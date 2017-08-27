OUA Football Team Previews

CARLETON RAVENS

2016 regular season record: 6-2

2016 regular season standings: 4th OUA

2016 playoff record: 1-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 51-24 to Western in conference semifinal



General Write-Up:

The Ravens’ young program continued to grow by leaps and bounds in 2016, matching the program’s record for most victories in a regular season with a six wins. Carleton ranked in the U SPORTS Top 10 in all ten polls last season, including a program-best placement of No.4 in the Week 3 poll. In addition to their regular season success, the Ravens won their first home playoff game since 1986 with a 45-9 victory over rival uOttawa at MNP Park before eventually falling to the Western Mustangs in the conference semifinal.

The Ravens will be entering their 5th season of the modern era in 2017 following their 15-year hiatus from U SPORTS competition. Gone from the roster is veteran quarterback Jesse Mills, along with five 2017 CFL Draft selections in Nate Behar, Tunde Adeleke, Nate Hamlin, Kwabena Asare and Emmanuel Adusei. Despite some key losses in team personnel, there is much excitement and anticipation surrounding the team this year with a combination of veterans and first year players. With some turnover on the team, an opportunity has surfaced for some players to step up and take on a very significant role with the Ravens.



Back in the fold on offence is Second-Team All-Canadian and U SPORTS leading rusher Jayde Rowe along with dependable receiver Kyle VanWynsberghe and centre Zach Annen, another CFL selection who has opted to return for his fifth and final year. The defence will be anchored by middle linebacker Leon Cenerini and linebacker, turned defensive linemen, Kene Onyeka. With a stacked roster from top to bottom, the Ravens should be a conference contender once again in 2017.

Quote from head coach: Steve Sumarah



“This has been a very exciting off-season lots of things have happened with the CFL Combines, the CFL draft and having our first Ravens drafted since the program’s return in 2013. We have also been working hard to ensure the 2017 season builds on the past successes we have had. The turnover we’ve experienced will create holes in our roster for the first time but also opportunities for others to step-up. We are very excited about the upcoming season as we believe we can stay amongst the elite teams in the very tough OUA. With every team this time of the year, there is hope and anticipation of how the season will go. We believe that we have taken great strides over the past couple of years but we will be judged by our performance on the field. Our players and coaches are excited for the challenge.”

Head Coach: Steve Sumarah

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 5

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 11

- Career regular season record with team: 15-17

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 50-29

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 17-19

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 56-43



OFFENCE



Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

C Zach Annen was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the fifth round (39th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft, and will be an important team leader for the Ravens’ offence this season.



OL KC Bakker, an OUA All-Rookie selection in 2014, and a Second-Team All-Star award receipient in 2015 and 2016, will continue owning the line of scrimmage while helping the Ravens march down the field.



RB Jayde Rowe topped the U SPORTS charts with 1094 rushing yards and became the single season rushing record holder at Carleton in 2016 while adding 9 TDs.

REC Kyle VanWynsberghe hauled in 46 passes last season, finishing fifth in the conference with an average of 78.1 yards per game.



Key recruits or transfers:

QB Mike Arruda, Champlain Cougars CEGEP (Gatineau, QC) RB Gabriel Brault, Limoilou Titans CEGEP (Quebec City, QC) OL Darius McKay, Woodberry Forest School (Woodberry Forest, Virginia)

Key losses:

REC Nate Behar – Edmonton Eskimos OL Kwabena Asare – Edmonton Eskimos QB Jesse Mills - Graduated



DEFENCE



Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

LB Leon Cenerini returns for his fifth year after earning his first OUA All-Star award in 2016. Cenerini broke Carleton’s school record for most tackles in career (235 tackles) and will add to his total this season.



DE Kene Oyneka became one of the elite defenders in the conference last seaon after making 49 tackles (33 solo, 32 assisted) for an average of 6.1 per game which ranked second on the team.



DE Fred Robitaille ranked second on the Ravens with three sacks to go along with 14 tackles (10 solo, 8 assisted) and was a constant menace to opposing quarterbacks.



Key recruits or transfers:

DL Shaiheem Charles-Brown, Langley Rams (Langley, BC) DB Danny McWhirter, Huron Heights (Newmarket, ON) LB Trevor Hoyte, John Abbott College (Montreal, QC)

Key losses:

DB Nate Hamlin – BC Lions DB Tunde Adeleke – Calgary Stampeders DL Emmanuel Adusei – Saskatchewan Roughriders

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players: P/K Michael Domagala, RUSH Keith Graham



Key recruits or transfers: P/K Hayden Riley, Dennis Morris (St. Catharines, ON)



Key losses: RET Tunde Adeleke

Guelph Gryphons

2016 regular season record: 3-5

2016 regular season standings: 6th in OUA

2016 playoff record: 0-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 17-11 to McMaster in OUA Quarterfinals



General Write-Up: (2-3 paragraphs: look back on 2016 & expectations for 2017)

The Gryphons welcome back several key veterans for the 2017 season, including a pair of players on the offensive side of the ball back from CFL camps. Jacob Scarfone (Hamilton Tiger-Cats practice roster) and Johnny Augustine (training camp with the Edmonton Eskimos) both return for their fifth and final season with the Gryphons. Scarfone, a Second Team All-Canadian in 2015, will should once again be one of the favourite targets for veteran quarterback James Roberts, who enters into his fourth season in 2017.

On defence, the Gryphons welcome back one of the OUA’s leading tacklers from a season ago in middle linebacker Luke Korol, while former All-Canadian Nick Parisotto helps anchor a talented Gryphons secondary. On special teams, the Gryphons are led by one of the top kickers in the conference as Gabe Ferraro looks to build upon a strong 2016 season in which his 19 made field goals were the 2nd-highest single-season total in school history.

Quote from head coach: (Kevin MacNeill)

“Our student-athletes have worked incredibly hard in the off-season and we’re excited to once again compete with some of the top programs in the country.

Head Coach: (Kevin MacNeill)

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (2):

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 2

- Career regular season record with team: 3-5

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 3-5

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 3-6

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 3-6



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 10

Key returning players: (3 or 4)

QB James Roberts (back for 4th year, ranks 5th on school’s all-time list for passing yards in a career, in 2015 set the school record with 18 TD passes during the regular season)

REC Jacob Scarfone (missed all of 2016 season due to knee injury; drafted by Ticats in 2017 CFL Draft and spent time on Hamilton’s practice roster before returning to U of G for 5th and final season. Was named a 2nd Team All-Canadian in 2015 after hauling in single-season school record 940 yards)

RB Johnny Augustine (ranks 4th on U of G’s all-time list for career rushing yards with 2,052)



Key recruits or transfers: (3 or 4)

REC Zeph Fraser (transfer from Laurier)

REC A.J. Chase (Champlain Lennoxville Cougars - CEGEP)

OL Andy McPhalls (Meadowvale – Missassauga)

Key losses: (3 or 4):

A’dre Fraser (REC)

Ryan Nieuwesteeg (REC)

DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players: (3 or 4)

Luke Korol (LB) – 2nd in OUA in tackles per game (8.0)

Nick Parisotto (DB) – former All-Canadian in 2015 and 2nd Team OUA All-Star in 2016

Royce Metchie (FS) – 2017 East-West Bowl participant

Derek Drouillard (LB) – spent time as both DE and LB

Key recruits or transfers: (3 or 4)

DL Mitchell Thiele (Cardinal Newman – Hamilton)

DL Sandor Mod (Notre Dame – Welland)

LB Kosi Onyeka (St. Roch CSS, Brampton)

Key losses: (3 or 4) Graham, Doughlin, Egerter, Flude

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

Kicker/Punter Gabe Ferraro (2nd team All-Canadian in 2015)

Rush/Cover & Long snapper Job Reinhart (OUA 1st Team All-Star in 2016 at Rush/Cover position)



Key recruits or transfers:

Ryan Isenor (Returner) – Delhi District SS – Delhi, ON…

Key losses: Ryan Nieuwesteeg (school’s all-time leading punt returner)

McMaster University Marauders

2016 regular season record: 6-2

2016 regular season standings: 3rd in OUA

2016 playoff record: 1-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 21-19 to Laurier in conference semifinal



General Write-Up:

Entering his second year as Marauders head coach, Greg Knox is now firmly in charge, and has been working tirelessly since the end of the 2016 season to position the Marauders squad as a team that expects to compete for and win championships. Having been on the sideline for some of the greatest moments in McMaster football history, Knox is fully invested in adding to the team's legacy. In 2016, McMaster finished 6-2 and in third-place in the OUA standings, but lost by just a point to first-place Western, and by only two points to Yates Cup winner Laurier in the playoffs, proving the team was on par with the best in the OUA.

The 2017 season will likely see the Mac defence carry the load early, while the offence finds its rhythm. Settling on a starting quarterback will be paramount, with several other young players moving up into starting roles on offense. A veteran offensive line should help the Mac attack as it breaks in the new faces.

Knox also serves as defensive coordinator, and that unit returns solid experience, as the coach likes to use multiple looks with lots of substitutions. With good talent among the returning players, and some exciting recruits coming on board, the defence has the potential to be very good.

McMaster is fortunate to have All-Canadian Adam Preocanin to handle the kicking chores. Named the OUA Rookie of the Year in 2016, Preocanin set several records in his first season in maroon, and, along with his ability to put up points, his punting was critical to Marauder field position. The return of speedster Esaie Mboko should help the return game.





Quote from head coach: (Greg Knox)

"I've been told we're rebuilding but I prefer to look at it as retooling; We have some new faces on our staff and a large, talented recruiting class we are very excited to work with, as well as a great group of returning players."

I'm encouraged by the hard work of our veterans this off-season, and excited about the progress they have demonstrated on and off the field. The future is bright for Marauders football."

Head Coach: (Greg Knox)

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 2

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 2

- Career regular season record with team: 6-2

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 6-2

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only):7-3

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 7-3



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 5

Key returning players:

The Marauder offensive line will need to lead the Mac attack in 2017. Veteran starters back include: Cody Speller, Nick Firlit and Kyle Maertens. Dan Petermann was one of the top receivers in the OUA with 49 catches, while receiver Mitch O'Connor will try to get back on the OUA All-star list he made in 2015. A pair of third-year quarterbacks, Dylan Astrom and Anthony Bontorin, will compete for the starter's job with several recruits pushing them.



Key recruits or transfers:

The Marauders welcome receiver Esaie Mboko back in 2017. He made an impact on McMaster's 2014 Yates Cup championship team. Offensive lineman Pascal D'Ambrosio is a transfer from Guelph and should challenge for playing time, while a pair of rookie receivers, Trew Dancey and Tommy Nield were rated as top-100 recruits.

Key losses:

WR Danny Vandervoort (BC Lions)

OL Zack Intzandt (Ottawa Redblacks)

QB Asher Hastings

RB Chris Pezzetta



DEFENCE



Number of returning starters: 7

Key returning players:

The Marauder defensive line will be anchored by CFL draftee Mark Mackie and OUA All-Star Hassan Barry, while returning linebackers, Jake Heathcote and Eric Mezzalira will be counted on to set the pace. Heathcote will look to return to the All-Canadian status he achieved in 2015, while Mezzalira will work to build on his invite to the 2017 East-West Bowl. All-Canadian corner Robbie Yochim is among the best in Canada at his position and will lead things at the back end.

Key recruits or transfers:

The Marauders will welcome two transfers on defense as Enoch Penney-Laryea and Will Hudson arrive with NCAA experience and they will deepen the linebacker corps. A rare American recruit, Jesse Odey is a talented multi-purpose athlete and he will get some opportunities on defense and special teams as a rookie. A pair of recruits from Western Canada, Myles Baldwin (Manitoba) and Shaq Lawson (Alberta) also bring solid credentials and could push for playing time in their first year.



Key losses:

DL Mike Kashak (Calgary Stampeders)

DL Fabion Foote (Montreal Alouettes)

DB Keldyn Ahlstedt

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

Placekicker Adam Preocanin was the 2016 OUA rookie of the year and an All-Canadian, and he guarantees a strong kicking game.

Key recruits or transfers:

Esaie Mboko was a dangerous kick return specialist in 2014 for the Marauders, and he will help the return game. The coaching staff also like rookie Justice Allin, and believe he has the ability to contribute on special teams.

Key losses:

Nick Nucci

Aaron Baker

Ottawa Gee-Gees

2016 regular season record: 6-2

2016 regular season standings: Tied 3rd in OUA (5th after tie-break)

2016 playoff record: 0-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 45-9 to Carleton in quarter-finals



General Write-Up:

It will be a busy first half of the 2017 season for the Gee-Gees, as their schedule kicks off on August 27 at Guelph. The team will return home for Queen’s, travel to York and McMaster, take on Windsor at home, and play the Panda Game vs. Carleton all before the month of September is out. A bye week over Thanksgiving kicks off October, before hosting Waterloo at Gee-Gees Field and traveling to Western to close out the regular season.

The Gee-Gees received non-combatants Laurier and Toronto for the second consecutive season, meaning they will play the same teams they went 6-2 facing in 2016.

2016 was a year that the Gee-Gees took another step in the right direction to return to contention in the OUA. Although the team will miss the offensive explosion that Second Team All-Canadians Derek Wendel and Mitchell Baines created, the team is confident that their roster is primed to go further this year.

Recruiting cornerstones were centered on weak points in the team’s play. The Gee-Gees have addressed needs for size and aggression on both the offensive and defensive lines, and as a result, the team’s rushing and run-stopping games should be markedly improved.





Quote from head coach: Jamie Barresi

I think our defence has really made some steps forward, guys in the secondary and the linebacker crew are real positives. The team as a whole has great leadership – we have a group of veterans here who are in their final season who have really embraced the whole thing and have been great examples for our younger guys.

Head Coach: Jamie Barresi

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 5

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 5

- Career regular season record with team: 19-13

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 19-13

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 20-16

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 20-16



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 7

Key returning players: Bryce Vieira (RB), Victor Twynstra (QB), Tyler McLaren (REC), Matt Bruder (OL)

Vieira, a Gee-Gee representative at the East-West Bowl, returns for his fourth season. Since his freshman year, Vieira has been a dual-threat back for Ottawa, showcasing shifty speed rushing the ball and a reliable option in the passing game. The Montreal, QC native racked up 947 all-purpose rushing, receiving, and return yards in 2016 with 6 total touchdowns.

Twynstra returns for a fifth-year and will be at the helm of the offence after backing up Derek Wendel since 2014. The Woodstock, ON product has shown flashes of excellent arm strength, accuracy, and a capability to extend plays on the run. In 5 regular season appearances in 2016, Twynstra was 8-12 passing for 150 yards and touchdown and tallied 56 yards on 6 rushes with a touchdown.

McLaren returns for his fifth year and should be a favourite target for Twynstra. In 2016, McLaren was third on the team with 28 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown.

Bruder started at centre for the Gee-Gees in each game last season. Entering his fourth-year, Bruder will be a key veteran in Offensive Line Coach Carl Tolmie’s new-look unit.

Key recruits or transfers:

OL Tanner Bishop from Clarence Fulton S.S. (Vernon, BC) and Kamloops Broncos (BCFC/CJFL).

OL Brendon Sitko from Father Mercredi H.S. (Fort McMurray, AB) and Fort McMurray Monarchs (AFL/CMFL)

QB Alex Lavric from Lorne Park S.S. (Mississauga, ON). Two-time OFSSA Champion.

REC Tristian Park from Monsignor Paul Dwyer C.H.S. (Oshawa, ON).

Key losses: Derek Wendel (QB, 2nd Team All-Canadian), Mitchell Baines (REC, 2nd Team All-Canadian), Patrick Spelman (OL, OUA All-Rookie team), Piriyanthan Sinnathurai (OL, OUA All-Rookie Team)

DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 8

Key returning players: Ty Cranston (S), Khadim Mbaye (LB), Jackson Bennett (LB), Cody Cranston (DB)

Ty Cranston, picked 56th overall in the 2017 CFL Draft by Montreal, returns for his fifth season in garnet and grey. The Winnipeg, MB product led the team in tackles with 54 in 2016 and will lead a group of experienced players in the secondary.

Mbaye enters his fourth season anchoring the middle of the Gee-Gees defence. The hard-hitting emotional leader of the front-seven tallied 42.5 tackles and 2 sacks last year. With a revamped defensive line in-front of him, Mbaye is primed for another solid season.

Bennett was named an OUA Second Team All-Star in 2016, which led to an appearance in the East-West Bowl. With an increased spotlight, Bennett will look to improve on his 38 tackles from last season. The Ottawa native has proven to be a threat stopping the run, defending the pass, and returning kicks.

Cody Cranston led the team with 3 interceptions last season and tallied 35.5 tackles from the cornerback spot. The former OUA All-Rookie team member enters his third-year in the defensive backfield alongside his brother.



Key recruits or transfers:

DL Alain Pae Jr. transfer from Charles University (Prague, Czech Republic) and Prague Lions (Czech League of American Football).

DL Nathan O’Keese from St. Ignatius C.S.S. (Thunder Bay, ON).

DL NiCarlo Funai transfer from McMaster University.

Key losses: Brendan Beaudry (DB), Sam Randazzo (DL), Tremayne Clarke-Steven (DL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players: Lewis Ward (place kicking), Kalem Beaver (returns), Jackson Bennett (returns), Bryce Vieira (returns)

Ward, returning for his fifth-year, continues to be at the forefront of kickers in the nation. Ward was 20-24 on field goals last season and 30-31 on extra points. With a 51-yard field goal against Guelph last year, Ward tied the school record for longest make.



Key recruits or transfers:

K Parker White from Ernest Manning High School (Calagry, AB).

P Loic Legendre from CEGEP Chicoutimi, originally from Nevers, France.

Key losses: Domenic Bellardini (P)

Queen’s Football Season Preview

With a year under their belts in the revitalized Richardson Stadium, 2017 may be all about redemption. The Gaels could taste the playoffs, but a spot was taken from them on the final play of 2016 when Ottawa completed a fluky two-point conversion for a one-point win.

Fast forward to 2017 and the group that sees the majority of their starters returning from last year will use the finale of 2016 as motivation heading into this season.

The main strength of the team is once again expected to be the defensive unit. Defensive Coordinator Greg Marshall has grown this group since his first year at Queen's into a methodical machine. Having been together in Marshall's system since their first-year, where many players received significant playing time, their familiarity with each other will mean big trouble for opposing offences in the league. Queen's will look to improve on last season where they ranked third in the OUA in sacks, yards allowed per game, defensive touchdowns and were fourth in interceptions.

Offensively, the tricolour lineup only has to deal with minimal losses as well, as their core offensive pieces are back for another go around. Quarterback Nate Hobbs will be under centre for his fourth season as a Gael along with veteran Jonah Pataki in the backfield once again. The Gaels offensive line sees the return of Daniel Hayes who had a brief stint with the CFL's Ottawa REDBLACKS before rejoining the Gaels. Keep an eye on third-year receiver Chris Osei-Kusi as he looks to build on a strong 2016 campaign.

"We definitely want to be in the playoffs and we want to be in the hunt. We’re in a tough conference and have a tough season ahead of us but we think with a little bit of growth and commitment, we should be there.

If we can stay away from injuries it should be a pretty good defensive unit. We’ve played some great games and are showing signs of maturation. After a bad play if we can gather ourselves and get back to stopping the opponent then this should be a good year for the defence." – Pat Sheahan

Head Coach: Pat Sheahan

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 18

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 29

- Career regular season record with team: 83-53

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 131-86-1

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 95-64

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 149-105-1

OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

QB Nate Hobbs returns for his fourth season as a senior signal caller for the tricolour. Hobbs will be leaned upon as a veteran to keep the offensive motor running and use the field advantage that the defence sets him up with to his advantage. He manned the QB position for Team East at the East West Bowl this spring going 10-17 with 89 yards passing and rushing four times for 22 yards.

OL Daniel Hayes returns looking to build upon his football resume and impress CFL scouts. Hayes was signed to the practice roster of the Ottawa REDBLACKS before being released before the season. Another strong year at Queen's could land him a spot as a free agent signing with a CFL team.

RB Jonah Pataki had a big year in 2016 with the Gaels finishing fourth in the OUA in rushing yards (814) and touchdowns (7). Expect him to continue to be a strength offensively and push for 1,000 yards in 2017.

REC Chris Osei-Kusi emerged as a can't miss target in 2016 for quarterback Nate Hobbs. His speed and versatility made him a weapon in the return game as well. There were four times he hit over 100 yards in a game offensively.

Key recruits or transfers: Sakhia Kwemo (REC), Konner Burtenshaw (RB), Nolan Bedard (RB)

Key losses: Peter Hannon (REC), John Meenagh (OL), Stewart Anoya (OL)

DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 11

Key returning players:

LB Nelkas Kwemo returns for his fourth season as a Gael and is expected to be a leader on the Queen's defence again. Kwemo lit up the stats sheet in 206 averaging 5.6 tackles per game and finishing with 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also led the defence at the East West Bowl with nine tackles.

DL Zac Sauer enters his final year as a Gael looking to make an impact once again defensively. He led the Gaels in sacks (4.5) and tackles for a loss (7) in 2016.

DB Jason Shamatutu was named to the East West Bowl this spring despite not being able to participate. His CFL draft status is on the rise as the 6'3, 195lbs shutdown defensive back enters his senior year.

DB Wesley Mann was an OUA All-Star in 2016 tying for the conference lead in interceptions with five. Mann is fresh off an East West Bowl appearance as well where he picked up a pair of tackles.

Key recruits or transfers: David Morton (DL), Liam Puskas (DB), Noah Lalama (DL)

Key losses: Tanner Gennaro (DL), Luke McQuilkin (LB)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

K/P Nick Liberatore returns for his second year as a Gael and is looking to pick up where he left off in 2016 before suffering a leg injury. Despite having his rookie campaign cut short, Liberatore is expected to carry the kicking load for Queen's once again.

Key recruits or transfers: Kieran Flannery-Fleck (K/.P)

Key losses: None

Toronto Varsity Blues

2016 regular season record: 2-6

2016 regular season standings: 8th in OUA

2016 playoff record: N/A

2016 playoff finish: N/A



General Write-Up:

Facing a tough schedule a season ago, the University of Toronto Varsity Blues football team concluded their 2016 campaign with a 2-6 record. The season featured a hard-fought opener against the 2015 Yates Cup champion Guelph Gryphons, U of T’s fourth straight Argo Cup win over the York Lions and a convincing victory over the Waterloo Warriors in their season finale.

With a strong recruiting class and renewed vigor from the addition of new full-time coordinators in OC Mark Surya and DC Bob Mullen, the Varsity Blues are looking to take the next step in 2017, combining raw young talent with savvy veterans on both sides of the ball.

U of T will be led on defence by a strong linebacker corps with incredible depth, while the Varsity Blues offence and special teams will be more than capable of providing explosive game-changing plays at any moment.

Quote from head coach: Greg Gary

“We have made some significant changes to our staff and our team structure this offseason as we continue to build this program. We’ve put in the work and we’ll now look to execute our game plan. We have some solid veterans and some great additions to our team. I’m excited for this season to start.”

Head Coach: Greg Gary

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 7th

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 7th

- Career regular season record with team: 16-32

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 17-34-1

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 16-32

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 16-32



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players:

RB Divante Smith is back for his fourth season. Ranked second on the team, rushing 73 times for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2015. Rushed eight times for 17 yards before being sidelined due to injury in 2016.

RB Kaleb Leach is a fifth-year native of Fankfort, Kentucky. The 2016 Florida Tech Panthers transfer ranked second on the Blues, rushing 53 times for 333 yards and two touchdowns last year.

OL Danny Sprukulis enters his fifth and final season after being selected 46th overall by the Saskatchewan Rough Riders in the 2017 CFL Draft. Has dressed and started all games for the past four years, earning OUA all-rookie team honours in 2013. Played in the 2016 East West Bowl.

OL Chris Kelly also enters his fifth season in the Blue and White. The 6-foot-2, 330-pound offensive lineman from Angus, Ont., assumes the starting centre role in 2017.

Key recruits or transfers:

QB Connor Ennis is a third-year transfer from the Washington State Cougars. Known as a pocket passer, he is extremely accurate, poised and shows a great understanding of offensive football and systems.

WR Will Corby is a 6-foot-3, 183-pound receiver from Burlington, Ont. His brother, Doug, played for the Queen's Gaels and was drafted by the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2016 CFL Draft.

WR Jaykwon Thompson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver from Toronto. He comes from strong teams in the Mississauga Warriors of the OVFL and the Loyola High School Warriors.

Key losses:

QB Marcus Hobbs

RB Alex Malone

WR Rahul Madan



DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 7

Key returning players:

LB Corey Williams is a 6-foot-1, 226-pound native of Mississauga. Williams recorded 14 tackles and was invited to the 2017 National CFL Combine this past March in Regina.

LB Brittley Mokube ranked second on the Blues with 44 tackles, while adding one sack, one forced fumble and one break up in 2016. Standing at 6-foot-0, 220 pounds, Mokube recorded a career-high 11.5 tackles at Windsor on Oct. 1.

LB Michael Leslie ranked third on the team with 43 total tackles last season. He led the team with four sacks, while also recording one forced fumble and one break up. Leslie won the 2016 Johnny Copp Memorial Trophy as the Varsity Blues team MVP.

DB Nick Hallet is a 6-foot-0, 200-pound native of London, Ont. He recorded 30 tackles, three break ups and one interception for 12 yards in 2016.

DL Kyle Draga enters his fifth and final season with the Varsity Blues. Standing at 6-foot-3, 350-pounds, Draga’s physical presence will lead Toronto’s veteran defensive line in 2017.



Key recruits or transfers:

DL Josh Hubbel is a 6-foot-2, 245-pound transfer from the UBC Thunderbirds. The Burlington, Ont., native captained and was named the most valuable player on the M.M. Robinson H.S. football team.

DB Clay Matthews-Reid is a 5-foot-10, 184-pound transfer from the Saint Mary’s Huskies. The Oshawa, Ont., native is expected to contribute immediately to the Blues roster.

DB Mak Stephens is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman from Vancouver. Stephens was named the athlete of the year three times at Centennial Secondary.





Key losses:

LB Adrian Bernard

DB Jaiden McBride

DB Richard Gillespie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

P TJ Morton is a two-time OUA first team all-star after…he led the OUA and ranked second in U SPORTS with a 42.3 punting average in 2016…earned 2016 U SPORTS second team all-Canadian honours after punting 76 times for 3214 yards, including a season-long 75-yard punt at Windsor on Oct. 1 last season.

KR Kaleb Leach led the Blues with 19 kick returns for 318 yards in 2016.



Key recruits or transfers:

KR/PR Jaykown Thompson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound Toronto native. He comes from strong teams in the Mississauga Warriors of the OVFL and the Loyola High School Warriors.

Key losses:

KR/PR Rowan Comish

Waterloo Warriors

2016 regular season record: 0-8

2016 regular season standings: 11th in OUA

2016 playoff record: DNQ



General Write-Up: (2-3 paragraphs: look back on 2016 & expectations for 2017)

The Warriors football program had one of the best off-seasons in the history of the program recruiting some of the most versatile athletes in the Waterloo region and beyond. Overall the Warriors welcome 38 players in the off-season with four of them being on the CFC Top 100 list.

With the addition of two very dynamic quarterbacks (Tre Ford and Justin Henderson), the Warriors have found depth at the pivotal position. Waterloo has also added some big men up front to help protect their quarterbacks and have a good crop of returning players that will provide leadership to the freshmen.

Quote from head coach: (insert name)

“It was a tremendous off-season for our squad and we are looking forward to a positive year,” said head coach Chris Bertoia.

“We need to turn the corner and start winning some games. Once our guys taste victory and realize they can do it, I think it’s going to be contagious and we’re going to catch some momentum. There is a lot of energy in the camp and the kids are walking around with their chin up and have a quiet confidence about them.”

Head Coach: (insert name)

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 3

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 3

- Career regular season record with team: 0-16

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 0-16

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-16

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 0-16



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 12

Key returning players:

WR Mitch Kernick has been a workhorse for the Warriors since he joined the squad in 2014. Although he was limited to just four games last year due to injury, Kernick showed his offensive upside with 134 yards on 10 catches and one touchdown. Kernick played in the 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl in Laval on May 13.



OL Jesse Gibbon returns for his third year. The 6-foot-5 lineman has been a key piece of the rebuild with his strength and size. In the summer of 2016, Gibbon won gold with team Canada at the IFAF U19 World Championship, defeating the US 24-6 in the championship game.



WR Richmond Nketiah is back for his fourth season with the Warriors. Nketiah finished 2016 with 20 receptions for 230 yards, good for 28.8 yards per game. He also picked up 58 rushing yards and played in the 2017 U SPORTS East-West Bowl.



Key recruits or transfers:



QB Tre Ford out of A.N. Myer Secondary in Niagara Falls is a 'one of a kind' talent with the ability to change Waterloo's offence right off the bat. He is a four time OFSAA champion with a lot of experience in big time games.



WR Gordon Lam is a Kitchener native who is a special receiver with his refined skills. Lam has played on Team Ontario both at the International Bowl and Canada Cup. Lam played for RICC (prep school) where he had a standout season while competing in an all-American schedule.

WR Rushon Dagelmon also comes from A.N. Myer and is a two way player, suiting up as both a slot back and a corner back. He is a fierce competitor who has the ability to play both receiver and DB and will contribute to special teams as well.



OL Spender Andrews is a local product of Kitchener Collegiate Institute. At 6’6, 280lbs he will provide much needed protection and time for Waterloo’s passing game.

Key losses:

Adam Felinczak (WR)

Colin Dunn (FB)



DEFENCE



Number of returning starters: 10

Key returning players:

LB Kurtis Gray returns after an incredible rookie campaign with the Warriors in 2016. Gray led the Warriors in tackles with 60.5 while also racking up the most sacks with 4.5. Gray also had five breakups in his eight games of action. Gray had his best game back on October 1 at Warrior Field against Queen's where the rookie DB had 9.5 tackles, 4 breakups and 1 sack and was named the OUA defensive player of the week for his efforts.

LB Michael Reid is also back for his second year after a strong freshman season. Reid had 25 solo tackles and 30 assisted in his eight games last year and is poised for another strong season in 2017.

DB Lucas Merlin is back for his fourth season. Merlin lives up to his nickname the wizard with his sneaky speed and versatility in the back field. In 2016, Merlin finished with 42 tackles, one sack and one interception.



LB Brandon Corelli returns for his final year and will be a key veteran presence for this young Warriors squad. Last year he was third on the Warriors with 43 tackles while chipping in with two sacks.



Key recruits or transfers:

DB Tyrell Ford is the brother of Tre Ford and brings a lot of competitiveness and natural ability to the Warriors line-up. His speed and sheer determination to fight for balls is a valued addition to the Warriors backfield and he is expected to be in the line-up on opening day in Windsor.



LB Jack Andrews comes out of Denis Morris of Niagara Falls. The 6-foot linebacker can make game changing plays and has an impressive football IQ.



DB Harjas Bal of Clarkson Football North is incredibly talented with gap-closing speed and could crack the opening day line-up.





Key losses:

Jordan Hoover (DB)

Nick Norwood (LB)

Pabek Gany (DE)

Western Mustangs

2016 regular season record: 7-1

2016 regular season standings: 1st in OUA

2016 playoff record: 1-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 43-40 to Laurier in the Yates Cup



General Write-Up:

The Western Mustangs are back for 2017 and will be aiming to capture the 31st Yates Cup and seventh Vanier Cup in program history, with a strong group of returning players bolstered by an impressive 2017 recruiting class.

After a strong regular season in 2016 the Mustangs season ended in dramatic fashion last year, falling 43-40 in the Yates Cup, with a last second field goal capping off a furious comeback from the Laurier Golden Hawks that stunned the Western faithful at TD Stadium.

The Mustangs will look to avenge that loss, and return to the conference championship for the third consecutive year, in 2017 and will be led by a strong core of returning veterans on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Chris Merchant is back for his second season at the helm of one of the nation’s top offences, and he’ll be joined in the backfield by All-Canadian running back Alex Taylor. Taylor leads what is undoubtedly the strongest group of running backs in the nation, a group that includes former OUA All-Rookie Cedric Joseph, and the return of former OUA Rookie of the Year and All-Star Yannick Harou, who is back in action after missing all of last season with an injury.

Western’s defence boasts an impressive group of returning veterans including OUA All-Star and 2015 All-Canadian defensive back Jesse McNair, who returns for his final season in purple and white. The deepest position on the Mustangs defence may be at linebacker with All-Canadian Jean-Gabriel Poulin, OUA All-Star Nick Vanin, and Philippe Dion posing problems for opposing offences. Dion led the team and ranked 11th among all U SPORTS players with 53.5 tackles last season, and the trio fo Dion, Poulin, and Vanin combined for 120 tackles in 2016.

Quote from head coach: Greg Marshall

“We’ve got a good team here and we’re looking forward to getting the season started,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. “The majority of our starters are back, and we’re looking for some of our young players to step in and make an impact. We’ve got great depth at many positions, particularly at running back and linebacker.

“We’re ready to get back on the field and build off of last season. Last year didn’t end the way we wanted, but we’ll use last season as motivation, learn from it, and be competitive again this season.”

Head Coach: Greg Marshall

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 11

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 18

- Career regular season record with team: 65-15

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 107-27-2

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 82-25

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 136-43-2



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players:

QB Chris Merchant is back for his second season with the Mustangs after arriving last year from the Buffalo Bills of NCAA Division I. Merchant put up some impressive statistics in his first U SPORTS season, completing 107 of 161 passes (66.5%), while throwing for 14 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He added another three touchdowns on the ground, running for 338 yards on 45 rushes.

RB Alex Taylor has established himself as one of the top running backs in U SPORTS football and is heading into his fourth season with the Mustangs. An OUA All-Star and U SPORTS All-Canadian for each of the past two seasons, Taylor racked up 987 yards on the ground last year, averaging 123.4 yards per game and 6.6 yards per carry, while also scoring 10 touchdowns. His total yards and yards per game numbers were good for third among all U SPORTS players, while his 10 touchdowns put him on top of the national leaderboard.

REC Harry McMaster will be relied upon to provide some veteran leadership to a young group of Mustangs receivers. McMaster ranked second on the team last year with 23 receptions, avergaging 15.4 yards per catch and scoring two touchdowns.



Key recruits or transfers:

OL Dimitri Pronko comes to Western after playing for the Bishop’s Gaiters in 2015 and missing last season due to injury.

REC Griffin Campbell is a local London product, joining the Mustangs from London Central High School and the London Jr. Mustangs. A two-time TVRA All-Star.

OL Peter Brown is another London native, coming to Western from Catholic Central High School and the London Jr. Mustangs. He’s a member of Team Ontario and was a 2015 OFSAA Champion.

Key losses:

REC George Johnson

OL Sean Jamieson

OL Matt Van Praet



DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 7

Key returning players:

LB Jean-Gabriel Poulin is one of the leaders of the Mustangs defence and came second on the team with 39.5 tackles last season including 27 solo stops. Poulin earned OUA First Team All-Star and U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian honours for the first time last season after being named an OUA All-Rookie in 2014.

DB Jesse McNair leads the Mustangs secondary, and finished last season with 26.5 tackles, good for sixth on the team. The London native was named an OUA First Team All-Star last season, the second consecutive year that he earned the honour, also garnering U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian status in 2015.

LB Nick Vanin had a breakout season in 2016, earning OUA First Team All-Star honours after recording 27 tackles in eight regular season contests.



Key recruits or transfers:

DL Austin Fordham-Miller joins the Mustangs from Canada Prep and Team Ontario. A 6’3, 270-pound defensive lineman that was a member of the #CFC100.

DB Jacob Andrews comes to Western from A.N. Meyer and the Niagara Spears. Andrews was a 2016 OFSAA Champion and also a member of both Team Ontario and Team Canada.

DB Daniel Valente joins his hometown Mustangs from Catholic Central High School and the London Jr. Mustangs. A member of the #CFC100, Valente was a 2015 OFSAA Champion, as well as a LDAA All-Star and a member of Team Canada’s U19 roster.



Key losses:

DL John Biewald

DB Malcom Brown

DL Rupert Butcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

K Marc Liegghio is back after recording 22 field goals (81%) and 37 extra points last season to rank first in U SPORTS scoring. Liegghio also handles the punting duties for the Mustangs, averaging 36.7 yards per punt last season, with his longest going for 50 yards.

Wilfrid Laurier University

2016 regular season record: 7-1

2016 regular season standings: tied for 2nd in OUA

2016 playoff record: 2-1

2016 playoff finish: Lost 36-6 to Laval in the UTeck Bowl



General Write-Up: (2-3 paragraphs: look back on 2016 & expectations for 2017)

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks men’s football team defeated the Western Mustangs and finished first in the OUA to claim the 109th Yates Cup victory, in what was the biggest fourth quarter comeback in Yates Cup history. Laurier earned to their first victory over Western since 2006 and their first playoff victory in London since 1991.

For the comeback, Laurier’s starting quarterback Michael Knevel (Brantford, Ont.) tossed a 29-yard pass to Brentyn Hall (Toronto, Ont.), who made a phenomenal catch in the end zone to begin the comeback with eight minutes left on the clock.



Carson Ouellette (Windsor, Ont.) narrowed Western’s lead to only seven points on the Golden Hawks next drive, catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from Knevel to make it a one-score game with 2:55 remaining.



The Golden Hawks kept their momentum rolling, recovering a fumble on the Mustangs three-yard line before Knevel connected with Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

(Ottawa, Ont.) on a three-yard pass to tie the game at 40-40.



Western went two-and-out on the ensuing drive, giving Laurier the ball on the Western 52 yard line with 47 seconds left on the clock. A 31-yard rush from Levondre Gordon (Mississauga, Ont.) set things up for Nathan Mesher (Waterloo, Ont.) to provide the game-winning heroics, finishing things off with a 26-yard field goal to claim their fifth Yates Cup victory over Western and first win over the Mustangs in the Michael Faulds’ era.

In the coming season, the Golden Hawks are looking to further improve upon their success last season.





Quote from head coach: (Michael Faulds)

QUOTE: We are pleased with the progress we have made as a program over the last few years. The 2016 season was a big step winning the Yates Cup and this year we have a hungry group eager to not only get back to that level, but to also take it two steps further and shoot for the third Vanier Cup in school history.

Head Coach: (Michael Faulds)

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 5

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 5

- Career regular season record with team: 16-16

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 16-16

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only):19-19

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only):19-19



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

QB Michael Knevel returns for fifth season... In 2016 dressed in 8 regular season games... took over starting duties in Week 4... recorded 80 completions on 134 attempts... threw for 1421 yards and 11 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions... named Offensive Player of the Week against Toronto... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... recorded 33 completions on 54 attempts... threw 468 yards and accumulated 4 touchdowns... named Dalt White Trophy recipient as Yates Cup MVP... U SPORTS, OUA and Laurier Offensive Player of the Week following Yates Cup win... Offensive Player of the Week after semifinal victory over McMaster... dressed in Uteck Bowl... had 21 completions for 45 attempts while throwing for 174 yards and added 1 touchdown

2) REC Kurleigh Gittens Jr.. In 2016 was OUA Second Team All-Star... dressd in 8 regular season games... had 27 catches (1st on team) for 461 yards (2nd on team)... lead the team in touchdowns, with a career-high 4... 13 kickoff returns on 362 yards... Laurier Special Teams Player of the Game for Week 6 and 7... Offensive Player of the Game for Week 9... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... lead the team with 9 receptions for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns... dressed in Uteck Bowl... had 9 catches for 52 yards, 2 punt returns for 8 yards, and 2 rushes for 10 yards

3) RB Levondre Gordon... In 2016 dressed in 8 regular season games... recorded career-highs with 73 rushes (2nd on team) for 637 yards (7th in OUA), 5 punt returns for 45 yards, and 6 touchdowns... Named Offensive Player of the Game in Week 8... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... led team with 40 rushes for 255 yards and 1 touchdown ... dressed in Uteck Bowl... 1 catch for 3 yards and 4 rushes for 12 yards

Key recruits or transfers:

1) RB/WR Kavantye Bailey: from Calgary, Alte. Attended Trinity College School

2) WR Nick Petermann: from Hamilton, Ont. And attended Cardinal Newman HS

3) WR Julian Mitchell: from Georgetown, Ont. Attended Milcreek HS where he was MVP of University of Maryland 7 on 7 Tournament and Offensive Player of the Game, and also won Rookie of the Year



Key losses: RB Eric Guiltinan,OL Brett Golding

DEFENCE



Number of returning starters:9

Key returning players:

1) DB Godfrey Onyeka in 2017:

In 2017 participated in the East-West Bowl... recorded a team high 5.5 tackles to help lead the West to a 37-13 victory. In 2016 he earned the title of U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian... OUA First Team All-Star... dressed in 8 regular season games... recorded career-highs for tackles (40.5) and interceptions (4)... registered 1 return for a touchdown, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 knockdown... named Laurier, OUA and U SPORTS DefensivePlayer of the Week in Week 1 vs Queen’s... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... had 16.5 tackles (1st on team), 1 interception and 2 knowckdowns... dressed in Uteck Bowl... recorded 4.5 tackles and 1 fumble recovery... named Laurier and OUA Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week for the Uteck Bowl

2) DB Scott Hutter: In 2016 he dressed in 7 regular season games... recorded career highs for tackles (25.5), sacks (3) and interceptions (3)... added 1 INT return for a touchdown, 1 fumble recovery and 2 knockdowns... Defensive Player of the Week and OUA Player of the Week following Week 4 against Carleton... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... registered 1 knockdown and 12 tackles, 5 of which during the Yates Cupagainst Western... dressed in Uteck Bowl... recorded 5 tackles

3) Rashari Henry : In 2017 he participated in the East-West Bowl... didn’t register any stats in helping West to 37-13 win. In 2016 he dressed in 8 regular season games... registered 5.5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 fumble return for a touchdown... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... recorded 2 tackles and added 2 sacks... dressed in Uteck Bowl

Key recruits or transfers:

1) LB Mitch Rooney: attended St. Johns College of Brantford, Ont.

2) DL John O’Reilly: attended Corpus Christi HS of Burlington, Ont. 2016 OFC all star, 2016 Burlington Stampeders Defensive lineman of the year, 2016 Senior football MVP



Key losses: LB Nakas Onyeka, DL Kwaku Boateng

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

1)Nathan Mesher back as kicker. In 2016 he dressed in 8 regular season games... made 5 field goals on 10 attempts... recorded 39 points (1st on team), averaged 35.6 yards per punt... named Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 5 against Waterloo ... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... made 7 field goals on 7 attempts, registered 27 points... went a perfect 5-for-5 against Western in the Yates Cup, including hitting the game-winning FG as time expired... named Laurier, OUA and U SPORTS Special Teams Player of the Week following OUA Finals against Western... dressed in Uteck Bowl

2) REC Kurleigh Gittens Jr.. In 2016 was OUA Second Team All-Star... dressd in 8 regular season games... had 27 catches (1st on team) for 461 yards (2nd on team)... lead the team in touchdowns, with a career-high 4... 13 kickoff returns on 362 yards... Laurier Special Teams Player of the Game for Week 6 and 7... Offensive Player of the Game for Week 9... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... lead the team with 9 receptions for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns... dressed in Uteck Bowl... had 9 catches for 52 yards, 2 punt returns for 8 yards, and 2 rushes for 10 yards

3)REC Carson Ouellette. In 2016 he dressed in 7 regular season games... recorded 7 catches for 121 yards (T-5 on team)... registered 4 rushes for 27 yards... had 34 punt returns for 280 yards... Named Special Teams Player of the Week against York and Carleton... dressed in 2 OUA playoff games... recorded 6 catches for 94 yards and 1 touchdown... dressed in Uteck Bowl... had 1 catch for 10 yards and a punt return for 36 yards

Key recruits or transfers: N/A

Key losses: Nathan McLean

Windsor Lancers

2016 regular season record: 2-6

2016 regular season standings: 9th in OUA

2016 playoff record: Did not qualify for the post season

2016 playoff finish: n/a



General Write-Up:

In 2017, the University of Windsor football program is serious about changing their culture in order to compete for the Vanier Cup Championship. The Lancers look to improve on their 2-6 conference record in 2016 which placed them 9th in the OUA standings. For the second consecutive year, they failed to make the post-season, but that will not stop this relentless young group of athletes from achieving success in 2017.

In a change that envisioned a winning culture, the Lancers added two coaches to their staff in the off-season, defensive coordinator Peter Fraser from Acadia University and Special Teams & Recruiting Coordinator Vince Flamia from the Wilfrid Laurier coaching staff.

The young Lancer squad is packed with talent, including defensive back Lekan Idowu, wide receiver Noah Akharoh, and defensive linemen Courtney Ellis who were selected to the 2017 Valero East-West Bowl. All three Lancers gained valuable experience and knowledge from their time in Quebec and this trio can be expected to continue to develop and lead the squad in 2017.

Matt Gayer is a welcome return to the Lancer line-up this fall after missing the entire 2016 OUA season due to injury. A vital part to the Lancer defense, Gayer is expected to be used all over the field; similar to the way he played during the 2015 OUA season when he was selected as a league all-star.

Quote from head coach: Joe D’Amore

“We are excited to begin the 2017 football season. It has been a tough last few years graduating a lot of strong players. We feel some young players have gotten some valuable playing experience and we are excited to get back on track and back into the playoffs. “

Head Coach: Joe D’Amore

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 7

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 7

- Career regular season record with team: 21-27

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 21-27

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 22-31

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 22-31



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players:

OL Brett Boersma returns for his 5th and final season. Brett pllays a key role on the Lancers offensive line while also competing as a member of the Lancer Track & Field team.

OL Drew Desjarlis enters his third year with the Blue & Gold. The Belle River, Ontario native is a solid presence on the Lancers front line and will be relied on heavily by the coaching staff.

WR Cassell Jones enters his 3rd year with the Lancers. In 2016, Jones led the team in receiving with 27 receptions and 390 yards.

Key recruits or transfers:

QB Ben Bergamin – transfer from Western Ontario University

OL Lindon Izvej

RB Jacob Savoni

Key losses:

RB Terrance Crawford

OL Randy Beardy

QB Casey Wright



DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

LB Matt Gayer is back in the lineup after missing the 2016 season due to injury. In 2015, the Leamington, ON native was named an OUA second team all-star.

DE Courtney Ellis plays a key role on the Lancers’ defensive line and was invited to the 2017 East-West Bowl this past May.

LB Daniel Metcalfe enters his sophomore season in 2017. As a rookie, Metcalfe started in all 8 games, led the team in total tackles with 57, and was named to the OUA all-rookie team.



Key recruits or transfers:

DB Patrick Douangchantha

LB Tayo Adeyeye

Key losses:

DB Frank Renaud

LB Joe Iatzko

York University Lions

2016 regular season record: 2-6

2016 regular season standings: 9th in OUA

2016 playoff record: N/A

2016 playoff finish: N/A



General Write-Up:

Prior to each of the last two seasons, head coach Warren Craney has said that the team he’s assembled is his best one yet at York, and the 2017 version of the Lions is no different. Thanks to tremendous growth from his stellar 2015 recruiting class and another strong crop off rookies, Craney believes this year’s squad tops the others and will prove it on the field.

After a disappointing finish to last season, the squad got to work immediately to get better in preparation for this year. While the coaches were out recruiting a third straight impressive class, new strength and conditioning coach Kamau Peterson, who was also named the offensive coordinator, established a program that was unlike any other.

Craney has been touting his team’s progress in recent years and the squad has responded in kind. The next step is the playoffs and he has no doubt his team is ready to battle for a spot.

Quote from head coach:

“Our expectations are very high this year,” he said. “We are an extremely talented, skilled football team and we are ready to challenge for a playoff spot. We expect our offence to expand on its performance from last year and the defence to make drastic improvements. We have the talent in place at all position groups. Now we need to compete, and we need to face adversity head on and not give up when things get tough. If we can do those things, this is a team that can contend.”

- Warren Craney, head football coach, York Lions

Head Coach: Warren Craney

- Number of seasons as head coach with team (including 2017): 8

- Number of seasons as head coach in U SPORTS (including 2017): 8

- Career regular season record with team: 8-48

- Career regular season record in U SPORTS: 8-48

- Career overall record with team (reg. season & playoffs only): 8-48

- Career overall record in U SPORTS (reg. season & playoffs only): 8-48



OFFENCE





Number of returning starters: 9

Key returning players:

REC Adam Adeboboye (Toronto) had a stellar fourth season with the Lions, ranking seventh in the OUA in total receptions (41) and 10th in receiving yards (553). He earned an invitation to the CFL’s Ontario regional combine and, from there, was one of five participants invited to the national event in Regina this past spring.

QB Brett Hunchak (Calgary) is coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign in which he ranked fourth in the OUA in passing yards (2085), completions (156) and touchdowns (12) and was seventh in completion percentage (60.9). He was twice named the OUA offensive player of the week and was also a recipient at the national level in Week 1.

REC Colton Hunchak (Calgary) is Brett’s younger brother and also had a breakout campaign as a sophomore last year. He earned OUA second-team all-star honours after ranking third in the OUA in receiving touchdowns (five), sixth in total receptions (43) and seventh in receiving yards (588).

RB Kayden Johnson (Kerrobert, Sask.) took over the starting job last year after Jesse Amankwaa went down with an injury and filled in admirably, rushing for 489 yards on 85 carries and finishing fifth in the OUA with 5.8 yards per rush. He is also a member of the Lions track and field team and won a silver medal in the heptathlon at the conference championships.



Key recruits or transfers:



OL Aarmin Purewal (Victoria) will step into the starting line-up for the Lions right away. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Westshore Rebels in the CJFL, earning the team’s most outstanding lineman award in 2015 and BCFC all-star honours in 2016.

OL Lane Raposo (Calgary) will join Purewal as a rookie offensive lineman this season. He comes to York from the prestigious Notre Dame H.S. program in Calgary, where he won three straight Alberta Tier I championships. He also spent one season with the Calgary Hilltoppers, earning Division I all-star honours and the team’s lineman of the year award, and played for the Calgary Colts in the CJFL this past year.

Key losses:

OL Chris Kolankowski

DEFENCE





Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players:

DB Jacob Janke (Edmonton) returns to the line-up this season after missing all of last year with an injury. When he suited up as a rookie he was a receiver but switched to safety before last year and has earned the starting job.

DE Rossini Sandjong-Djabome (Longueuil, Que.) was an OUA all-rookie team member last season after a dominant first year in which he ranked first among rookies in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (seven), putting him sixth and ninth, respectively, among all players.

LB Andrew Smith (Whitby, Ont.) started all eight games as a first-year linebacker last season and ranked second on the team with 42 total tackles. He also had two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up. At the conclusion of the season he earned York’s inaugural Study Hall Award for his efforts in academics as well as on the field.

Key recruits or transfers:

DB Desi Dixon (San Diego) brings his talents north of the border to suit up for the Lions this season. He won a state championship at Morse H.S. in San Diego and was named the team’s defensive MVP in his third year and the team MVP in his fourth.

LB Philippe Girouard (Newmarket, Ont.) comes to the Lions from the dominant Huron Heights S.S. program, where he won back-to-back York Region championships and was a two-time all-star. He was also the team’s defensive MVP in 2015 and spent the last two seasons playing for the York Region Lions in the OVFL.





Key losses:

LB Emerson Morassutti, LB Michael Runowski, DB Josh Small

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

LB Damian Jamieson (Oakville, Ont.) earned the team’s Andre Durie Special Teams Award at the end of last season after being a force on special teams during his first year with the team. He recorded 5.5 tackles and also had one forced fumble, two pass break-ups and one block.



Key recruits or transfers:

K/P Dante Mastrogiuseppe (London, Ont.)





Key losses:

FB Mitchell Fraser, K/P Nick Naylor