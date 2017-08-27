OUA Athletes To Watch

Jayde Rowe – Carleton Ravens

Name: Jayde Rowe

University: Carleton Ravens



Hometown: Scarborough, ON

High school / Cegep: Agincourt

Position: Running Back

Academic program: History

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 5-10

Weight: 220

Key stats from 2016: 151 rushes, 1094 yards, 136.8 yards per game, 9 TDs (8 rushing, 1 receiving)

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): OUA Second Team All-Star (2016), U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian (2016)

PROFILE

Jayde Rowe certainly turned heads during his first season as a Raven. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back from Scarborough, ON, had a highly productive campaign in 2016 as he led the country with 1094 rushing yards. A one-on-one matchup nightmare, Rowe averaged a U SPORTS-high 136.8 yards per game and he also ranked third in the country in rushing touchdowns with 8.



Rowe also set several single-season records at Carleton with most rushing yards in a single season (1094), most yards gained in a single game (258 yards vs. York) and his 151 rushing attempts placed him second all-time for one season. With a dynamic combination of power and speed, the fourth-year tailback could be in line to shatter several more rushing records this season.





Jacob Scarfone – Guelph Gryphons

Name: Jacob Scarfone

University: Guelph

Hometown: London, ON

High school / Cegep:

Position: Receiver

Academic program: Management Economics and Finance

Year of eligibility: 5

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Key stats from 2016: DID NOT PLAY DUE TO INJURY SUFFERED IN SPRING

Key stats from 2015: Scarfone set a U of G single-season record with 940 receiving yards in 2015 (surpassing Jeff Keegan’s mark of 936 set back in 2005)

Scarfone’s 10 TD receptions during the 2015 regular season rank him 2nd in school history behind only Parri Ceci’s 11 (1984)

Scarfone’s 57 catches during the 2015 regular season also rank him 2nd on U of G’s all-time list behind only Frank Marouf who holds the single-season record with 60 catches back in 1991

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): OUA 1st Team All-Star in 2015, U SPORTS 2nd Team All-Canadian in 2015

PROFILE

Despite missing the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury suffered during a team practice in the off-season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats saw enough from Scarfone’s incredible 2015 season to draft the receiver in the 6th round (47th overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft. After spending several months on the Ticats practice roster, Scarfone returned to U of G where he is now fully healthy and set to make his return for his fifth and final season with the Gryphons. Scarfone will be re-united with quarterback James Roberts who enters his fourth season.

Michael Knevel – Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks

Name: Michael Knevel

University: Wilfrid Laurier

Hometown: Brantford, Ont.

High school / Cegep: Pauline Johnson CVS

Position: Quarterback

Academic program: Geography

Year of eligibility: 5

Height: 6-5

Weight: 220

Key stats from 2016: Tied for fifth in the regular season league for passing, with 80 completions on 134 attempts

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 2016 Men’s Football OUA Championships, 2016 Yates Cup Porter Airline Player of the Game

PROFILE

QB Michael Knevel returns for fifth season, and enters his draft year... In 2016 dressed in 8 regular season games... took over starting duties in Week 4... recorded 80 completions on 134 attempts... threw for 1421 yards and 11 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions... named Offensive Player of the Week against Toronto... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... recorded 33 completions on 54 attempts... threw 468 yards and accumulated 4 touchdowns... named Dalt White Trophy recipient as Yates Cup MVP... U SPORTS, OUA and Laurier Offensive Player of the Week following Yates Cup win... Offensive Player of the Week after semifinal victory over McMaster... dressed in Uteck Bowl... had 21 completions for 45 attempts while throwing for 174 yards and added 1 touchdown.

Dan Petermann – McMaster Marauders

Name: Dan Petermann

University: McMaster

Hometown: Hamilton, ON

High school: Cardinal Newman

Position: Receiver

Academic program: Labour Studies

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203

Key stats from 2016: 49 receptions and 1 TD in 8 regular season games

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career):

2017 East-West Bowl participant

2016 OUA 2nd team All-star

2015 OUA 2nd team All-star

2014 OUA Rookie of the Year

PROFILE

One of the most dangerous receivers in U SPORTS football, Dan Petermann will be the main target for the McMaster passing game in 2017. Since winning the OUA Rookie of the Year Award in 2014, the Hamilton native has dominated the Marauders record book, and now holds the Mac single-game record for receptions (15, set in 2016), and most catches in a single season (61, set in 2015). With his sixth catch in 2017, Petermann will become the all-time McMaster career leader for receptions with 151. Entering his draft year, Petermann will work to establish himself as the next in a line of top-flight McMaster receiving threats.

Jamie Harry – Ottawa Gee-Gees

Name: Jamie Harry

University: Ottawa

Hometown: Lachine, QC.

High school / Cegep: Vanier College

Position: Defensive back

Academic program: Psychology

Year of eligibility: 3

Height: 6-2

Weight: 223

Key stats from 2016: 13.5 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble in 3 games in 2016. Injury sustained vs. Guelph (Week 4) sidelined Harry for the remainder of the season.

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): N/A

PROFILE

In his freshman season, Jamie Harry had to shift away from learning the Gee-Gees offensive playbook, as he went from running routes to covering them.

In the wake of a depleted defence, Harry became a starting cornerback midway through the 2015 season. It was trial by fire for the Montreal native, but despite the learning curve, he was solid for the Gee-Gees.

With 30.5 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and an interception in 7 games, Harry was the statistical leader of the Ottawa secondary.

In 2016, Harry was off to an explosive start, racking up 13.5 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, and a forced fumble in the first three games. Unfortunately, his season was derailed after sustaining a hand injury against Guelph in the team’s third game.

When on the field, Harry has proved his immense worth. A cornerback with the size and tackling ability of a linebacker married with the hands and speed of a receiver, he is the type of player that coaches go crazy for.

Entering his third season, Harry is healthy and back at the cornerback spot, where he has impressed the Ottawa coaching staff.

“He makes a big difference [at cornerback],” said Gee-Gees head coach Jamie Barresi. “He’s a shutdown type of player, he can really solidify that side of the field.”

With an offensive mind like Barresi’s, there’s always a couple of plays for Harry in his back pocket. The threat of Harry making a cameo on offense only adds to fun of watching him play.

With Harry, Ty and Cody Cranston, Thomas Carrier, and Marc-Elie Jace manning the Gee-Gees’ secondary, it looks as though the unit will cause fits for opposing offences in 2017.

Wesley Mann, Queen’s Gaels

Name: Wesley Mann

University: Queen’s University

Hometown: Almonte, Ont.

High School: Almonte DHS

Position: Defensive Back/Safety

Program: Economics

Year of Eligibility: 4

Height: 5’11

Weight: 189

Key stats from 2016: Played in 8 games tying for conference lead in interceptions with 5, averaged 3.3 tackles per game and finished with 21 solo tackles

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 2nd Team OUA All-Star (2016), named to Team East in East-West Bowl (2016), Queen’s Most Valuable Defensive Player of the Year (2016), Queen’s Most Improved Player of the Year (2016)

Profile:

Coming off an OUA All-Star season and representing Team East in the East-West Bowl, it’s safe to say that Wesley Mann made a name for himself last season.

Last year’s season opener at Laurier saw a two interception game from Mann. The game proved to be the first of many in which the safety would shine on the Gaels defence.

Mann sat on top of the conference leaderboard in interceptions, recording a career-high five – one of which he returned for a touchdown in the Gaels 55-5 homecoming victory over Windsor.

“Opportunities were created for me in the back end because of our defensive line, defensive backs and linebackers covering down,” reflected Mann. “When they’re tipping the ball up and getting pressure on the quarterback, it makes opportunities for interceptions.”

With a veteran defence, the defensive line has experience on their side. “By now, we’re all a pretty tight-knit group,” said Mann. “The experience of having everyone battle-tested is going to help us out a lot. If we need to bring guys in, they know what to do.”

Entering his fourth season with the Gaels, Mann has his sights set on one thing. “Individually, I haven’t set goals for myself,” said Mann. “My only goal is to do everything I can to help our team win the Yates.”

Divante Smith, Toronto Varsity Blues

Name: Divante Smith

University: Toronto

Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.

High school / Cegep: St. Marcellinus C.S.S

Position: Running Back

Academic program: Psychology

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 5-11

Weight: 203

Key stats:

2016: Dressed and started for two games....rushed eight times for 17 yards...also made two receptions for 14 yards...made four kick returns for 91 yards and 10 punt returns for 52 yards.



2015: Dressed and started six games...ranked second on the team, rushing 73 times for 400 yards and three touchdowns...recorded a career-high 19 rushes for a career-high 127 yards vs Queen's on Sept. 26...also rushed 18 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns vs McMaster on Aug. 30...also made 10 catches for 106 yards.

PROFILE

Entering his fourth season with the Varsity Blues, running back Divante Smith is ready to breakout in 2017. The dynamic speedster has already filled his three previous campaigns with highlight moments where the only thing that has proved to slow him down has been injury.

Smith broke onto the scene in his rookie season with two 100-yard games, utilizing that early success to secure the lead back role in 2015. He opened his second season with an impressive 112 rushing yard, three rushing touchdown performance against the reigning Yates Cup champion Marauders. Injury would limit the remainder of his second and third years with the Blues, however, when available he proved to be a threat rushing, receiving, and returning as he continued to expand his repertoire.

With a clean bill of health and a full training camp under his belt, Smith appears reenergized and ready to take on a key role in the Blues offence, now providing veteran leadership on top of his playmaking ability.

Mitch Kernick - Waterloo

Name: Mitch Kernick

University: Waterloo

Hometown: Elmira, Ont.

High school / Cegep: Elmira District Secondary School

Position: WR/Kick Return

Academic program: Kinesiology

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Key stats from 2016: 134 yards on 10 catches

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): Played in 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl and finish with 10 catching yards and 1 touchdown.

PROFILE

Strength, a high football IQ and sheer athleticism are just three ways of describing wide receiver Mitch Kernick. Kernick who has had an injury riddled career with the black and gold comes into 2017 looking stronger and more physically fit than he ever has before. He has the ability to make game changing plays and will see a lot of action with both Waterloo’s offence and special teams.

Although he was limited to just four games last year due to injury, Kernick showed his offensive upside with 134 yards on 10 catches and one touchdown. His best game came in Toronto where he had 62 yards on three receptions. He was invited to the 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl where he pitched in with one touchdown to help secure a 37-13 win for his West squad.

Head coach Chris Bertoia had this to say about Mitch



“Mitch is the epitome of what it means to be a student-athlete at Waterloo. He is an incredible leader both on and off the field and has so much talent and raw athletic ability. He will be vital part of our offence and specials teams this year.”



Jean-Gabriel Poulin – Western Mustangs

Name: Jean-Gabriel Poulin

University: Western

Hometown: St. Nicolas, Que.

High school / Cegep: Vanier College

Position: Linebacker

Academic program: King’s College

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 6-1

Weight: 226

Key stats from 2016: 39.5 tackles in eight regular season games, one fumble recovery, one interception

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 2016 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian, 2016 OUA First Team All-Star, 2014 OUA All-Rookie

PROFILE

One of the top linebackers in the OUA, Jean-Gabriel Poulin enters his fourth season in purple and white looking to build off of a career year in 2016. The St. Nicolas, Que., was a key member of a strong Mustangs defensive unit that helped Western go 7-1 during the regular season and earn the team’s second consecutive trip to the Yates Cup.

Poulin racked up 39.5 tackles, 27 solo, during the regular season to rank second on the team, while also recovering one fumble and recording one interception. Fast, hard-hitting, and able to play in all situations, Poulin is one of the leaders of the Mustangs defence, and will be counted on to be a major contributor again this season.

The King’s College student was rewarded for his efforts last season, earning both OUA First Team All-Star and U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian nods, while also being selected to play in the Valero East-West Bowl. Poulin recorded 1.5 tackles in the annual prospects showcase, helping Team West earn their second consecutive victory with a 37-13 win. Now heading into his CFL draft year, Poulin will be a player that both fans, and opposing offensive coordinators, will need to keep an eye on this season.

Dan Metcalfe – Windsor Lancers

Name: Dan Metcalfe

University: Windsor

Hometown: Windsor, ON

High school / Cegep: Cardinal Carter

Position: Linebacker

Academic program: Business Administration

Year of eligibility: 2

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Key stats from 2016: 57 total tackles in 7 games played (2nd on team)

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career):

2016 OUA all-rookie team

PROFILE

Entering only his second year with the Lancers, Dan is a major player on the Lancer defense as he will man the middle linebacker spot this year. As a rookie in 2016, the Kingsville, Ontario native finished second on the team, and sixth overall in the OUA, in total tackles with 57 (7.1/game).

Adam Adeboboye – York University Lions

Name: Adam Adeboboye

University: York

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

High school / Cegep: Northern S.S.

Position: Receiver

Academic program: Kinesiology & Health Science

Year of eligibility: 5

Height: 5’8

Weight: 175

Key stats from 2016:

41 receptions – 7 th in OUA

in OUA 553 receiving yards – 10 th in OUA

in OUA 2 touchdowns

9 tackles on special teams

PROFILE

The York Lions had a breakout season on offence in 2016 and perhaps no one was a bigger surprise on that unit than veteran receiver Adam Adeboboye.

The diminutive pass-catcher – he stands just 5-foot-8 – set new career highs in every major statistical category and asserted himself as one of the best in the OUA. He finished the season ranked seventh in total receptions (41) and 10th in receiving yards (553), numbers that were better than his previous three seasons combined. He also recorded the first two touchdowns of his career, including a 66-yard score in a win over Windsor as part of an 11-catch, 216-yard performance.

Known as “Bobo” to his teammates and coaches, Adeboboye makes up for his lack of size with his heart and work ethic, and he was awarded the team’s prestigious Tom Arnott Yeoman of the Year Award for Hard Work and Character at the conclusion of the season.

“My parents always wanted our family to work hard,” he says about what he’s best known for. “My work ethic is something they instilled in me and it has carried me a long way. I was happy with how last year went, it was more of a relief to finally see myself come to that level. I knew I had it in me and it felt really good to be able to show it to everyone else.”

His breakout campaign turned heads in the professional ranks. He earned an invite to the CFL’s Ontario regional combine, where his numbers were impressive enough for him to be one of five participants selected to for the national showcase in Regina. The draft did not go as he’d hoped, but he is using that as motivation for this year and beyond.

“I want to build on what I accomplished last year. I’m focusing on each game as it comes and taking things day-by-day and making sure I’m the best I can be on the field so that if there’s an opportunity for a team to pick me up, I am giving them no chance to say no. I want to show everyone I can be successful at the next level.”

It’s not the first time Adeboboye’s size has limited his opportunities. He picked up the sport in high school at the encouragement of his father, who thought it would be a great place to make friends at a new school, and used his natural athletic ability and speed to shine on the gridiron. But he was off the radar of most U SPORTS institutions and chose to stay close to home and come to York.

“York gave me the opportunity to play football while I earned by degree. Not a lot of other schools were interested in me because of my size. I’m so happy I came here, I’ve enjoyed every moment and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

He has come a long way since first joining the Lions in 2012 from Northern S.S., and he now has one more season to prove once again what he is capable of. He will graduate with his degree in kinesiology and health science in the spring and, for now, is focused on seeing where his football career will take him before deciding what he wants to do professionally.

Adeboboye has risen above expectations many times throughout his football career and it would surprise no one to see him back in action with a CFL team next season when his playing days at York are done.