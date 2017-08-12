The Best of University Tennis is showcased on Day 1 at the Canadian University National Championships

Courtesy Tennis Canada

Day one of the Canadian University Tennis Championships did not disappoint as the players delivered their best tennis and an exciting team atmosphere that had all of the fans at Rogers Cup stopping by to check out the action.

This is the first time that the men’s and women’s events have been held separately. The women’s event is being held at Toronto’s Aviva Centre, while the men battled it out at Uniprix Stadium in Montreal.

Both Toronto and Montreal experienced several rain delays (with the Women’s event eventually finishing up indoors) but the rain did not dampen the excitement of opening day or the spirited atmosphere of university tennis.

Dalhousie Celebrates First Appearance at the Championships

The Women’s draw kicked off with University of Alberta taking on Dalhousie University in one semifinal match up. Dalhousie is the first team to represent the Atlantic Region in the Championships. They held their own against a seasoned University of Alberta team and picked up some very valuable experience that will no doubt pay dividends as they continue to compete nationally.

University of Alberta held the National University Tennis Championships title in 2014 and came home with a bronze medal last year. Head Coach Ivan Quintero says the team is very hungry to get the national title back to the Western Region. “We have been working very hard all summer to get that title back from 2014,” Quintero said. “This summer we’ve been really training and working hard. We’re ready to go.”

Montreal and Western Go the Distance

The other semifinal saw University of Montreal take on Western University. The doubles point came down to the wire as it was decided by two tie-breakers at number 1 and 2 doubles. Montreal secured the doubles point and carried that momentum into the singles. Montreal Head Coach says he feels his team played a little less tight in the big moments. And there were plenty of big moments with the first three singles matches of the day going the distance in tight three setters. The match began at 11am and didn’t wrap up until after 6pm when Annie Pier Langlois finally clinched the winning point for Montreal in a 7-5, 6-2 win over Western’s Ashleigh Brim. It was an exciting finish from two very talented and evenly matched teams.

University of Alberta and University of Montreal now play for the National Championship title tomorrow at 11 a.m. in what will surely be an entertaining and closely contested match.

Men’s Draw Will Crown a New Champion

On the men’s side, the first rain delay came before the doubles point was completed. The teams had to regroup quickly after a long delay as they were half through the already short eight-game pro-set format.

Western University swept the doubles against Dalhousie University. The Dalhousie men’s team was also representing the Atlantic region for the first time. They put up a great fight with some impressive play but Western’s experience proved pivotal as they won the first three singles matches to close out the victory.

No Mountain too High for McGill

The other semi-final match up saw McGill forge an upset against the defending Champions, University of Alberta. Before the tournament, McGill’s team captain Benjamin Dubuc said that their team was hopeful to contend for the title but knew that Alberta would be a tough opponent.

Alberta came out strong winning the doubles point with decisive victories at Court #2 and 3 but McGill’s Cinderella season continued even after their disappointing start. After qualifying for the Championships by saving seven match points at the Quebec Championships, McGill was unphased by the uphill battle. They fought back yet again to clinch a 4-3 overall victory and a spot in the finals tomorrow.

All in all, it was a great day that is leaving all players and fans looking forward to more fun and exciting tennis tomorrow. The schedule for tomorrow is below along with final scores from today’s matches.

SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY AUGUST 13, 2017

Women’s Draw – Aviva Centre 11:00 a.m.

University of Alberta vs. University of Montreal – Championship Match

Western University vs. Dalhousie University – 3rd Place Play-off

Men’s Draw – Uniprix Stadium

11:00 a.m.

McGill University vs. Western University – Championship Match

University of Alberta vs. Dalhousie University – 3rd Place Play-off

FULL RESULTS FROM SATURDAY August 12, 2017

Women’s Championships

Women’s Semi-Final #1: ALBERTA VS. DALHOUSIE

Alberta wins 7-0

Doubles

Court 1: Sanjevic/Jurca (ALB) def. Strachan/Ishibashi (DAL) 8-2

Court 2: Oba/Gan (ALB) def. Wearmouth/Dottin (DAL) 8-1

Court 3: Shervan/Burke (ALB) def. Hominuk/Wilkins (DAL) 8-0

Singles

Court 1: Kristina Sanjevic (ALB) def. Erin Strachan (DAL) 6-0, 6-3

Court 2: Runjia Gan (ALB) def. Nisaki Ishibashi (DAL) 6-0, 6-0

Court 3: Alina Jurca (Alb) def. Tessa Wearmouth (DAL) 6-2, 6-2

Court 4: Maki Oba (ALB) def. Samiya Dottin (DAL) 6-1, 6-0

Court 5: Ashley Burke (ALB) def. Jill Wilkins (DAL) 6-1, 6-2

Court 6: Michaeala Shervan (ALB) vs. Carly Hominuk (DAL) 6-0, 6-1

Women’s Semi-Final #2: UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL VS. WESTERN UNIVERSITY

University of Montreal wins 5-2

Doubles

Court 1: Briand/Poulin (UDM) def. He/Bui (Western) 8-7 (3)

Court 2: Berriri/Drolet (UDM) def. Lee/Muthukumaran (Western) 8-7 (0)

Court 3: Barnett/Crowley (Western) def. Langlois/Roussel (UDM) 8-4

Singles

Court 1: Helen He (Western) def. Anne Li Briand (UDM) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Court 2: Aziza Berriri (UDM) def. Melissa Lee (Western) 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Court 3: Delphie Poulin (UDM) def. Sophie Bui (Western) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

Court 4: Annie Pier Langlots (UDM) def Ashleigh Brimo (Western) 6-4, 6-1

Court 5: Catherine Drolet (UDM) def. Aurthi Muthukumaran (Western) 5-7, 6-1, 7-5

Court 6: Angela Crowley (Western) def. Sophie Dagenais (UDM) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Men’s Championship

Men’s Semi-Final #1: MCGILL UNIVERSITY VS. UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA

McGill wins 4-3

Doubles

Court 1: Dubuc/ Vincent (McGill) vs. Henschel/Radovic (Alberta) 6-6, suspended

Court 2: Townsend/Hamill (Alberta) def. Rivard/Christophe-Goulet (McGill) 8-0

Court 3: Yap/James (Alberta) def. Pilote-Schraenen (McGill) 8-1

Singles

Court 1: Nicolas Vincent (McGill) def. Ryan Townsend (Alberta) 6-4, 7-5

Court 2: Mark Hamill (Alberta) def. Benjamin Dubuc (McGill) 6-7, 6-2, 11-9

Court 3: Phillipe Rivard (McGill) def. Daniel Henschel (Alberta) 7-5, 6-2

Court 4: Jean-Christophe Goulet (McGill) def. Vuk Radovic (Alberta) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Court 5: Mathieu Pilote-Schraenen (McGill) def. Sydney Yap (Alberta) 6-2, 6-1

Court 6: Jeff James (Alberta) def. Erin Crockett (McGill) 6-2, 6-2

Men’s Semi-Final #2: WESTERN UNIVERSITY VS. DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY

Western wins 7-0

Court 1: Tonakanian/Moffat (Western) def. Yip/Sagewalker (DAL) 8-3

Court 2: Szilvassy/Dhaliwal (Western) def. Wilkins/Munoz (DAL) 8-1

Court 3: Sneddon Jr./Jensen (Western) vs. Zambonelli/Horbal (DAL) 8-4

Court 1: Andre Szilvassy (Western) def. Sergio Munoz (DAL) 6-1, 6-0

Court 2: Iain Snedon (Western) def. Aaron Yip (DAL) 6-0, 6-0

Court 3: Brent Moffatt (Western) def. Brent Wilkins (DAL) 6-1, 6-3

Court 4: Vahagn Tonakanian (Western) def. Wesley Sagewalker (DAL) 6-2, 6-0

Court 5: Mark Jensen (Western) def. Shepherd Zambonelli (DAL) 6-1, 6-1

Court 6: Connor Smith (Western) def. Brian Horbal (DAL) 7-6, 6-1