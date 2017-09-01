U SPORTS football returns this weekend as preseason slate begins

The road to the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup begins this weekend, as U SPORTS football teams hit the gridiron for the start of the 2017 preseason schedule.
This year’s U SPORTS football exhibition season includes nine contests, as well as a three-team mini tournament stretching from Aug. 18 to 25. Action begins Friday afternoon when the Sherbrooke Vert et Or visit the York Lions at 1 p.m. ET, while the Concordia Stingers host the Uteck Bowl finalist and defending OUA champion Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at 2 p.m. ET.
2017 U SPORTS football preseason schedule
Sherbrooke @ York, 1 p.m. ET
Laurier @ Concordia, 2 p.m. ET
Toronto @ Montreal, 1 p.m. ET
Carleton @ Laval, 1 p.m. ET
McGill @ Queen’s, 1 p.m. ET (OUA.TV)
Saint Mary’s @ Acadia, 1 p.m. ET
Guelph vs. StFX, 11 a.m. ET
Guelph vs. Mount Allison, 11:30 a.m. ET
Mount Allison vs. StFX, 12 p.m. ET
Guelph vs. StFX, 12:30 p.m. ET
Guelph vs. Mount Allison, 1:00 p.m. ET
Mount Allison vs. StFX, 1:30 p.m. ET
Regina vs. Calgary (@ Methanex Bowl, Medicine Hat, Alta.), 8:00 p.m. ET
Alberta vs. UBC (@ Hillside Stadium, Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m. ET (CanadaWest.TV)
Saskatchewan @ McMaster, 7 p.m. ET