the only grade nine to make the AA varsity team as a starter and long snapper. He was voted captain while making the league Defensive All-Star team and won the Kas Vidruk Championship in 2013. Williams is a listed as Top Prospects Canada Elite Combine Series MVP (ranked #1 Linebacker), 2016 Recruit Ready “Battle of the Boarders” Combine MVP, 2014 WHSFL Honourable Mention, 2015 WHSFL Defensive All-Star, and 2016 nominated for WHSFL Defensive Player of the Year.

- DB Galata Gurmu played three seasons (2014-16) of high school football at Vincent Massey Collegiate. The Winnipeg native completed his high school football with Vincent Massey Trojans in 2016 and registered 15 tackles, three interceptions, and one sack in senior year.

- DB Shae Weekes played four high school football seasons (2013-16) at St. Paul’s HS. The St. Adolphe, MB native completed his high school football with St. Paul’s Crusaders in 2016 and had five interceptions (1 defensive TD) and 31 tackles plus three return touchdowns while part of WHSFL championship team in 2016.

Key losses:

- Former starting linebacker and 2016 U SPORTS Defensive Player of The Year DJ Lalama (free agent signee with Montreal Alouettes and CFL Draft pick of Edmonton Eskimos)

- Former starting defensive lineman Evan Foster (CFL Draft pick with Toronto Argonauts)

- Former starting defensive back and 2016 U SPORTS Russ Jackson award winner Cam Teschuk

- Former starting linebacker Bami Adewale

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

- Shai Ross

- Alex Christie

- Jayden McKoy

- Third year punter Matt Riley

- Fourth year eligible (second year with Bisons) placekicker Brad Mikoluf



Key recruits or transfers:

- Jamel Lylef

Key losses:

- Third year kicker Ryan Jones

University of Regina Rams 2016 regular season record: 6-2 2016 regular season standings: 1st in Canada West 2016 playoff record: 0-1 2016 playoff finish: Lost 40-34 to UBC in conference semifinal

General Write-Up: Last year represented a monumental turnaround for a Rams team which went winless during the 2015 season. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Steve Bryce, the team turned in a 6-2 conference record as the Rams finished in first place in the Canada West standings for the first time in program history.



And many of the contributing players to last year’s team will be back in 2017, led by Hec Crighton Trophy-winning quarterback Noah Picton. Picton set a U SPORTS single-season record with 3186 passing yards while also leading the nation in both completion percentage and touchdown passes.



The Rams will begin the 2017 season the same way that 2016 ended – at home against UBC. They’ll be seeking revenge against the Thunderbirds, who beat Regina 40-34 in the Canada West semifinals last season. The Rams will also play Alberta, Manitoba, and Calgary this year at the brand-new Mosaic Stadium, while their road schedule will consist of Calgary, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and UBC. Quote from head coach Steve Bryce “We’ve got a very talented group built upon the nucleus we have returning from last season. There’s an anticipation from the players’ standpoint and you can really feel the positive buzz from around our locker room and around the program. The new talent we’ve recruited is not only going to fill some holes left by the graduates, but also create some great competition for starting positions and that’s going to give us some added depth we just didn’t have last year. I’m looking for us to build on what we did last year.” Head Coach: Steve Bryce - Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 2nd - Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 2nd - Career regular season record with team: 6-2 - Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 6-2 - Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 6-3 - Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 6-3

OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 6 Key returning players: • Last year’s Hec Crighton Trophy winner as the national player of the year, quarterback Noah Picton returns for his fourth season with the Rams. Picton set a national record for passing yards last year, also led the country in both completion percentage and touchdown passes, and led Canada West in completions. • Slotback Mitchell Picton was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders this spring, but will return to the Rams for his final year of U SPORTS football. Picton was a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian last season after leading the nation with 11 touchdown catches and leading Canada West in both receptions (58) and receiving yards (834). • Running back Atlee Simon is eligible for selection in the 2018 CFL Draft and is already one of the most prolific offensive players in University of Regina history. He’s tied for the school’s all-time lead with 17 rushing touchdowns, is second in school history with 2029 rushing yards, and is fourth with 2484 all-purpose yards. • Slotback Ryan Schienbein earned Canada West all-star status last year after a breakout second season with the Rams, finishing second in the conference behind teammate Mitchell Picton in receptions (54), receiving yards (790), and touchdown catches (7). Key recruits or transfers: • Offensive lineman Theren Churchill comes to the Rams with three seasons of U SPORTS eligibility still remaining after a four-year CJFL career with the Edmonton Huskies. Named a Prairie Football Conference all-star last season with the Huskies, Churchill is a strong candidate to take over the starting right tackle spot left vacant by the graduation of Andre Smith. • Offensive lineman Michele Vecchio also arrives at the U of R with three seasons of U SPORTS eligibility after playing for four seasons in the CJFL. Vecchio was a two-time CJFL All-Canadian with the Okanagan Sun, attended training camp with the BC Lions in 2015, and helped the Sun to a league title in his third season with the team. With the graduation of Nathan Cugnet, look for Vecchio to have the inside track to start at centre. Key losses OL Nathan Cugnet, OL Andre Smith, OL Jamie Wandell, SB Riley Wilson, OL Jeremy Zver

DEFENCE Number of returning starters: 9 Key returning players: • Last year’s Canada West Rookie of the Year, defensive lineman Nicholas Dheilly burst onto the U SPORTS scene with a three-sack performance against Calgary in his first career start for the Rams. He finished second in the conference with four sacks during the regular season while also finishing with 23½ tackles including 7½ tackles for loss. • Linebacker Danny Nesbitt enjoyed a breakout season last year, earning a Canada West all-star selection as the Rams’ starter at middle linebacker. Nesbitt led the Rams in tackles (34 solo, 36 assisted) while also registering two interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. • Defensive back Jeff Propp was also a Canada West all-star last season for the Rams, starting all eight conference games at halfback. Propp led the team’s defensive backs in tackles (24 solo, 10 assisted) while also tying for the team lead with two interceptions. Propp, who started out at the U of R as a member of the school’s basketball team before switching to football, is entering his final season with the Rams. Key recruits or transfers: • Nick Cross is one of the prized members of the team’s 2017 recruiting class and is expected to see playing time in his rookie season at sam linebacker. One of the top available recruits in the nation, Cross was a three-time provincial champion at Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School and also has extensive experience with Football Canada’s national teams. • Four recruits with CJFL experience are making impacts in fall camp, including defensive back Polis Koko and defensive lineman Ryan Warner who both return to the Rams after spending time across town with the Regina Thunder. Linebackers Cole Benkic (Saskatoon Hilltops) and Layne Hull (Okanagan Sun) are also excellent candidates to play big roles for the Rams this season. Key losses DB Kahlen Branning, LB Joey Dwyer, LB Michael Stefanovic SPECIAL TEAMS Key returning players: • Daniel Scraper returns for his third season with the Rams. He was the team’s primary punter and placekicker last season until being injured in the Week 6 game at Alberta, and this year will concentrate solely on kicking duties after also spending his first three seasons as a backup at wide receiver. Scraper was 9-for-12 on field goals last year with a career-long 41-yarder, and averaged 33.1 yards on his 37 punts.

Key recruits or transfers: • New to the program this year is Kealey Heintz, who’s battling Scraper for kicking duties after coming to the Rams from the Okanagan Sun. Heintz, one of five former Sun players on this year’s U of R roster, has three seasons of U SPORTS eligibility still remaining.