AUS Players to Watch

Brandon Jennings, Acadia

Name: Brandon Jennings

University: Acadia

Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta

High school / Cegep: Edmonton Wildcats

Position: Free Safety

Academic program: Community Development

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190lbs

Key stats from 2016: 6 Interceptions in 8 games (led CIS)

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 2nd team All-Canadian, 1st team All-AUS.

PROFILE

With 6 interceptions last season Jennings led the CIS, receiving 2nd team All-Canadian honours. Great range and strong ball skills make him a force on the Axemen defense. He is a capable kicker and punter for Acadia as well, handling both duties last season. A defensive captain and leader, look for Jennings to have another big season.

“Brandon is an outstanding young man and football player that will lead our defense in 2017. We’re excited to have him back for another season and look forward to an encore from his 2016 performance.” – Coach Jeff Cummins

Michael Nelson – Bishop’s Gaiters

Name: Michael Nelson

University: Bishop’s

Hometown: Brampton, Ont.

High school / Cegep: St. Marguerite d’Youville S.S.

Position: Receiver

Academic program: Psychology

Year of eligibility: 4

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

Key stats from 2016: 4 GP, 12 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): Attended 2017 East-West Bowl where he caught 3 passes for 28 yards.

PROFILE

Nelson transferred to Bishop's for the 2015 season after spending time in London, Ont. with the Western Mustangs. The big-body receiver possesses all the tools to be successful and is fresh off participating in the East-West Bowl this spring. A year ago he played in four games, catching 12 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for 50 yards.

“Michael possesses all the tools to be successful,” said Gaiters head coach Cherif Nicolas. “He is a player with a ton of talent and has the ability to play at the next level.”

Andre Goguen, Mt. Allison

Name: Andre Goguen

University: Mount Allison

Hometown: Dieppe, NB

High school / Cegep: Ecole l’Odyssee

Position: Center

Academic program: Commere

Year of eligibility: 5

Height: 6-1

Weight: 315

Key stats from 2016: -

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 2014 and 2016 AUS All-Star, 2015 East-West Bowl participant

PROFILE

Andre has been a tone-setter on our offensive line for the past four years. He is a very hard worker, and an extremely physical player who always tries to finish the play and punish the defense. He has helped create a tremendous culture within our offensive line, and we know that we can count on that group game in and game out to dominate the line of scrimmage. We are very excited that Andre has chosen to return for his 5th and final season and continue to act as one of the key leaders in our program.

Jadarius Ceasar, Saint Mary's

Name: Jadarius Ceasar

University: Saint Mary’s University

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

High school / Cegep: Paul Bear Bryant High School

Position: Defensive End

Academic program: Arts

Year of eligibility: 3rd

Height: 6’4

Weight: 255

Key stats from 2016: 32 Total tackles, 3.5 sacks for 13 yards, and 11 TFL's for a 37 yards in only 5 games.

37 yards in only 5 games.

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career): 1st Team All-star

PROFILE

Jadarius comes back for his 3rd year as one of the top DL in U-Sports. He’s a big time athlete

who demands double-teams all game long. He hails from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and grew up 10

minutes away from the University of Alabama. Had a breakthrough season in only 5 games and

made 1st Team AUS in only 5 games. It will be very interesting to see what he does in a full

season.

Dejuan Martin, StFX X-Men

Name: Dejuan Martin

University: StFX

Hometown:

High school / Cegep: Council Rock North

Position: Receiver

Academic program: Business

Year of eligibility: 3

Height: 5-8

Weight: 170

Key stats from 2016:

6.5 receptions/game – 1st in AUS and tied for 6th in U SPORTS

52 receptions – 1st in AUS and tied for 5th in U SPORTS

94.3 receiving yards/game – 2nd in AUS and 7th in U SPORTS

754 receiving yards – 2nd in AUS and 6th in U SPORTS

14.5 average yards/reception – 2nd in AUS

8 touchdowns – tied for 1st in AUS and tied for 3rd in U SPORTS

114.8 all-purpose yards/game – 5th in AUS

in AUS 918 all-purpose yards – 5th in AUS

Awards & honours (since start of U SPORTS career):

2016 U SPORTS 2nd team All-Canadian

team All-Canadian 2016 AUS offensive all-star

2016 X-Men offensive player of the year (co-awarded)

His 52 receptions in 2016 put him 4th overall in the AUS record book for most receptions in a single season

PROFILE

StFX receiver Dejuan Martin had a breakthrough season in 2016 where he, along with fellow teammate Kaion Julien-Grant, led the AUS conference in all receiving stats. Martin’s 52 total receptions was tops in the league and fifth overall in the country, and also broke the previous StFX record (48 by Jermayne Baldwin in 1998) for most receptions in a single season. Martin also led the AUS in receptions per game (6.5) and touchdowns (8). He scored two more touchdowns in the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl national semi-final in a loss to Calgary.

X-Men head coach Gary Waterman notes that Dejuan Martin is a playmaker. “His speed and quickness combine to make him a tough match-up no matter who he is lined up against.”

“It is difficult to believe that Dejuan is only entering his third year of U SPORTS football. Dejuan showed his explosiveness and versatility last season, and for his efforts he was named a second-team All-Canadian. We expect big things out of Dejuan once again in 2017, and his future in the sport of football is certainly a bright one.”