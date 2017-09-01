Blood Brothers: Original U SPORTS All-Canadian football team to unite for first time at 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup

By Christian Ryan, U SPORTS Correspondent

Not all unbreakable bonds in football begin on the field.

In 1971, it was a poster that united a team of Canada’s elite university football players. The faces that adorned the poster would be of the first U SPORTS All-Canadian football team. These players did not take to the field together as allies. In fact, they did not meet face to face unless wearing the colours of opposing teams on the gridiron. Now, 46 years later, the 1971 U SPORTS All-Canadian football team will come together for the first time at the 53rd Arcelorittal Dofasco Vanier Cup in Hamilton in November.

Among them is McMaster Marauders offensive guard Keith Johnston. In 2016, he began contacting his long lost teammates, interviewing them for his book The End Comes Quick, chronicling their lives in and out of football. It was a meeting with fellow All-Canadian, Waterloo Warriors Hall of Fame offensive tackle John Buda that got the ball rolling on the upcoming reunion at the Vanier Cup.

“As we talked about the opportunity to be recognized in Hamilton this fall, it really created a lot of excitement because we never experienced that,” Johnston explained, as the ceremonies denoting the All-Canadian team were not yet in place in 1971. “Players reached out to say ‘It’s really great to be able to think back about those memories and what all this meant to me, what my teammates meant to me, and thank you for the opportunity.’”

An interesting distinction, given the fact that these players have not taken to the field together. However, Buda insists that the 1971 All-Canadian team has a connection unique to their situation.

“The guys I played with (at Waterloo), I felt very close to them,” Buda says. “Obviously we went into games together, it was all of us together. (The All-Canadian team) is a different affinity, and I’m not sure how to describe it, but boy is it special.”

“(University of Toronto Hall of Famer) Wayne (Dunkley) said, being a quarterback, he had a tough time getting his head around those of us that had banged heads with each other and competed violently on the line, and now we’re friends!” Johnston says. “I feel like I’ve found 20 new friends - 20 new teammates.”

The best of 1971 boasted a roster that would see several success stories in the Canadian Football League. Among them: former Calgary Dinos centre Wayne Conrad, with six years on the Montreal Alouettes and two Grey Cups; Senator Larry Smith, whose successful playing career with the Bishop’s Gaiters and Montreal Alouettes would lead him to become the Alouettes president, and later as commissioner of the CFL; and Brian Gervais, who after his journeyman football career, told Johnston “I would have played for free.”

Despite paths that took some into professional football and some into other occupations, the men selected for this honour remain diligent in their support of U SPORTS football, both as a career and as followers of their former schools.

“We all still follow our Alma Maters,” Johnston says. “And when I first asked (former University of Manitoba Dean of Kinesiology and Recreation Management) Dennis Hrycaiko ’Are you going to be joining us at the Vanier Cup?’ He laughed and he said ‘Well, if the Bisons are playing, sure!’”

While the 1971 All-Canadian football team will unite to celebrate and be celebrated for their accomplishments at the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup in Hamilton, in turn, they celebrate the spirit of Canadian university football.

“University sports is where you love the game,” Buda explains. “That’s where the guys play strictly for their teammates, their school, for themselves, for the love of the game. I’ve got to tell you, that’s the epitome of football.”

- With files from "The End Comes Quick – Lessons Live On: 1971 Intercollegiate All Canada Football Team.”

The ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup, the championship game for Canadian university football, is one of the country’s most storied sporting events. The first national championship game, then called the Canadian College Bowl, was won by the University of Toronto on Nov. 20, 1965. Two years later, a playoff system was instituted by the governing body for Canadian university sport. The title contest became the Vanier Cup in 1982, named in honour of Canada’s first Governor General, Georges Vanier.

