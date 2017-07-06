U SPORTS athletes and coaches to compete in 20th Maccabiah Games

Fourty athletes and coaches with ties to U SPORTS athletic programs are heading to Israel this week to compete in the 20th Maccabiah Games.

Among the group are current and former athletes and coaching staff from seven U SPORTS-sanctioned sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s hockey, men’s volleyball, as well as swimming, wrestling and track and field. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 6 at 12 p.m. ET, with the Games running until July 17.

The Maccabiah Games – known as the “Jewish Olympics” – takes place every four years in Israel and is considered the third-largest sporting event in the world behind the Summer Olympics and the Summer Universiade. The 2013 Maccabiah Games attracted 7,500 athletes, just topping the 6,500 competitors that attended the 2015 Pan American Games held in Toronto.

