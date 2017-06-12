2017 U SPORTS Football Season Schedule

Complete 2017 U SPORTS Football schedule here.

For conference specific schedules see below.

AUS

The complete 2017 Atlantic University Sport football schedule is available here.

(HALIFAX, N.S.) - Atlantic University Sport held a press conference today in Halifax for the official signing of the agreement which will see the Bishop's Gaiters join in the Atlantic conference football league beginning in the 2017 season.

This marks the first time since 1990 that a new team has entered the AUS football conference.

Bishop's Gaiters associate athletic director Joey Sabo and new head football coach Chérif Nicolas travelled from Lennoxville, Que. for the signing of the official agreement Monday.

"We are proud to have this opportunity to participate in the AUS," said Sabo. "We strongly believe in the student-athlete experience and we feel that in the sport of football, we can offer that opportunity to our Gaiter student-athletes."

Sabo and Nicolas met yesterday on behalf of Bishop's with AUS football chair and executive director Phil Currie, as well as head coaches and athletic directors from existing AUS football member schools to finalize the 2017 schedule and discuss playoff format and other outstanding details.

"Today marks the first time in 27 years that we have been able to expand our AUS football conference," said Currie. "This landmark event has been made possible through a tremendous amount of cooperation and diligence on the part of all of our—now five—AUS football members. Our philosophical alignment with Bishop's paves the way for additional growth."

Beginning in the 2017 season, AUS regulations will be changed to allow for each team to play one out-of-conference exhibition game.

Each of the conference's five teams will play eight regular season games over the course of a 10-week schedule.

The regular season will kick off two weeks earlier than it did last season, with opening night set for Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. The two-time reigning champion StFX X-Men will visit the Saint Mary's Huskies in Halifax, N.S.

The Acadia Axemen will then visit the 2016 runners-up—the Mount Allison Mounties—Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. in Sackville, N.B.

The newcomer Bishop's Gaiters will see their first regular season action the following weekend when they visit the Acadia Axemen for an afternoon game on Saturday, Sept. 2.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Mount Allison will host the Saint Mary's Huskies in their homecoming game. Bishop's will host their own homecoming game that same day versus the StFX X-Men.

StFX's own homecoming game will take place the following weekend. They will host Saint Mary's Sept. 30.

Saint Mary's and Acadia will both host their homecoming games Saturday, Oct. 14. The Huskies will host the Gaiters, while the Axemen host StFX.

Regular season play will wrap up with two games on Saturday, Oct. 28. Saint Mary's will host Mount Allison, while StFX hosts Bishop's.

AUS playoffs are set to begin the following weekend. The playoff format will see the second-seeded team host the third-seeded team Saturday, Nov. 4 in the playoff semifinal.

The winner will advance to the 2017 Subway AUS Loney Bowl which will be played Saturday, Nov. 11 and be hosted by the top-seeded team.

The AUS champion will then move on to host the 2017 U Sports Uteck Bowl, Saturday, Nov. 18, versus the Ontario University Athletics conference champion.

The Mitchell Bowl and Uteck Bowl winners will advance to play each other in the 53rd Vanier Cup on Saturday, Nov. 25. The national final will be hosted at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. The time of the game has yet to be set.

All AUS regular season and playoff football games will be available via live webcast at www.AUStv.ca.

Source: AUS

RSEQ

Il est possible de consulter le calendrier complet pour la saison 2017 du football universitaire du RSEQ à l'adresse suivante : http://www.sportetudiant-stats.com/universitaire/football/.

Montréal, le mardi 21 février 2017 – Le RSEQ et TVA Sports sont fiers de dévoiler aujourd'hui le calendrier 2017 du football universitaire ainsi que l'horaire de diffusion de la saison.

Fort de son partenariat avec le RSEQ jusqu'en 2019, TVA Sports diffusera 11 parties, incluant la grande finale de l'élite du football universitaire québécois, la Coupe Dunsmore !

Le match d'ouverture sera présenté en direct sur les ondes de TVA Sports, le samedi 26 août, à 19h, et opposera le Vert & Or de l'Université de Sherbrooke aux gagnants en titre de la Coupe Dunsmore, le Rouge et Or de l'Université Laval. Le botté d'envoi sera précédé de l'émission d'avant-match dès 18h30. De plus, pour lancer la saison 2017 du football universitaire, TVA Sports présentera une émission spéciale de 30 minutes le jeudi 24 août, à 18h30.

Les amateurs seront heureux de retrouver toute l'équipe de TVA Sports qui sera sur place, le long des lignes de touche, pour ne rien manquer de l'action. À la description, Denis Casavant retrouvera l'ancien étudiant-athlète des Redmen de l'Université McGill, Charles-Antoine Sinotte. Le duo sera complété par Louis-Simon Lapointe à l'animation et par l'analyste Matthieu Quiviger, ancien joueur des Alouettes de Montréal.

Serge Fortin, vice-président de TVA Sports, ne cache pas son enthousiasme: « Encore une fois l'an dernier, le football universitaire du RSEQ nous a fait vivre de grandes émotions. Il aura fallu attendre au dernier jeu, du dernier match pour déterminer le grand champion. Le football universitaire occupe une place de choix sur nos ondes et nous amènerons les fans encore plus près de l'action pour leur faire vivre l'intensité des affrontements. »

« Nous entamons la troisième année de diffusion du football universitaire du RSEQ sur les ondes de TVA Sports et jusqu'à présent, nous sommes satisfaits de l'entente conclue avec le diffuseur », mentionne Gustave Roel, président-directeur général du RSEQ. « Cette entente, allant bien au-delà de la visibilité accordée au football universitaire, permet de faire rayonner l'ensemble des activités du réseau. Nous sommes heureux de pouvoir compter sur le partenaire d'envergure et de confiance qu'est TVA Sports jusqu'en 2019. Les prochaines années permettront de développer encore davantage ce partenariat. »

Nouvelle formule de compétition

Les cinq (5) équipes s'affronteront à deux reprises dans une formule aller-retour, disputant ainsi huit (8) rencontres en saison régulière. Chaque équipe sera inactive lors de deux (2) fins de semaine pendant la saison régulière. Pour les éliminatoires, le scénario est le même que par les années passées; les quatre (4) premières équipes au classement se qualifieront.

Le football du RSEQ sur toutes les plateformes

La diffusion de ces rencontres sera également disponible en direct sur le site web ainsi que sur l'application TVA Sports. Les amateurs ont aussi rendez-vous au tvasports.ca/football/RSEQ pour toutes les dernières nouvelles sur les équipes, les statistiques, le classement, le calendrier des affrontements et plusieurs vidéos.

Source: RSEQ

OUA

For the complete 2017 OUA football schedule, click here.

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) is excited to announce the release of the 2017 football schedule.

The quest for the 110th Yates Cup begins on Saturday, Aug. 26 as for the second time in three seasons, the Carleton Ravens will travel to Kingston, Ont. to open the year against the Queen's Gaels.

Following a second consecutive semifinals appearance, the Ravens soar in 2017 as a legitimate Yates Cup contender in just their fifth season back in the conference. Despite not facing each other last season, the Gaels will be out for revenge as it was the Ravens who ended their Yates Cup aspirations in 2015 with a 39-8 drubbing in what would be the final game played at Richardson Stadium prior to the revitalization.

The action continues on Sunday, Aug. 27 with a full slate of games, including the defending champion Laurier Golden Hawks beginning their title defence at home against the visiting University of Toronto Varsity Blues. This is the third consecutive season the Blues have opened the year against the defending champs after taking on Guelph last year and McMaster in 2015.

After heartbreak at home in the Yates Cup for the second time in as many seasons, the Western Mustangs will open 2017 on the road as they travel to Alumni Field to take on a young Lions team on the rise. The Lions were in the playoff hunt heading into the final weekend of the regular season and will look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2004.

The post Derek Wendel era will begin for the Gee-Gees on Aug. 27 as uOttawa will make the trip to "The Royal City" to take on a motivated Guelph Gryphons squad. Despite a berth in the postseason, many might consider 2016 a down year by the high standards the Gryphons faithful have come to expect. After claiming the sixth and final playoff spot in the last weekend of the regular season, Guelph had the rival McMaster Marauders on the ropes before a heartbreaking interception on the goal line dashed their dreams of repeating at OUA champions.

The Lancers and the Waterloo Warriors will look to start the 2017 season off in the win column as the two retooling programs will also clash Sunday at Alumni Field. Windsor finished last season tied with Toronto and York with a 2-6 record, while in Waterloo, Ont. there is no doubt that head coach Chris Bertoia has his alma mater pointed in the right direction.

Other schedule highlights include:

• The Gryphons and Mustangs meet in Week 2 in a rematch of the 108th Yates Cup. Despite falling to Guelph in dramatic fashion in that game, it was the Mustangs who had the most recent laugh, spoiling the Gryphons Homecoming with a 50-16 win last year.

• Frosh week will be in full swing on campuses across the province on Saturday, Sept. 9 when the aforementioned Mustangs travel to Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. to take on the Marauders. The two teams met in a first place battle on the final weekend of the regular season in 2016 with the Mustangs prevailing 19-18 to clinch the top playoff seed for a second straight year.

• Bitter rivals will clash as the playoff race begins to heat up across the province in Week 5. In Toronto, the York Lions and Toronto Varsity Blues will meet with the Argo Cup on the line in the Red and Blue Bowl, while in Guelph, Ont., the Highway 6 showdown will see McMaster take on the Gryphons. Also on Saturday, the Queen's Gaels and Western Mustangs will write the next chapter in one of Canada's greatest collegiate rivalries. The battle also rages on in Waterloo, as the Golden Hawks will head across town to wage war with the Warriors.

• The biggest rivalry in Canada university football goes down Saturday, Sept.30, as the Carleton Ravens and uOttawa Gee-Gees meet in the nation's capital with not only bragging rights, but Pedro the Panda on the line. The Ravens will soar into TD Place looking to bring home the famed hardware for a fourth consecutive year, while the Gee-Gees would like nothing better than to #FreePedro from the clutches of their bitter foes.

• Fans of OUA football will also have the 30th circled on their calendars for another reason as the Mustangs and Golden Hawks will meet in Waterloo, Ont. in a rematch of last year's Yates Cup. In that game, the Golden Hawks overcame a 21-point deficit in dramatic fashion to shock the Mustangs 43-40 to capture the Yates Cup for the eighth time in program history and first since 2005.

• Regular season play concludes on Oct. 21, with teams fighting for postseason positioning, including a marquee matchup when the Marauders and Golden Hawks meet at University Stadium in not only a semifinals rematch but also a potential first place showdown.

The OUA quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The "Quest for the Cup" concludes on Saturday, Nov. 11 with the 110th Yates Cup.

The winner of the Yates Cup will represent OUA in the U SPORTS Uteck Bowl, where they will take on the AUS conference champion on Saturday, Nov. 18 with a trip to the Vanier Cup on the line.

It's going to be another great season of OUA football, so be sure to plan your road trips and remember that every game will be broadcast live on OUA.tv!

Source: OUA

Canada West

COMPLETE CW FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Highlights:

The 2017 Canada West football season opens Friday, September 1 with all six conference teams in action

Football fans will have a new way to consume Canada West football beginning this season, with all 27 conference football games available as condensed games as part of a revamped Canada West TV

The 81st Hardy Cup goes Saturday, November 11, with conference semifinal action scheduled for Saturday, November 4

EDMONTON – The road to the 81st Hardy Cup officially opens Friday, September 1, as Canada West unveiled its 2017 conference football schedule Tuesday.

All six CW competitors will be in action on opening night, as the Saskatchewan Huskies travel to take on the Manitoba Bisons, the Regina Rams host the UBC Thunderbirds, and the Alberta Golden Bears entertain the defending Hardy Cup champion Calgary Dinos in the Alberta capital.

For fans waiting for a rematch of last year's Hardy Cup between Calgary and UBC, the two team's lone regular season meeting of 2017 is slated for Friday, September 29 at Thunderbird Stadium in Vancouver.

A total of 24 conference regular season games and a trio of Hardy Cup playoff games are once again on tap this year, with all 27 games available live and on-demand on Canada West TV. The CW season concludes Saturday, November 11 with the 81st Hardy Cup.

Canada West TV elevates football coverage

Football fans will have a new way to consume CW football beginning this season on Canada West TV, as all 27 conference football games will be available as condensed games, as part of the conference's revamped streaming site.

Following in the footsteps of other sports properties, who have worked to provide content to fans in more compact and engaging packages, Canada West is pleased to offer condensed games to fans looking to catch up on all the key action from around the conference.

A full list of Canada West TV packages available for the 2017-18 season, including which packages will provide access to the condensed football games, will be announced in August.

U SPORTS national playoffs

For the second consecutive season, CW is the proud host of a U SPORTS national semifinal, as the 2017 Mitchell Bowl is headed to Western Canada when the eventual Hardy Cup champions will host the top team from Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ).

The winner of the Mitchell Bowl goes on to play the Uteck Bowl champions – the other national semifinal, which pits the Atlantic University Sport champions against the Ontario University Athletics champion – in the Vanier Cup. Canadian university football's biggest game is slated for Saturday, November 25 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field, as the U SPORTS title game returns to the Steel City for the second consecutive season.

Key member home dates

Alberta

Saturday, September 23 vs. UBC / 1:00 p.m. MDT – Annual University of Alberta Alumni Weekend celebration

UBC

Friday, September 29 vs. Calgary / 7:00 p.m. PDT – Inaugural Black and Blue Game; third jersey debut

Calgary

Friday, September 8 vs. Regina / 5:30 p.m. MDT – KICKOFF Game; annual wrap up to the University of Calgary's Orientation Week

Saturday, September 23 vs. Saskatchewan / 4:00 p.m. MDT / Annual Homecoming Game

Manitoba

Saturday, September 16 vs. Calgary / 1:00 p.m. CDT / Annual Homecoming Game

Friday, September 29 vs. Alberta / 3:00 p.m. CDT / First-ever weekday afternoon game

Regina

Friday, September 1 vs. UBC / 7:00 p.m. CST / First-ever home opener at New Mosaic Stadium

Saskatchewan

Friday, September 29 vs. Regina / 7:00 p.m. CST / Annual Support Our Troops Night

Source: Evan Daum, Canada West Communications