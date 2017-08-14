Alberta and Western are crowned 2017 Canadian University Tennis Champions

Written By: TENNIS CANADA

It was heating up on and off the court today as the battle for the Canadian University Tennis Championships title went down to the wire in both the men’s and women’s draw.

After rain delays pushed yesterday’s semi-final contests into the early evening, today’s matches were also drawn out, but this time, only by the stellar play and gritty performances that saw all teams battling until the very last point.

Women’s championship match goes the distance

The University of Montreal Carabins and University of Alberta Pandas fought for seven hours in 80 degree heat to earn the right to be called National Champion. Every point was crucial in a see-saw match that saw momentum shift multiple times throughout the day.

The doubles point came down to a final tie-breaker on court 1 where tournament MVP Kristina Sanjevic and partner Alina Jurca won 5 consecutive points to close out the tie-breaker 7-2. They celebrated briefly and then it was time to focus on the singles matches ahead.

After trading the lead throughout the day, this marathon match would be decided by a final set on court 2. Alberta’s Runjia Gans settled her nerves after dropping the first set to Montreal’s Aziza Berriri and came back to force a third and deciding set.

While Gans found her stride, a long hot day took its toll on Berriri who struggled with cramps throughout the third set. Berriri continued to push through the pain and force some incredible rallies. Ultimately though, the day belonged to Alberta and after seven hours of play, the Alberta Pandas are the 2017 Women’s Canadian University Tennis Champions.

Gans fell to her knees when the final point was won. There were tears of joy as she was surrounded by her teammates to celebrate this truly epic final. After accepting their medals, they celebrated Head Coach Ivan Quintero who was named Coach of the Year at the awards presentation.

Western women finish third

The Dalhousie women’s team settled into tournament play on their second day of competition and posted some great matches against a tough Western team in the third place play-off. Western bounced back from a narrow loss in the semi-finals and defeated Dalhousie 4-0. They swept the doubles point and then followed up with three impressive singles performances to clinch the bronze medal.

Western and McGill headline the men’s championship

In men’s action, Western and McGill faced each other for the first time this season in the Championship match. Both teams were determined to seize the moment setting the stage for the close contests that would decide the outcome.

Western was first on the scoreboard. They pulled out the doubles point with close wins on Courts 1 and 2 but McGill was unphased by the early deficit. This team relishes a comeback and they quickly evened the score with a 6-2, 6-1 singles victory by Phillipe Rivard on Court 3.

Fans were on the edge of their seats as it was a long wait to see who would ultimately pull ahead. Western finally pulled out two crucial three set victories on courts 1 and 5 to come within one point of the Championship title.

With Courts 2 and 6 also heading into third sets, it looked like the match would go the distance until Vahagn Tonakanian stepped up and clinched the winning point with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory against McGill’s Jean Christophe-Goulet on court 4. The remaining matches played 10-point tie-breakers for the third set with McGill and Western splitting the matches.

So with an exciting 5-2 victory, Western University becomes the 2017 Men’s Canadian University Tennis Champions. During the awards ceremony, Andre Szilvassy was honoured as tournament MVP and Western Coaches Cameron Cross and Anthony Glavanic were awarded Coach of the Year.

Dalhousie and Alberta Square Off for Third Place

The third place play-off round saw defending men’s champions University of Alberta take on Dalhousie University. Alberta secured the third place finish by sweeping the doubles point and delivering strong performances throughout the singles line-up.

Overall, this day showcased everything that university tennis has to offer. There was amazing team spirit, intense competition, impressive athleticism, talented tennis, good sportsmanship, gutsy performances and exciting atmosphere. Canadian University tennis is on the rise and these athletes deserve all the credit for making university tennis so fun and exciting to watch.

Congratulations to all of the participating teams and see you next year!

Full match results are below.

FULL RESULTS FROM SUNDAY AUGUST 13, 2017

Women’s Championships

Women’s Final: ALBERTA VS. MONTREAL

Alberta wins 4-3

Doubles

Court 1: Sanjevic/Jurca (ALB) def. Briand/Poulin (UDM) 8-7 (2)

Court 2: Oba/Gan (ALB) def. Berriri/Drolet 8-3

Court 3: Roussel/Edger-Lacoursuere def, /Sherven/Burke 8-4

Singles:

Court 1: Kristina Sanjevic (Alb) def. Anne-Li Briand (UDM) 7-5, 6-3

Court 2: Runjia Gans (Alb) def. Aziza Berriri (UDM) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Court 3: Delphie Poulin (UDM) def. Alina Jurca (Alb) – 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Court 4: Maki Oba (Alb) def. Anne-Pier Langlois (UDM) 6-2, 6-3

Court 5: Catherine Drolet (UDM) def. Ashley Burke (Alb) – 6-2, 6-1

Court 6: Laurine Roussel (UDM) def. Michaeala Shervan (Alb) 6-2, 6-4

Women’s 3rd/4th Play-Off: WESTERN VS. DALHOUSIE

Western wins 7-0

Doubles:

Court 1: Bui/Crowley (Western) def. Strachan/Ishibushi (Dalhousie) 8-6

Court 2: Lee/Muthukumarcan (Western) def. Wearmouth/Dottin (Dalhousie) 8-4

Court 3: Ohyslianski/Drotenko (Western) def. Smith/Hominuk (Dalhousie) 8-1

Singles:

Court 1: Melissa Lee (Western) def. Erin Strachan (Dalhousie) 6-3, 6-4

Court 2: Sophie Bui (Western) def. Misaki Ishibashi (Dalhousie) 6-4, 1-6, 10-5

Court 3: Aurthi Muthukumaran (Western) def. Tessa Wearmouth (Dalhousie) 6-2, 6-2

Court 4: Laura Bees (Western) def. Samiya Dottin (Dalhousie) 6-3, 6-4

Court 5: Stella Iankov (Western) def. Jill Wilkins (Dalhousie) 6-2, 6-2

Court 6: Pukhraj Gill (Western) def. Carly Hominuk (Dalhousie) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s Championships

Men’s Final: WESTERN VS. MCGILL

Western wins 5-2

Court 1: Tonakanian/Moffat (Western) def. Dubuc/ Vincent (McGill) 8-5

Court 2: Szilvassy/Dhaliwal (Western) def. Rivard/Drouin (McGill) 8-6

Court 3: Goulet/Schraenen (McGill) def. Sneddon Jr./Jensen (Western) 8-6

Singles:

Court 1: Andre Szilvassy (Western) def. Nicolas Vincent (McGill) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Court 2: Iain Snedon (Western) def. Benjamin Dubuc (McGill) 1-6, 7-6, 10-7

Court 3: Phillipe Rivard (McGill) def. Brent Moffatt (Western) 6-2,6-1

Court 4: Vahagn Tonakanian (Western) def. Jean-Christophe Goulet (McGill) 7-6 (4), 6-4

Court 5: Mark Jensen (Western) def. Mathieu Pilote-Schraenen (McGill) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Court 6: Erin Crockett (McGill) def. Connor Smith (Western) 7-6, 5-7, 10-7

Men’s 3rd/4th Play-Off: ALBERTA VS. DALHOUSIE

Alberta wins 7-0

Doubles

Court 1: Henschel/Radovic (Alberta) def. Yip/Safewalker (DAL) 8-2

Court 2: Townsend/Hamill (Alberta) def. Wilkins/Munoz (DAL) 8-0

Court 3: Yap/James (Alberta) def. Zambonelli/Horbal (DAL) 8-1

Singles

Court 1: Ryan Townsend (Alberta) def. Sergio Munoz (DAL) 6-1, 6-0

Court 2: Mark Hamill (Alberta) def. Aaron Yip (DAL) 6-2, 6-0

Court 3: Daniel Henschel (Alberta) def. Brent Wilkins (DAL) 6-0, 6-1

Court 4: Vuk Rakovic (Alberta) def. Wesley Sagewalker (DAL) 6-1, 6-1

Court 5: Jeff James (Alberta) def. Shepherd Zambonelli (DAL) 6-1, 6-1

Court 6: Jordan Sluchinski (Alberta) def. Brian Horbal (DAL) 6-0, 6-1



