U SPORTS football returns this weekend as preseason slate begins

The road to the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup begins this weekend, as U SPORTS football teams hit the gridiron for the start of the 2017 preseason schedule.

This year’s U SPORTS football exhibition season includes nine contests, as well as a three-team mini tournament stretching from Aug. 18 to 25. Action begins Friday afternoon when the Sherbrooke Vert et Or visit the York Lions at 1 p.m. ET, while the Concordia Stingers host the Uteck Bowl finalist and defending OUA champion Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at 2 p.m. ET.

Friday’s matchups are two of six inter-conference games on the schedule, in addition to the Summer Showdown tournament, hosted by Mitchell Bowl finalist and AUS champion StFX on Saturday. The X-Men will play a double round-robin in the event against Mount Allison and Guelph, with each mini-game consisting of one quarter of play.

In total, 21 of 27 U SPORTS football teams will take part in the 2017 preseason schedule. The 2017 U SPORTS football regular season begins Aug. 25 and runs until Oct. 28. The conference semifinals and conference championships are scheduled for Nov. 4 and 11, respectively with the winners advancing to the Uteck (OUA @ AUS) and Mitchell Bowl (RSEQ @ CW) national semifinals on Nov. 18.

The 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup will be held Nov. 25 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont, with kick-off set for 1 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now for as low as $25 with an additional 50 per cent off until Sept. 1 by going to vaniercup.com and using the promo code PRESALE.

The first U SPORTS football Top 10 national rankings of the 2017 season will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 29, highlighted by a new voting format this season. Further details will be announced on USPORTS.ca

2017 U SPORTS football preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 18

Sherbrooke @ York, 1 p.m. ET

Laurier @ Concordia, 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Toronto @ Montreal, 1 p.m. ET

Carleton @ Laval, 1 p.m. ET

McGill @ Queen’s, 1 p.m. ET (OUA.TV)

Saint Mary’s @ Acadia, 1 p.m. ET

Summer Showdown – Hosted by StFX (AUStv.ca)

Guelph vs. StFX, 11 a.m. ET

Guelph vs. Mount Allison, 11:30 a.m. ET

Mount Allison vs. StFX, 12 p.m. ET

Guelph vs. StFX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Guelph vs. Mount Allison, 1:00 p.m. ET

Mount Allison vs. StFX, 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Regina vs. Calgary (@ Methanex Bowl, Medicine Hat, Alta.), 8:00 p.m. ET

Alberta vs. UBC (@ Hillside Stadium, Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m. ET (CanadaWest.TV)

Friday, Aug. 25

Saskatchewan @ McMaster, 7 p.m. ET